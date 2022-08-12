Naruto: Was Might Guy wearing weights while fighting Madara?

Might Guy is one of the most well-known characters in the Naruto series who specialized in taijutsu. In a world where ninjutsu is considered to be the best weapon that a shinobi could possess, Might Guy was able to use his bare fists and kicks to take down some of the toughest enemies that the series has produced.

Those who are big fans of the anime will agree that the fight between Might Guy and Madara is one of the best, if not the most spectacular, battles in the Naruto series. Madara was in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form, and one could say that he was in his strongest form when he fought Might Guy. Despite the sheer difference in power and intellect, Might Guy came very close to beating Madara after the former opened the Eighth Gate.

Some fans believe that Might Guy might have been wearing ankle weights similar to the ones that Rock Lee was wearing during his fight against Gaara in the Chunin exams. On this note, let’s see if Might Guy could have been wearing weights during one of his toughest fights that nearly killed him.

Naruto: What are the chances of Might Guy wearing ankle weights during his fight against Madara Uchiha?

It goes without saying that the fight against Madara was one of the biggest fights of his life and, more importantly, Might Guy acknowledged that. He realized how much of a threat he was to the shinobis around him, which is why Might Guy resorted to opening the Eighth Gate. He was aware of the fact that opening the Eighth Gate would result in his death, but he went ahead and did it anyway in an attempt to save his comrades.

There is absolutely no reason why Might Guy would go around carrying ankle weights. Certain Naruto fans who think this might be the case probably came to this assumption since he was wearing the same leg warmers that Rock Lee was seen flaunting.

Rock Lee used ankle weights during the Chunin Exams arc because he constantly wanted to train to become a better shinobi. The character knew the consequences of losing a fight in the Chunin exams, but he also knew that he wouldn’t die because the instructors would step in. He was testing out Gaara’s abilities and then went on to remove them after realizing that the Sand ninja was quite strong.

Apparently, this is enough reason for some fans to believe that Might Guy also trained by using the ankle weight, and he constantly wore it even during tough fights. This is simply not the case because the series would have certainly featured a scene in which his abilities would be enhanced by removing the weights, similar to the fight that took place between Gaara and Rock Lee.

To sum things up, the ankle weight theory isn’t probable because the very foundation of this theory is that he wore similar leg warmers compared to Rock Lee. Shinobis in the Naruto series train all their lives to face life or death situations, and there is no way Might Guy would do something as risky as that. Therefore, one can safely say that Might Guy did not wear ankle weights during that fight.

