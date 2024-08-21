"Go read Sakamoto Days" - Former My Hero Academia leaker advice fans following Jujutsu Kaisen ending news

Sakamoto Days is a manga series that has been making noise among animanga fans. Fans are eager to read this manga, considering that an entire era of shonen supremacy is coming to an end. The My Hero Academia manga recently concluded its story, and fans are still processing this fact.

Additionally, Jujutsu Kaiseni fans brace themselves as the story slowly inches towards its conclusion. Some of the biggest shonen titles have either ended or they’re coming to an end, and this has left fans searching for newer titles to read and explore.

Popular My Hero Academia leaker took to X, asking people to “go read Sakamoto Days” in the meantime. Fans had mixed reactions to this statement, which can be seen in the comments section of the post attached below.

Why did fans react to the popular My Hero Academia leaker asking people to read Sakamoto Days?

One could observe mixed reactions in the comments section when the leaker in question asked the fanbase to read Yuto Suzuki’s magnum opus. Fans are still recovering from the fact that My Hero Academia has come to an end. It was a rollercoaster of a ride that fans absolutely adored, and they are thankful for Horikoshi’s efforts.

The reason why the aforementioned statement got a reaction was because of how good the manga is. Sakamoto Days is an incredible read, and not many people know about it. This is one of those hidden gems that failed to attain the popularity it deserves. Those who have read the series acknowledged it in the comments section.

There were some who didn’t agree with that statement and believed that plenty of other shonen titles were available to read. The comments almost succeeded in starting another war, but many netizens were happy with the leaker’s suggestion.

How fans reacted to the My Hero Academia leaker’s suggestion

"Next week we get an announcement that Sakamoto Days ends in five chapters", said one fan.

"DONT EVEN JOKE", the leaker replied.

"literally the only two manga I’ve been kept up on are ending I need recommendations", said another fan.

One netizen in particular joked about how Sakamoto Days could potentially end in the next couple of chapters. This was a hypothetical situation that followed Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, which seemed to be a nightmare for those read all of these aforementioned titles.

It's also clear that other netizens in the comments section share the same sentiment about Yuto Suzuki's work. They love the story as well as the art that is featured in his title.

"I love Sakamoto Days, Takamura is a living god, but I don't feel it the same as those two", said one fan.

"Sorry too busy read PEAKurabachi", said another.

"Sakamoto and Kagurabachi time ?", said one netizen.

There were some fans who didn't particularly agree with this suggestions. While they enjoy Yuto Suzuki's work, they don't think that it's on the same level as Jujutsu Kaisen at the time of writing. Gege Akutami's work has gained millions of fans, which is a testament of its quality. With that said, fans also suggested another manga series known as Kagurabachi. This is an interesting suggestion as it features a ton of exciting fight scenes and decent plot progression.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

