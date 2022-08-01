10 Naruto Jutsus that did not belong to its users

Naruto fans all over the world wish they could have the ability to use Chakra ever since the series was released. The idea of being able to do the amazing Jutsus the characters in the show make use of is incredibly enticing.

Nonetheless, we need to remember that not every Jutsu is made for everyone. There are some Jutsus that should never have been in the hands of its users. In this list, we will talk about 10 of these Jutsus that did not belong to the Naruto character that used them, as well as why that is the case.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers.

Chakra Absorption and 9 other Jutsus that should have been given to other Naruto characters

1) Mei Terumi – Lava Release

Mei's style does not combine with her lava release (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Mei used to be the Mizukage of Kirigakure, using her elegant and imposing fighting style to get rid of any threat to her village. Out of all the Shinobi in the world, she is the only one confirmed to have two different Kekkei Genkai, although one of them does not suit her at all.

Her first Kekkei Genkai is Boil Release, which gives her the power to create corrosive vapor that can destroy anything in its path. Her second ability, Lava Release, creates massive amounts of lava from her body that burns those around her. Mei’s style focuses on agility and elegance, qualities that are hard to incorporate with the Lava Release.

2) Danzo – Kotoamatsukami

Danzo is hated by every Naruto fan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Kotoamatsukami is considered to be one of the most powerful Genjutsu in the entire Shinobi World. This technique allows its users to control the actions of anyone who stares into their eyes, no matter how powerful they are. Initially, it belonged to Shisui, who wanted to use it for the betterment of Konoha.

Sadly, Danzo was able to get his hands on this powerful technique when he attacked Shisui. It is no surprise to any fan that Danzo used this to obtain more power instead of helping others. A man as power-hungry and despicable as Danzo should never have been given this ability.

3) Misumi Tsurugi – Soft Physique Modification

Why did Orochimaru taught a fodder Shinobi this power? (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Most of the Sound Ninjas that appeared in the series during the Chunin exams had an ability that made reference to their home. Using sound and airwaves as attacks was a given for any Sound Shinobi during this time. That is why it seems so out of place that Misumi used a technique as weird as the Soft Physique.

This Jutsu granted him the power to soften his bones and stretch his limbs beyond what would be humanly possible. This ability has nothing to do with the power of sound associated with so many ninjas from that village.

4) Yoroi Akado – Chakra Absorption

Yoroi never showed any kind of medical ability (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Yoroi was another one of the Sound Ninjas with powers that had nothing to do with the rest of his comrades. He was a user of the Chakra Absorption Jutsu, which worked just as the name indicates. With this ability, he overpowered his opponents by weakening them as the battle progressed.

This Jutsu is not as weird to see in other Shinobis since it is a basic ability that most medic ninjas have. Nonetheless, Yoroi never showed any indication of being a medic ninja like his teammate Kabuto, so giving him this ability is just odd.

5) Naruto – One Thousand Years of Death

tzw.edits م @king_abukar When Naruto use one thousand years of death on gaara When Naruto use one thousand years of death on gaara https://t.co/21Xmtdf5wf

This Jutsu is one of the most iconic and beloved by many fans of Naruto. This simple technique consists of placing yourself behind your opponent and using your fingers or a Kunai to poke their bottom.

As iconic as this technique may have been for the franchise, it should have stayed as a gag Jutsu used exclusively by Kakashi. Instead, Naruto used it to try and hurt Gaara during the Sand’s invasion of Konoha. In such a serious moment, a Jutsu like that should not have been used.

6) Hiruzen Sarutobi – Rooftile Shuriken

Why was this a Jutsu? (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

It was said that the Third Hokage learned every Jutsu in existence inside of Konoha. This was one of the reasons why the Naruto world knew him as the God of Shinobi. Amongst all the techniques he learned, the most baffling and ridiculous one has to be the Roof tile Shuriken Jutsu.

Just as the name says, this Jutsu consists of throwing roof tiles at high speeds at the opponent like they were shuriken. Sarutobi was a mighty fighter who could have been given any kind of broken Jutsus, and this is the one the show decided to grant him. It did not go well with his battle style at all and was ultimately pointless in his battle against Orochimaru.

7) Moegi Kazamatsurin – Wood Release

Asafumas @Asafumas They gotta explain this. Moegi knows wood release? Yeah I need that info now. They gotta explain this. Moegi knows wood release? Yeah I need that info now. https://t.co/20FZ2P48XI

Konohamaru was always accompanied by two other kids who thought of him as their boss. One of these kids was the little girl Moegi. Moegi has not really contributed to the plot of Naruto since she was first introduced in the Chunin exams.

Moegi also has nothing to do with the Senju clan, the clan of the original Wood Release user, the first Hokage. That is why fans are not happy with the idea of Moegi being able to use Wood Release in any capacity. It takes away from the idea of it being unique to Hashirama and those who share his cells.

8) Konohamaru – Sexy Jutsu

‎ً @rexsvns yeah anime girls are pretty cute but have you ever seen konohamaru when he uses sexy jutsu yeah anime girls are pretty cute but have you ever seen konohamaru when he uses sexy jutsu 😤💯 https://t.co/1ML86vovZC

The Sexy Jutsu has always been a controversial topic for some fans of Naruto. The idea of Naruto, a minor, using this ability is a bit uncomfortable but nothing major due to him being already a teen. The problem comes from the fact that Konohamaru, a little kid who was not even an academy student at the time, is able to use it.

If instead of teaching this technique to Konohamaru, Naruto had taught him the Transformation Jutsu, nothing would have changed. Instead, he gave the power to turn into a naked woman to a small child, which is weird, to say the least.

9) Rock Lee – Drunken Fist

In the real world, the Drunken Fist is a powerful martial arts technique that only masters can use. Alcohol being a pivotal part of this ability, minors are completely forbidden from learning it most of the time.

In Naruto’s world, the only person we saw master this style was Rock Lee, a minor. This ability should have been given to someone like Might Guy or an adult Jonin. Lee should not have been given this capability, just like he should never have consumed alcohol.

10) Sasuke – Hawk Summon

el @sasukws til the name of sasuke's hawk summon is garuda til the name of sasuke's hawk summon is garuda https://t.co/G1WHufunuT

Few people in the Shinobi World can summon creatures from another plane of existence to aid them in battle. At the beginning of the series, it was stated that once a contract with a group of summons is fulfilled, the user is unable to sign another.

Sasuke was given the opportunity to sign the Snake summon contract while studying with Orochimaru. The fact that he was also able to sign the Hawk contract goes against everything stated about summons on the show.

