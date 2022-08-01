10 Naruto characters who showed signs of toxic masculinity

As one of the most popular shonen of all time, Naruto displays various levels of toxic masculinity in its characters. Toxic masculinity can be defined as an adherence to the limiting and potentially dangerous societal standards set for males. It is not always focused on obvious displays of aggression or discrimination but can also appear subtly.

In this regard, you will be surprised to know that many characters of Naruto, even those that fans love, have shown signs of toxic masculinity. And while the display might not always make fans hate the character as a whole, it is still important to recognize these traits.

This is especially true since anime has become not only famous in recent times but also influential. So without further ado, let’s list down 10 Naruto characters who are characterized by traits that fall under toxic masculinity.

10 Characters in Naruto with toxic masculine traits

1) Shikamaru

Shikamaru is a prodigious genius Shinobi who displays his amazing intellect throughout Naruto. Unfortunately, his sexist views cannot be overlooked. Ever since his introduction in the anime, Shikamaru has always appeared to complain about the women around him. He also disregarded their skills and even looked down on his own teammates and mother. It is not until Naruto: Shippuden that the character eventually started to acknowledge the strengths and importance of the female ninjas.

2) Killer B

Killer B is one of the strongest jinchuriki appearing in the anime who also plays a small role of being mentor to Naruto. But his powers cannot overshadow some of his personality traits which scream toxic masculinity.

From the get-go, Killer B appears to be very cocky and stubborn who hates playing things by the books. Although he remains protective of his friends and does everything in his power, his nature to remain aloof from his comrades and his overconfidence does fall in line with the traits of toxic masculinity.

3) Deidara

Deidara’s obsession with his powers, which he labels as art, over his own self-worth is a toxic trait in every way. He views each of the bombs he creates as a significant accomplishment, never acknowledging that this has caused him to lose his focus from himself.

In fact, a deeper look into his character reveals how he was always jealous of the Uchiha powers, which led him to be obsessed with defeating Itachi one day. Deidara also respected people like Sasori, who generally took no notice of his skills. Overall, his lack of focus on himself and obsessive tendencies, especially where he looks down on others who do not impress him, is a very toxic masculine trait.

4) Jiraiya

Even Naruto’s greatest mentor, one of the three Legendary Sanins, Jiraiya was full of toxic traits. Apart from exposing an underage Naruto to adult media, this man’s perverse nature is boundless.

Jiraiya continued to waste time on selfish pursuits rather than looking for his love, Tsunade, until it was absolutely necessary to do so. His habit of sexually harassing and spying on random women further makes him a toxic individual.

5) Pain

Despite having seemingly great ideals, Pain’s ways of reinforcing his beliefs on others easily fall in line with modern-day toxic masculinity. This major antagonist of Naruto wanted others to acknowledge and understand the suffering humanity inflicts upon each other by causing pain to them. His aggressive methods are really questionable since he did not hesitate to kill his own mentor or wipe out an entire village just for his target, Naruto, to understand true pain.

6) Sasuke

Sasuke is one of the most fan-favorite characters of Naruto. While this Uchiha finally managed to unravel the secrets of his brother’s sacrifice, his personality from his childhood retained the toxicity associated with masculinity.

For instance, he never considered anyone his true friend and would never let anyone close to his heart. Severing bonds seemed to be one of the easiest things for Sasuke, no matter who they came from. He was also so consumed by vengeance that he tried to kill all the members of his team from Konoha after his fight with Danzo in Naruto: Shippuden. Fans also never saw Sasuke caring about Sakura in any way in the past, but he decided to marry her after the final battle of the series, which made no sense.

7) Naruto

Even the main protagonist of the anime cannot save himself from having toxic masculine traits. Naruto’s stubbornness and lack of belief in where others guide him have backfired a lot of times.

The biggest moment where Naruto displays his toxic masculinity is where he is shown to be in love with Sakura throughout the time he grows up. But when presented with the opportunity, his love interest quickly shifted to Hinata. Things did happen for the best, but Naruto’s unhealthy obsession with running after his friends and pursuing a love interest he never did before is enough reason to place him under the toxic category.

8) Madara

What makes Madara, the legendary antagonist, a toxic male is his monumental ego. Ever since suffering the loss of his brother, Madara grew immensely egocentric and manipulative.

This Uchiha believed in his ideals so much that he buried the entire concept of maintaining peaceful bonds with people and wanted to trap them into Infinite Tsukuyomi to establish true peace. His lack of regard towards anyone else but himself and the extent he would go to just to get his desires fulfilled are just some of his noteworthy toxic traits.

9)Tobirama

The second Hokage and brother of Hashirama was also massively toxic in his personality. His immense hatred towards the Uchihas never seemed to go away even when the third great ninja war was over. This laid the seed for the continued hatred towards the clan. Tobirama tried to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother but was nowhere near like him.

His priorities seem to be really questionable since he would do certain things for the sake of peace, the same of which seem to be responsible for not holding out the peace. Furthermore, Tobirama’s insensitive and apathetic nature makes him a really toxic male.

10) Danzo

This list will be incomplete if we do not list down the most toxic character in the entire series, Danzo. He seems to hold no regard for anyone else and is always driven by his own beliefs. Apart from committing heinous crimes from the shadows, Danzo never seemed to acknowledge Tsunade as a true successor to the Third Hokage, whose seat he wanted to acquire for himself.

This man’s manipulative nature is very akin to Madara, where he would do anything to realize his goals. He is also responsible for the disruption of peace among villages, leaking top secrets to others, and even trying to assassinate the Third Hokage. His whole personality reeks of toxic masculine traits.

So who do you think is the most toxic character from this list and why? Comment below in the section to let us know.

