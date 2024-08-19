Kagurabachi chapter 46 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 46 is set to be released on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am JST, in Weekly Shonen Jump's 39th issue, according to Shueisha's official MANGA Plus site. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can access the chapter earlier on August 25, 2024.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro and Hakuri woke up from their tiredness after the Rakuzaichi incident. The former revealed his next plans concerning the Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro proposed they should retrieve the other stolen Enchanted Blades from Hishaku using Hakuri's Storehouse power. Given how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kagurabachi chapter 46.

Kagurabachi chapter 46 release date and time

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform, Kagurabachi chapter 46 will be released on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #39. However, most fans can read the chapter earlier on Sunday, August 25, 2024, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 46, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, August 25 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, August 25 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, August 25 3 pm Central European Time Sunday, August 25 4 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, August 25 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday, August 25 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday, August 26 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday, August 26 12:30 am

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 46?

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Manga lovers interested in reading Kagurabachi chapter 46 can do so for free on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, like the MANGA Plus website, the Shonen Jump+ app, the MANGA Plus website, and VIZ Media's official site.

Yet, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read free on these platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, where fans require a monetary subscription to access all the chapters. MANGA Plus also requires fans to subscribe to read beyond six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 45 recap

The chapter begins with a conversation between the Hishaku's boss and an unidentified person. The former feels everything has gone according to his plan, so he looks forward to his next plans.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira and Hakuri Sazanami regain their consciousness a day after the Rakuzaichi incident and notice Shiba, Hiyuki, Tafuku, and Char are engaged in gaming. Hiyuki is glad that everyone is safe but laments that it was the Kamunabi's job to protect the law and order, but they failed.

She feels their mission wouldn't have succeeded without Chihiro and Hakuri's combined efforts. On the other hand, Char tells Hakuri and Chihiro that Mr. Inazuma has thanked them for saving his sister.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, Chihiro asks Hiyuki about his Enten blade. The Flame-Bone user hands it over and tells him that she has entrusted Shinuchi to his colleagues. Hiyuki further tells Chihiro to get ready as she has to take him to the Kamunabi headquarters.

Shiba wonders if there's an alternate approach to their plan without Chihiro associating with the Kamunabi. However, Hiyuki reminds him that the deal has already been made. Chihiro assures Shiba that nothing will happen to him.

During their conversation, Tafuku brings up that it's up to the Kamunabi to decide whether they will seal the Shinuchi or use it. He feels the latter is more likely considering they have to deal with Hishaku's threat.

Chihiro and Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, Chihiro gets an idea. He feels it's best if they could register the previous Enchanted Blade users in Hakuri's Storehouse. That way, they can retrieve the stolen blades because those blades must have their residual Spirit Energy.

However, Hiyuki and Tafuku inform Chihiro that the previous owners are heavily protected in specific Sanso or "fortresses." At the same time, they feel it'd be difficult to convince the higher-ups, who will judge Chihiro and Hakuri based on their characters and convictions.

Hiyuki thinks the Enten user has to convince the Kamunabi higher-ups about his resolve and purpose. The chapter ends with Chihiro Rokuhira introducing himself to the Kamunabi's top forces at the headquarters.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 46? (speculative)

Kamunabi higher-ups, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 46 will likely show Chihiro Rokuhira stating his purpose to the Kamunabi higher officials. It would be interesting to see how they react to the boy's plea.

Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 46 may also show Azami's reaction to Chihiro's decision to join the Kamunabi forces. In any case, the chapter will set the motion for the new Kamunabi arc.

