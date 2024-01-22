BL anime Tadaima, Okaeri announces release window and main cast with a teaser PV

Studio DEEN's Tadaima, Okaeri is planned to premiere in April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024, as announced by the BL anime's official staff on Monday, January 22, 2024. Along with this information, a teaser promotional video was also streamed, disclosing the anime's main cast.

Tadaima, Okaeri anime is based on the Japanese BL manga written and illustrated by Ichikawa Ichi. The manga has been serialized in the Omegaverse Project anthology magazine since November 2015 and collected four volumes as of this writing.

In September 2023, the magazine confirmed that the BL manga would receive an anime adaptation. Later, it was revealed that Studio DEEN would produce the anime.

Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime will premiere in April 2024

On Monday, January 22, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime streamed a teaser promotional video, which revealed the title's release window as April 2024, i.e., Spring 2024. However, an exact release date and broadcast details are yet to be announced.

The teaser trailer features the Fujiyoshi family, giving fans a glimpse of their daily lives. It begins with Hikari-chan telling Ma-chan (Masaki Fujiyoshi) how much he loves him. Following this, the short clip shows Hiromu asking Masaki to take care of Hakari as he leaves for work.

Hiromu and Masaki with Hakari, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN)

It also showcases some heartwarming moments between Hikari-chan and Masaki, while Hiromu is at work. On this note, the official staff for Tadaima, Okaeri anime has unveiled the cast members for the anime. Interestingly, the PV previews their voices as well.

According to the official announcement, Atsushi Tamaru stars in the anime as Masaki Fujiyoshi, while Toshiyuki Morikawa will lend his voice to Hiromu Fujiyoshi. The cast also includes Atsumi Tanezaki, who will play the role of the baby, Hikari.

Hikari, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Comments from the respective voice actors have also been shared on the anime's website and X handle. All of them are excited to voice their respective characters in this BL anime. In fact, they talked about how heartwarming it was to work in this anime.

Coming to the staff for the anime, Shinji Ishihara is at the helm of affairs at Studio DEEN, with Yoshiko Nakamura supervising the series' scripts. Mina Osawa has been listed as the character designer.

Masaki with Hikari, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Based on Ichi Ichikawa's eponymous BL manga, Tadaima, Okaeri BL anime explores the daily lives of Masaki Fujiyoshi, the house-husband who lacks self-confidence, his breadwinning husband, Hiromu, and their two-year-old son, Hikari-chan. In other words, the anime tells a heartfelt story of the Fujiyoshi family.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 progresses.