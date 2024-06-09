Kagurabachi chapter 36: Hakuri awakens his true "genius" against Soya Sazanami as the wielder of Storehouse

Kagurabachi chapter 36 was released in Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. The chapter witnessed Hakuri Sazanami awakening his actual potential, emerging as the inheritor of the First Clan Head's powers. Elsewhere, Tenri met his cruel fate due to the Datenseki's side effects.

The previous chapter showcased Hakuri's traumatic past, where he was entrusted with supervising a merchandise woman. However, gradually, the boy developed feelings for the girl.

Yet in the end, the girl realized there's no hope outside the cage, which is why she ended her life in front of Hakuri. Besides that, the chapter saw Hakuri awakening a new power to fight back against his elder brother, Soya Sazanami.

Kagurabachi chapter 36 highlights: Hakuri awakens another power besides Isou

Expand Tweet

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 36, titled Geniuses, kicks off with a flashback scene, where Shiba explains to Hakuri the various stages of becoming a sorcerer. First, one must summon Spirit Energy through training and circulate it around their body.

Only then can a sorcerer unleash the Spirit Energy as sorcery. Kagurabachi chapter 36 reveals that the type of sorcery one can demonstrate is innate and determined by birth. Since Hakuri belongs to the Sazanami clan, his primary ability should be Isou.

Shiba advises Hakuri in Kagurabachi chapter 36 that he focus on unleashing his sorcery powers, and become used to the ability. This way, he can further unravel its mystery. Shiba also feels Hakuri has grown accustomed to maneuvering the Spirit Energy around.

Soya Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He suggests Hakuri grab onto the shape and feeling of his Sorcery Powers once he feels an output. The narrative of Kagurabachi chapter 36 then returns to the present, where Soya notices the torture tools from the past lying on the ground.

On the other hand, a battered and bruised Hakuri thinks there's another power dwelling within him besides the clan's signature move, Isou. Soya feels a cold sensation, as he recalls his father's words.

Kagurabachi chapter 36: Hakuri inherits the First Clan head's dual powers

Expand Tweet

Kagurabachi chapter 36 once again delves into a flashback, where Kyora Sazanami reveals to Soya that he will become the next inheritor of the Storehouse. However, in exchange, he won't be able to use Isou anymore.

Barring a few simple barrier and movement spells, a Sazanami family member can fundamentally wield only one type of move, unless they are geniuses like the First Clan Head, who controlled both the Isou and Storehouse.

However, it's not normal for a member to awaken the Storeroom, since the nature of creating a pocket dimension is unusual.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, every clan head must go through a ritual to inherit the Storehouse. It's one of the reasons why the Storehouse is revered as a sacred power. Kyora Sazanami feels Soya will become the perfect successor, not Tenri, who he feels will become the strongest fighter.

Meanwhile, the Sazanami clan leader feels his son, Hakuri, is a failure. At that exact moment, the chapter returns to the present and shows Hakuri wearing the symbolic mask of the Storehouse user.

Hakuri charges at Soya in chapter 36 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Although Soya cannot believe it, the re-appearance of the lost items confirms that Hakuri is a genius like the First Clan Head, wielding both Storehouse and Isou. The boy charges at his elder brother and pushes him against a wall. Even though Hakuri is gravely injured, he refuses to fall down.

At that moment, the boy recalls the final words spoken by the ice girl in the past. He laments that if only he had responded to her properly and proved that the life outside the cage had hope, she wouldn't have ended her life.

He apologizes to her and promises to prove it to her now. On the other hand, Soya Sazanami angrily asks Hakuri why he won't fall and die. The boy recalls Shiba telling him that he has instinctively learned to defend himself. He tells his brother that he won't fall since he received his love (torture) for so long.

Hakuri uses Isou against Soya (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the narrative of Kagurabachi chapter 36 explains that, up until now, Hakuri Sazanami had subconsciously used most of his Spirit Energy towards maintaining his Storehouse. As a result, he couldn't properly use Isou.

However, fully aware of his potential, Hakuri can now release all of his Spirit Energy into his Isou. Kagurabachi chapter 36 then shows Hakuri channeling his Spirit Energy into his fists to demonstrate his most powerful Isou ever, to defeat Soya Sazanami.

Kagurabachi chapter 36: Chihiro witnesses Tenri's inevitable fate

Chihiro vs Tenri in chapter 36 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After showing Hakuri's genius, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 36 shifts to Chihiro vs. Tenri. The former realizes that he cannot rely on half-hearted Yui or Mei. Thus, he unleashes a full-powered Mei, probably the final embers of Cloud Gouger.

Chihiro's blazing speed puts Tenri into a formidable challenge. He tries to keep up with the black lightning, but eventually, his time runs out. Due to the side effects of Datenseki, Tenri Sazanami's body blows up. He apologizes to his father, as he succumbs to his cruel fate.

Chihiro and Hakuri, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 36 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that in Kagurabachi chapter 36, Hakuri shows up and sees his brother's body lying on the ground. Meanwhile, Chihiro appears distraught over the events. However, Hakuri holds his composure.

The chapter ends with a determined Hakuri suggesting to Chihiro that they head to the door and end the Rakuzaichi.

Also read: