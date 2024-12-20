10 anime ninja who'd fit right into Naruto's world

Naruto is one of the most popular ninja series of all time, and nothing comes close to its influence and scope. Created by Masashi Kishimoto, the story revolves around a young shinobi, Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming the Hokage and earning the recognition of his village.

The world of Naruto is rife with conflict, as nations are constantly at war with each other, and survival is a constant struggle. In this hostile world, only a handful of ninjas across all of anime can carve out a place for themselves. Here are 10 such anime ninja who'd thrive in this unforgiving ninja world.

Tengen Uzui and 9 other anime ninja would've fit into Naruto's world

1) Tengen Uzui (Demon Slayer)

Trending

Tengen Uzui (Image via Ufotable)

Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui is a flamboyant and eccentric ninja in Demon Slayer who, alongside Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko, defeated the Upper Moon Six demons, Gyutaro and Daki. He is one of the most powerful characters in the series and could have been an interesting addition to Kishimoto's magnum opus.

Tengen's superhuman abilities, along with his unique Sound Breathing, make him a formidable opponent that any shinobi in Naruto would think twice about crossing. With any luck, he might even start a real Hidden Sound Village, where he could teach his Breathing Style to aspiring young ninjas.

2) Gabimaru (Hell’s Paradise)

Gabimaru the Hollow (Image via MAPPA)

The main protagonist of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Gabimaru— known infamously as "the Hollow"— is a legendary shinobi assassin from Iwagakure, renowned for his power and ruthlessness. Comparable to Kakashi Hatake in many ways, he would be a terrifying addition to the world of Naruto.

Gabimaru could easily become an S-rank ninja in Naruto, given his mastery over Taijutsu, Ninjutsu, and Tao. This along with his regenerative abilities makes him a near-immortal weapon of war. If he ever entered the Narutoverse, he would be as feared as any Kage-level shinobi.

3) Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (One Punch Man)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Image via Madhouse)

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic is a recurring side character in One Punch Man, and a self-proclaimed eternal rival of Saitama. He has the combat prowess of an S-Class hero, with his speed being elusive enough to challenge Saitama's disciple and S-Class Rank 11 hero, Genos.

Despite being nowhere close to Saitama's level, Sonic's speed would make him a major threat in the world of Naruto. He could easily outpace most shinobi and earn himself quite a reputation. Sonic's speed, combined with his enhanced strength and durability, makes him an ideal assassin for hire in the Naruto universe.

4) Edgeshot (My Hero Academia)

Edgeshot (Image via Studio Bones)

Edgeshot, also known as Shinya Kamihara, is the former Number 4 Pro Hero in My Hero Academia, and the leader of a team of pro heroes called The Lurkers. He fully mastered his Quirk, Foldabody, and used his ultimate technique, Zenith, to save Bakugo's life during the Final War, despite knowing it would cost him his own.

Edgeshot's unique Quirk, along with his intellect and analytical skills, makes him a great fit for the world of Naruto. He embodies the concept of the Will of Fire, with his selflessness making him an ideal shinobi. He would be a powerful and reliable ninja, like Kakashi Hatake, if he ever entered the Naruto universe.

5) Utsuro (Gintama)

Utsuro (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Utsuro is the main antagonist in the Gintama series. Born with the ability to absorb and preserve a vast amount of Altana, he is nearly immortal and possesses strong regenerative abilities. He is both suicidal and psychopathic, holding a deep hatred for humanity. Driven by this hatred, Utsuro even orchestrates destruction to start a universal war that would result in the destruction of both Earth and himself.

Utsuro is an unhinged villain, whose desire for destruction stems from his wish to die, making him highly unpredictable. His character would fit well into Naruto, as he shares similarities with Orochimaru, with both being driven by the concept of death and immortality, causing destruction in the process.

6) Flashy Flash (One Punch Man)

Flashy Flash (Image via Madhouse)

Flashy Flash is an S-Class Rank 10 Hero in One Punch Man, and a member of the Ninja Village's 44th Graduation Class. He was Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's classmate during his training, and even developed a friendship with him. Being the fastest S-Class hero in the Hero Association, he is capable of demolishing multiple Dragon-level Mysterious Beings.

Egotistical and powerful, Flashy Flash would effortlessly fit into the world of Naruto. He has incredible speed, strength, durability, and enhanced senses, making him a formidable opponent who could single-handedly defeat entire armies, akin to what Minato did during the Third Great Ninja War.

7) Souei (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Souei (Image via 8Bit)

Souei is a powerful ogre ninja in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. He is a master of stealth, infiltration, and assassination, serving Rimuru Tempest after being named by him. Souei’s abilities include teleportation and creating clones of himself, making him an ideal shinobi.

He would be a great fit for the world of Naruto. With his skillset and strength, he could easily join the ranks of the Anbu, carrying out covert operations in service to his village. Focused and highly competent, Souei would be an indispensable asset to any shinobi village.

8) Gennosuke Kōuga (Basilisk)

Gennosuke Kouga (Image via Gonzo Digimation)

One of the main characters in Basilisk, Gennosuke Kouga, is the heir to the Kouga Manjidani Clan and was chosen by his grandfather, Danjo Kouga, to lead their clan in battle against the Iga Clan. Gennosuke's bloodline has an inherited dojutsu, with which he can reverse the homicidal instinct of anyone, even forcing enemies to kill themselves.

Gennosuke is an idealist who hopes for a peaceful future, making him a good fit for the world of Naruto. He holds the power to kill anyone he wants if threatened, which makes him similar to the protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, who works tirelessly towards a more peaceful shinobi world through cooperation and understanding.

9) Shinomori Aoshi (Rurouni Kenshin)

Shinomori Aoshi (Image via Liden Films)

Shinomori Aoshi is the leader of the Oniwabanshū onmitsu in Rurouni Kenshin. He is one of the strongest characters in the series, complemented by his razor-sharp intellect and strong analytical abilities. This, combined with his heightened senses and mastery of swordsmanship, makes him a powerful shinobi capable of holding his own against any opponent.

Despite having no superhuman abilities, Shinomori is a highly skilled warrior who would fit seamlessly into the world of Naruto. He has all the makings of being one of the Anbu operatives, and can use his superior intellect and acute senses to go on covert missions, infiltrate other villages, and assassinate targets.

10) Jubei Kibagami (Ninja Scroll)

Jubei Kibagami (Image via Madhouse)

The protagonist of Ninja Scroll, Jubei Kibagami, is a wandering rogue ninja who faces off against an organization of demonic ninjas, known as the Eight Devils of Kimon. Despite having no real superhuman abilities, Jubei uses his tactical skills and his swordsmanship to win life-or-death battles and kill these evil ninjas.

Jubei would fit into the world of Naruto, as his intellect and tactical prowess are on par with characters like Shikamaru and Shikaku. He is highly resourceful in battle, and uses anything he can to gain an advantage over his opponents. This is what makes him a shinobi worthy of flourishing in Kishimoto's world.

Conclusion

The world of Naruto is home to some of the most formidable shinobi in anime, but it is not hard to imagine strong ninjas from other anime series thriving in this world as well.

While they might not rival the top-tier shinobi in raw strength, their abilities and intellect could earn them a place among the elite, and allow them to leave their mark on the shinobi world.

Related Links;

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback