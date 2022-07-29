Like many other popular shonen animes, Naruto is not devoid of toxic characters. Even if some characters have changed over time, they have displayed traits of toxicity throughout their journey in the anime. This also goes to show Masashi Kishimoto’s expertise in creating characters reminiscent of real life.

No one is entirely good, and at the same time, no character exists without their set of flaws. However, some characters in Naruto are utterly despicable. As you read this article, you’ll find these characters at the bottom of this article, so make sure to stick till the end.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 most toxic Naruto characters of all time. In terms of rankings, we have listed them from having the least harmful traits to being utterly malignant in their schemes.

Top 10 most toxic characters appearing in Naruto

10) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata is not a character that fans hate with all their heart. But her character development is extraordinarily weak and serves no purpose apart from being Naruto’s eventual life companion. She made him the epicenter of her life, always doing things that would bring her closer to reaching and being recognized by Naruto.

Her obsession with Naruto is unrealistic since the main protagonist has always been heroic enough to stand up to injustice and did not treat her in a special way. Naruto never even realized that Hinata was in love with him until she decided to intervene in his battle against Pain. This obsession is certainly toxic and puts Hinata on our list of toxic characters appearing in this anime.

9) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya, the final antagonist appearing in Naruto: Shippuden, was also full of toxicity as we got to see when her past life was revealed. She was a celestial being who fell in love with a human Emperor after arriving on Earth. However, facing betrayal from her love made her lose faith in humanity altogether and she decided to use her power for destructive purposes.

Eventually, not only did she fight her two sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, but also tried to kill them since they would help her regain the chakra she shared with them. Kaguya lacked the proper emotions of a mother and became completely obsessed with her powers, which is definitely toxic.

8) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha

No matter how many fans Sasuke has, it is not until he grew up that he maintained the toxicity in his behavior. Ever since witnessing the demise of his entire clan, Sasuke became solely driven by vengeance and even a mentor like Kakashi failed to persuade him not to walk that path.

Sasuke’s suffering is indeed incomparable. Unlike Naruto, who had to spend his entire childhood alone, he had to watch his loved ones die and remain in a village where his brother was despised. But he was immature enough to give in to his desire to exact revenge and sever the bonds with all of his friends and allies. If he was more mature in his approach, Sasuke could have saved Konoha from a lot of destruction and become a true hero alongside Naruto.

7) Sakura Haruno

Despite being a part of Team 7, Sakura is another toxic character who fails to grow up, at least emotionally. Ever since she was a kid, she fell head over heels in love with Sasuke because of his coolness. Despite the Uchiha repeatedly proving how he didn’t care at all about her, Sakura held him close to her heart baselessly.

To make it worse, fans will never forget or forgive her for lying to Naruto about her feelings towards him. Sakura knew how Naruto always had a special regard for her, but she took advantage of his feelings, which is utterly toxic and despicable.

6) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto made his debut as an average shinobi working under Orochimaru but later on, he became one of the leading antagonists in the series. Apart from enabling the plans of the heinous Sanin into motion, Kabuto acted as a triple agent by following his master to learn his ways, spying on the Konoha shinobis to gain their trust, and eventually working for Obito and Madara to instigate the Fourth Great Ninja War.

During his life, he killed countless people, and even enjoyed the chaos that ensued when he brought back the dead into the world by perfecting the Edo Tensei. No matter how painful his background was, Kabuto’s actions were toxic throughout the anime.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Regarded as the "God of Shinobi", the Third Hokage Hiruzen was not as good as one would like to think. Despite his full knowledge of Minato’s sacrifice and his promise to Itachi to take care of his little brother, Hiruzen failed to look after both Naruto and Sasuke.

He decided that both of them should live on their own and face their misfortunes. To make things worse, Hiruzen could not even stop his student, Orochimaru, from accessing the Forbidden Jutsus which would have solved a lot of trouble for the future.

4) Rasa

Rasa, the Fourth Kazekage, was a cruel shinobi, and a disgusting human being. He had no shred of regret in performing literal experiments on his pregnant wife, and was responsible for turning his son into Jinchuriki for the One-tail. Not only was he responsible for the death of his wife, but his motives made Gaara's life completely miserable right from birth. Most importantly, he did all this just because he believed that his son was born to be alone and live without any friends. A very toxic husband and father indeed.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara, the legendary Uchiha, is undoubtedly the most formidable antagonist in Naruto. Although he cannot be described as completely evil, he has done plenty of things that can be labeled as toxic.

For instance, Madara never really got over his resentment towards the Senju clan despite his wishes to establish peace. Later on, he believed that the only way towards the salvation of the shinobis was to put them under the Infinite Tsukuyomi. And undoubtedly, the orchestration of Rin’s death just to manipulate Obito into joining him was truly toxic.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru

This legendary Sanin has barely taken any action that cannot be labeled as toxic. Ever since his debut, Orochimaru has tried to manipulate Sasuke into joining him with the motive of using his body as a vessel. He even joined the Akatsuki because he was fascinated with the Sharingan and killed thousands of orphans, and shinobis, and turned them against his village.

Orochimaru’s human experiments and manipulation of innocent helpless kids to join his force makes him one of the most toxic characters in Naruto.

1) Danzo Shimura

Danzo is undebatably the most toxic character that appears in Naruto. This man is solely responsible for the mass slaughter of the Uchihas. Moreover, he even supported the destruction of his village. This is not all, Danzo also played the primary role in the death of Yahiko, and one of the most underrated Uchiha, Shisui. Danzo’s brutality and indifference rightfully make him the most toxic character in the entire anime.

