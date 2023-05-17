10 powerful anime characters who can stop the rumbling in Attack on Titan in seconds

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular and acclaimed anime series, with a gripping story revolving around the struggle of humanity against the monstrous titans. The final arc of the manga and anime features the Rumbling, an apocalyptic event involving millions of colossal titans marching across the world, destroying all life in their path.

Eren Yeager, the protagonist turned antagonist of the Attack on Titan series, initiated the Rumbling. He did this by using the power of the founding titan to free the wall titans and command them to wipe out all his enemies. The Rumbling is a terrifying and unstoppable force in Attack on Titan that threatens to end the world as we know it.

However, there are some anime characters who have the abilities and power to stop it. These characters are from different anime universes and have different techniques and skills that could stand victorious against this cataclysmic event.

Anime characters such as Saitama, Goku, or Satoru Gojo, have shown extraordinary abilities throughout their series, beating any kind of enemies. They earned the right to be named as the most powerful. So, without further ado, here are 10 powerful anime characters who can stop the Rumbling in Attack on Titan.

From Goku to Satoru Gojo, the anime characters who can stop the rumbling in Attack on Titan

1) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The mighty and titular hero of One Punch Man, a parody series that mocks the tropes and clichés of shonen anime, is Saitama. He is a character that can defeat any of the Attack on Titan enemies with a single punch, no matter how powerful or monstrous they are.

He possesses immense strength, agility, and ability, able to dodge bullets, survive explosions, and jump from the moon to the earth. None of the 9 more powerful titans of Attack on Titan can compare to Saitama's abilities

Saitama would likely be able to effortlessly defeat the Titans in the Rumbling from Attack on Titan. With just one punch or a shockwave, Saitama has the power to take down even the mightiest of foes. The Titans would pose little challenge to his immense strength and speed, and he could likely clear his way through them with ease.

He could also use his serious moves to obliterate large groups of titans simultaneously. This would not even break a sweat while doing so and would probably be bored by the lack of challenge from Attack on Titan enemies.

2) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku Ultra Instinc as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation studios)

Even all 9 Titans' powers from Attack on Titan together would be powerless against the main protagonist of Dragon Ball. Widely regarded as one of the most legendary and impactful manga and anime series ever created.

Goku is a Saiyan, an alien race with incredible strength and energy manipulation abilities. He has been training throughout his life to become stronger and master various forms of martial arts and techniques. He can also transform into different levels of Super Saiyan, increasing his power exponentially.

Goku could stop the Rumbling in Attack on Titan by using his ki blasts, such as Kamehameha or Genki-dama, to vaporize all from a distance. He could also use his instant transmission technique to teleport behind each titan and deliver a devastating blow to their nape, their only weak spot.

Once Goku reaches his Ultra Instinct form, which endows him with unparalleled reflexes and evasive abilities, the Rumbling from Attack on Titan would be swiftly defeated in battle.

3) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via Mappa studio)

Satoru Gojo is one of the main protagonists of the manga and anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. He is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer and is widely recognized as the strongest in the world. He possesses two powerful abilities: the Limitless and the Six Eyes.

The Limitless allows him to manipulate space and create barriers that can distort reality, while the Six Eyes grant him enhanced perception and control over his cursed energy.

Utilizing the Six Eyes ability's domain expansion, Unlimited Void is the most potent means of halting the Rumbling or defeating any Attack on Titan character. This formidable technique generates an immense amount of energy that can engulf Eren and his Wall Titans, subjecting them to a barrage of overwhelming information that renders them incapacitated.

4) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

The beloved ninja and main character of Naruto. He belongs to the hidden leaf village as a ninja and dreams of becoming Hokage.

Naruto has a powerful demon fox sealed inside him, which gives him access to immense chakra reserves and various abilities. Naruto has also learned many ninja skills and techniques throughout his journey, such as Rasengan, Shadow Clone Jutsu, and Sage Mode.

By using his chakra to create massive Rasen shuriken or tailed beast bombs that would slice through or explode the Titans, he can easily stop the Rumbling in Attack on Titan. He could also use his shadow clones to create an army of himself that would overwhelm and distract the Titans.

Moreover, the six paths sage mode or Kurama gives him enhanced physical attributes and sensory abilities to get rid of the Rumbling from Attack on Titan.

5) Alucard (Hellsing)

Alucard is part of a secret organization that fights against supernatural threats. He is the main protagonist of Hellsing, a dark and violent anime series where he works as a loyal servant. Alucard has many vampiric abilities and powers, such as superhuman strength, speed, regeneration, shapeshifting, telepathy, hypnosis, and immortality.

Alucard can use his guns, such as Jackal or Casull, specially designed to kill supernatural beings, to shoot at the titans’ napes. He could also use his familiars, which are souls of his victims that he can summon and control, to swarm and devour the titans.

In addition, Alucard possesses a technique called "Level Zero Release," which unleashes all of his familiars at once, creating a massive army of undead creatures that would outnumber and overpower the Rumbling in Attack on Titan.

6) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation studio)

Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece, the longest-running anime series ever. He is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, a group of adventurers who seek to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the King of the Pirates.

He is a formidable superhuman with strength, speed, endurance, and reflexes. Luffy has the ability to stretch his body like rubber, thanks to eating a devil fruit when he was a child.

Luffy can stop the Rumbling in Attack on Titan by using his rubber abilities to stretch his arms or legs across the path of the wall titans, creating a barrier that would slow them down or trip them over. Luffy can use his Haki ability to harden his body and deal severe damage to the wall titans' napes, where their weak spots are located.

7) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Fullmetal Alchemist is a fantasy and adventure anime series that follows two brothers who are alchemists, practitioners of a science that allows them to manipulate matter.

Edward Elric and his brother Alphonse lost their bodies in a failed attempt to resurrect their mother using alchemy. They then embark on a quest to find the Philosopher’s Stone, a legendary artifact that can restore their bodies.

Edward has a prosthetic arm and leg made of metal, which he can use as weapons or tools. He can also perform alchemy without a transmutation circle, which gives him an edge over other alchemists.

Using his alchemy, he can erect barriers, set traps, or craft weapons that can impede or inflict damage upon the Titans, thereby putting a halt to the Rumbling in Attack on Titan series.

His metal limbs can help him attack the Titans’ napes or eyes, or climb on their bodies. Moreover, he could use his alchemy to transmute the Titans’ flesh or bones into something else, such as dust or water.

8) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot studio)

A warrior who protects the souls of the dead from evil spirits called Hollows. Ichigo Kurosaki is the main protagonist of Bleach, a supernatural and action anime series that follows a teenager who becomes a soul reaper.

Ichigo wields a sword called Zangetsu, which has different forms and modes that enhance his combat skills. He can control high amounts of spiritual energy, which he can use to manifest various powers and abilities.

To put a stop to the Rumbling in Attack on Titan, Ichigo can harness his spiritual pressure to either intimidate the Titans or crush them. His mastery of the sword grants him superior agility and strength to target the Titans' vulnerable napes. Additionally, Ichigo's Bankai technique and Hollowfication mode provide a significant boost to his power and unlock abilities such as Cero or Sonido.

9) Meliodas (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures studio)

Meliodas is the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of powerful knights who protect the kingdom of Liones. His demonic powers and incredible strength make him a force to be reckoned with.

Meliodas' full counter ability allows him to reflect any attack back at his opponent, making him a perfect candidate for taking on the Rumbling in Attack on Titan. With his immense speed and power, Meliodas could easily stop this event and save humanity.

10) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light with the Death Note as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Light Yagami is a genius student who finds a supernatural notebook called the Death Note, that can kill anyone whose name is written in it.

He decides to use the Death Note to create a new world order where he is the God and judge of humanity, killing anyone he deems as evil or criminal. He adopts the alias of Kira and becomes the target of a worldwide manhunt led by a mysterious detective known as L.

Light only needs a pen and to know Eren’s name and face, which are widely known and publicized due to his actions and status in Attack on Titan. Light could also use the Death Note to kill some of Eren’s allies or supporters, such as the Yeagerists or the Eldians in Marley, who might try to interfere or protect him. No one in the Attack on Titan series can stand against Light.

Final thoughts

The Rumbling is one of the most devastating and unstoppable events in Attack on Titan, but it is not without its weaknesses or counters. There are some anime characters who have the power, skill, or intelligence to stop it, or at least delay it.

The Attack on Titan series has captivated audiences for years, and the Rumbling has been a significant plot point in the story. The Rumbling may seem unbeatable at first, the rich and diverse world of anime has characters from different genres and styles. However, they all share one thing in common, they are powerful enough to challenge the Rumbling in Attack on Titan.

Characters like Goku, Saitama, Ichigo Kurosaki, Meliodas, Monkey D. Luffy, and others, have incredible strength, and unique abilities that would make them perfect candidates for taking on the Rumbling in Attack on Titan.

These characters may not exist in the Attack on Titan universe, but their inclusion in the story would undoubtedly make for an exciting and action-packed series.

