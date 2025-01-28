Boruto already has a perfect spinoff direction to go in after conclusion

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is an indicator that another series in the Narutoverse is coming to an end. The story of the titular main character began in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and fans have followed the story intently due to how captivating the main character is.

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is most likely in its last lap, this doesn’t mean the story ends. The Narutoverse started before it and will still contribute once this iteration of Boruto ends. While some fans have asked for a prequel to Naruto, it won’t work, as many significant prior characters in the Naruto/Boruto world have already been fleshed out.

Some fans have spoken about side stories, and one Reddit user, EnigNa710, came up with an interesting subplot/sequel. It shows a world where Naruto loses against Isshiki. Kashin Koji saw a world like that with his Dojutsu, but it wasn’t explored. Here is how a sequel of Boruto would turn out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What would a spin-off of Boruto would look like?

The Young Uzumaki will still be at the center of any sequel or side story (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Naruto world has so much lore and interesting elements, any story focusing on Naruto and his generation will struggle. Fans would love to see bits about Izuna, Dan, and Shisui, as they are influential minor characters who haven’t been given much screen time in Naruto or Naruto Shippuden. The characters would tap into feelings of nostalgia from those who have followed the Narutoverse, but when nostalgia wears off, there is not much that can be explored.

This makes the obvious choice for a spin-off from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex or Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Many stories can be created from the two series.

The first story that will draw many viewers is a story about Kara. Kara was a criminal organization formed to revive the Otsutsuki. It was formed by Jigen, and with the efforts of Amado and other scientists, they created clones to fill in the organization’s ranks and to do Jigen’s bidding.

While Kara is lightly touched upon by Amado in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a glimpse into its daily activities won’t be a bad story. It will also explain the origins of Code and give viewers a deep look into Otsutsuki culture. This insight will benefit the entire Narutoverse and help viewers understand several incidents that happened as far back as Naruto Shippuden.

A sequel on Kara will also talk about Hagoromo as he was responsible for shaping the Ninja world, much to Jigen’s dismay. Parts of the universe that haven’t been touched on since Naruto Shippuden will finally have its day in the sun.

A world where Isshiki defeated Naruto will be dystopian (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another side story that will break the internet will be one that explores an alternate universe. This will be similar to Marvel’s What If, and it won’t be far-fetched for a story like that to come.

Kashin Koji’s ability in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex already allows him to see the future, and in Chapter 16, viewers see the proof. He combs every timeline to get the best version of the Flying Raijin for Boruto. This method might also be how the young Uzumaki learned Rasengan Uzuhiko.

A subplot that explores one of these timelines will be interesting, especially one where Baryon Mode wasn’t enough to defeat Isshiki. The story will most likely be dystopian, as the ninja world will get decimated by the Otsutsuki.

This hypothetical subplot will be similar in tone to Two Blue Vortex, as the two series will have the feeling of Armageddon looming through it. The pacing will also be faster as the Isshiki will rush to destroy the earth. Kashin Koji will also pick more than one student, as one person will find it difficult to stand against Kara.

Final thoughts

A sequel or a side story will be a perfect addition to the Narutoverse. It will also cement the universe’s already legendary status, as it will toe down the line that the likes of Dragon Ball and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures have gone.

While some fans might want a shift in tone as Two Blue Vortex has become too serious. it has been proven time and time again that the Narutoverse works best when the tone is extremely serious.

