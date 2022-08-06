10 Naruto characters Saitama could literally beat with a sneeze

While Naruto is widely regarded as one of the best shonen anime of all time, its characters are not the strongest to exist. Especially with the presence of planet-busters and destroyers of universes in the animeverse, it is quite difficult for us to rank the shinobis anywhere near the strongest anime characters. This is where Saitama, the almighty hero of One Punch Man, comes in.

The latest chapters of the One Punch Man manga have revealed Saitama’s strength to be extraordinary, which is aided by his potential to grow without any limits. In his fight against Awakened Garou, Saitama displayed his insane powers by defeating the hero hunter without breaking a sweat. In fact, the overpowered protagonist managed to break the barriers of space and time in the amazing fight with Hero Hunter.

One Punch Man @Everything_OPM Man I cannot wait to see the next few seasons of One Punch Man animated. Man I cannot wait to see the next few seasons of One Punch Man animated. https://t.co/H8xfQb2wYZ

Among the moves that Saitama used, one of the best moments was when a simple sneeze from the hero ended up destroying Jupiter for good. As such, today we will list down 10 Naruto characters that Saitama could literally beat with a sneeze.

From Itachi to Kaguya: Which Naruto characters can be defeated with Saitama's sneeze?

1) Might Guy

Iman Slumpert @Danny174st Can never forget Night Guy vs Madara Can never forget Night Guy vs Madara https://t.co/CKBGJ0bLSy

Regarded as the “strongest man” by the legendary villain, Madara, Might Guy is considered to be the most formidable taijutsu user in Naruto. Despite his insane abilities and the power to open the Eight Gates of chakra, even Might Guy wouldn’t be able to hold a candle to Saitama. The latter has traveled through space and time and is incredibly fast, as seen in his potential to he come back to Earth from the Moon in mere seconds. And if his sneeze can destroy Jupiter, then we have sad news for Guy sensei.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya, one of the Three Legendary Sannins, would also get easily beaten up if he had to face Saitama’s sneeze. Jiraiya is by no means weak - this is a fact we all can agree upon. Not only was he a master of Sage Mode, but he also played a mentor to countless strong characters like Minato, Naruto, Yahiko, Konan, and Nagato. But he is certainly nowhere near Saitama’s abilities, whether it be in terms of speed or strength. A serious sneeze from Saitama will surely put Jiraiya down for good.

3) Kakashi

😈Antonio 19 👿 @antonio19xy Day 3



Kakashi Hatake from Naruto



Also known as The Copy Ninja Kakashi, Kakashi of the Sharingan, 6th Hokage, Leader of Team 7



Also known as Best Sensei by far Day 3Kakashi Hatake from NarutoAlso known as The Copy Ninja Kakashi, Kakashi of the Sharingan, 6th Hokage, Leader of Team 7 Also known as Best Sensei by far https://t.co/rhroOMe0Lf

The copy-ninja, Kakashi Hatake, wielded the full powers of Mangekyou Sharingan even when he did not belong to the Uchiha bloodline. This is a truly menacing feat in his own right. But his moves like Chidori, Raikiri, Kamui, or the ability to copy his opponents wouldn’t work on Saitama at all. In fact, the shinobi’s low chakra reserve is a major weakness for him. If Saitama used his sneeze against Kakashi, the latter would be defeated in seconds.

4) Itachi

Itachi Uchiha is one of the most potent wielders of the Sharingan, and his genjutsu skills in Naruto are second to none. Additionally, he could also use jutsus like Izanagi and Izanami on his opponents. While he might be able to put Saitama under his genjutsu, the latter has previously been shown to break through the barriers of space and time in his fight against Garou, displaying his boundless strength. That means Saitama could also break out of the Tsukuyomi. Moreover, one serious sneeze from him would most definitely make Itachi bite the dust.

5) Pain

Tosi @edifytosi Pain is the best antagonist in Naruto Pain is the best antagonist in Naruto https://t.co/vOUk4wF2Wx

Nagato, more popularly known as Pain, was one of the most dangerous antagonists that Naruto had to face. The character was the holder of the Rinnegan eyes, and aided by his seemingly boundless chakra, he wreaked havoc on numerous villages causing countless deaths. Despite this, Saitama would easily defeat Pain without breaking a sweat. The hero has already destroyed a meteor with a single normal punch, and if he used the sneeze that destroyed Jupiter, Pain would be in serious trouble.

6) Hashirama

tieorr @tieorr When Hashirama separated Kurama from Madara with ease 🥶 When Hashirama separated Kurama from Madara with ease 🥶 https://t.co/laNTWnDN9C

Hashirama was so powerful during his prime that he was regarded as the God of Shinobi in Naruto. His Wood Style ninjutsu abilities could not only go toe-to-toe against the forces of Madara's Susanoo, but he also managed to defeat the latter when he was the strongest. However, he doesn’t stand a chance against Saitama, who can potentially destroy planets with his sneeze and travel through space with his fart. A battle between them would, of course, result in Hashirama’s defeat.

7) Madara

Even the legendary antagonist, Madara Uchiha, would not be able to go up against the serious sneeze of Saitama. While he may fare off better than some of the characters who appeared early in the list, Madara’s strength is nowhere near Saitama’s since even God was surprised by the latter’s limitless potential to grow.

8) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha became one of the strongest shinobi in existence towards the end of Naruto: Shippuden. Wielding the combined powers of the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and the Rinne-Sharingan, his skills are simply unmatched. Sasuke holds mastery over many extraordinarily powerful jutsus like Indra’s Arrow, Susanoo, Amaterasu, etc. And his speed is undoubtedly formidable. Despite all this, Saitama’s sneeze, which blew off Jupiter’s core and destroyed half of the planet, would still manage to defeat this character for good.

9) Naruto

Just like Sasuke, the titular protagonist of Naruto also became another strongest shinobi of Konoha in existence. His skills and powers are just incomparable to Saitama’s raw strength and abilities. But if Saitama decides to use his Serious moves like table flip along with his sneeze, Naruto would lose almost instantly.

10) Kaguya

Kaguya, a celestial being, is the sole reason why shinobis and their jutsus exist. She was the creator of chakra and her powers were so scary that it required the whole of Team 7 to work together to seal her. Since Kaguya could perform interstellar travel, hypnotize people, and unleash powerful shockwaves from her eyes, she would've been the most potent matchup for the Caped Baldy. A fight between her and Saitama would certainly be a delight to behold. But it must be noted that a man who is capable of outmatching God’s predictions, traveling through space and time, and destroying planets with his sneeze would definitely come out victorious.

While opinions may vary, what remains absolute is Saitama's strength and determination. We admire all the Naruto characters mentioned in this list, but the Caped Baldy is just too strong. But if you think there is any character who can creatively use their powers to defeat this almighty hero, then let us know in the comments!

