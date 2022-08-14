Naruto: 10 anime characters who would make a perfect Konoha ninja

Naruto is not the only anime based around the concept of ninjas. However, it is certainly one of the best shonen series to be built around the same. The franchise perfectly displays the age-old traditions, spectacular jutsus, hardships of the ninjas, and the problems they need to overcome in a grand way.

In the same context, plenty of characters across the animeverse show similar traits to the ninjas in Naruto. Whether it’s their personality, powers, or determination, they would easily fit in as shinobis of any villages in Naruto. As such, we are sure these 10 anime characters listed below would make perfect the Konoha ninjas!

10 anime characters who would easily fit into the role of a Naruto shinobi

1) Izuku Midoriya

Wandering Tales of Shana-oh @marked4gr8ness My favorite part of the Todoroki vs Midoriya fight is when Midoriya, bones mangled and warped, tells Todoroki "Cmon you haven't laid a finger on me yet" which is true lol. He was only hurt from using One for All My favorite part of the Todoroki vs Midoriya fight is when Midoriya, bones mangled and warped, tells Todoroki "Cmon you haven't laid a finger on me yet" which is true lol. He was only hurt from using One for All https://t.co/hRNxgqfcIe

Izuku Midoriya from My Hero Academia would undoubtedly make a great genin-level shinobi from Konoha. Despite his age, this little fellow has fought against some of the most powerful villains while managing to use his quirk, One for All, even when his body couldn’t handle it. Being born quirkless, Izuku is really reminiscent of a young Rock Lee training under Guy who also seemed to use powers that took a lot of time to train and master. With his superb dedication and undying determination to become the number one hero, Izuku, aka Deku, would have become a great Konoha shinobi.

2) Megumi Fushiguro

áine 🌿 @inumaqi



an inherited technique within the zenin clan.



megumi is able to summon up to ten different shikigami by casting hand shadows in their image. these shadows act as a medium through which the shikigami can manifest. FUSHIGURO MEGUMI — TEN SHADOWSan inherited technique within the zenin clan.megumi is able to summon up to ten different shikigami by casting hand shadows in their image. these shadows act as a medium through which the shikigami can manifest. FUSHIGURO MEGUMI — TEN SHADOWS ✨ an inherited technique within the zenin clan. megumi is able to summon up to ten different shikigami by casting hand shadows in their image. these shadows act as a medium through which the shikigami can manifest. https://t.co/1vrrNIQHW3

Megumi started as a not-so-powerful-looking sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. But the eventual episodes revealed that his potential is almost second to none since Sukuna, the great Demon, even acknowledged it. Fushiguro’s ability to summon shikigami seems to be something akin to the Summoning Jutsu in Naruto. And if this man was a Konoha ninja instead of a sorcerer, his powers to summon various beasts would undoubtedly render him an amazing Konoha ninja.

3) Joseph Joestar

Joseph Joestar is one of the fan favorites from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Despite his silly attitude, he is an incredible fighter with great insights. He is super unpredictable and is capable of turning the tables on opponents who are much more powerful than him by using anything around him that comes in handy. This, along with his Hamon, would make Joseph, the grandson of Jonathan Joestar, a great Konoha ninja in Naruto.

4) Kurapika

Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter is probably one of the most similar characters to Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto. In his path to exact vengeance for his dead clan, Kurapika’s journey is in close contrast with the last survivor of the Uchiha clan. In fact, his Scarlet Eyes also remind fans of the Sharingan. His nen abilities and the power to conjure chains would make him a really great shinobi from Konoha.

5) Zenitsu

Cla!re ..:) @_Claire_ex

Zenitsu Thunder Breathing First Form Thunderclap and Flash! Sixfold!

#DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba Zenitsu, perfect it!, hone it to the utmost limit ,Become the most durable blade of all!Zenitsu Thunder Breathing First Form Thunderclap and Flash! Sixfold! Zenitsu, perfect it!, hone it to the utmost limit ,Become the most durable blade of all!Zenitsu Thunder Breathing First Form Thunderclap and Flash! Sixfold!#DemonSlayer #KimetsunoYaiba https://t.co/SxhXWTCOul

Fans might see Zentisu from Demon Slayer as a character who is often lazing around and crying whenever he gets the chance. But his in-battle qualities are enough to make him a great Konoha ninja. Despite his tendency to get overwhelmed with fear, Zenitsu’s tenacity knows no limits. Moreover, he is full of care and protectiveness towards his comrades. As Kakashi says in Naruto, nothing is worse than leaving your comrades, and Zenitsu would have indeed earned the former’s respect for the qualities he has in him.

6) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa from Attack on Titan has all the needed personality traits that shinobis require in the world of Naruto. Her ability to remain calm while facing extreme situations, always prioritizing the execution of the duties given to her, and fight not just to slay her enemies but to protect her companions, are everything a ninja must have. If this prodigy belonged in Naruto, there is no doubt that she would make a great kunoichi.

7) Edward Elric

Fullmetal Alchemist @FMAPerfectShots Edward Elric | FMA Mobile Edward Elric | FMA Mobile https://t.co/ACZAP7U81V

Edward, the prodigal alchemist from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, is another character who would fit perfectly into the role of a Konoha ninja. Sure, his explosive temper might not characterize him as a good ninja, but his martial arts and alchemy skills would still make him excellent at missions that require stealth. If that is not enough, Edward is immensely educated and possesses the mind of a scientist, capable of using anything as a weapon or tool.

8) Yoruichi Shihoin

VIZ @VIZMedia



via Bleach Happy International Cat Day to the playful and sharp Soul Reaper, Yoruichi!via Bleach Happy International Cat Day to the playful and sharp Soul Reaper, Yoruichi! 😼 via Bleach https://t.co/Aumj2UlynU

This woman from Bleach would do great as an assassin in the world of Naruto. She trained as an assassin from a young age, and her seemingly goofy personality made her great at her job, enabling her to take down any foe by surprise. Along with stealth, Yoruichi possesses incredible speed and holds great mastery over martial arts. She would have definitely been a great kunoichi from Konoha had she belonged to the Narutoverse.

9) Garou

ʟᴜɴᴀ. @whutluna Garou vs the S Class Heroes Garou vs the S Class Heroes 🔥 https://t.co/CBOO0kI222

The Hero Hunter Garou from One Punch Man closely resembles the members of the Uchiha clan who usually experience great power boost when they face extreme emotions. Whenever Garou recalled his childhood memories or almost faced defeat, he came out as stronger despite the kind of injuries inflicted upon him. His insane motivation to seek out stronger opponents and always remain high on his battle instincts would have made him a formidable Konoha ninja!

10) Levi

Levi, also known as humanity's strongest soldier in Attack on Titan, would have served as a fine Konoha shinobi. He knows the truth of the world and the horrors that lie within it. Not only does he possess every quality a ninja should have, but Levi is also great at hiding his emotions and is always determined to do what’s necessary to achieve the ultimate goal. The ability to suppress their emotions is a must-have for any shinobi, and Levi would undoubtedly have been a great Konoha ninja.

Edited by Priya Majumdar