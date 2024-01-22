Oshi no Ko anime's Ai Hoshino is more admired by Japanese kids than their fathers and teachers

As per a recent study, Oshi no Ko’s Ai Hoshino is the third-most admired person among Japanese kids, surpassing the rank held by their fathers and teachers. This study was conducted by PR Times, and a whopping 18,000 students took part in this particular survey that took place between November 10, 2023 and November 26, 2023.

The findings of this survey were published later that year, and it concluded that fathers ranked eighth on the list, while Ai Hoshino ranked third. The survey also suggested that kids admired their mothers the most and their friends next. Other important details surrounding the survey are explored in the article.

Oshi no Ko's Ai Hoshino becomes the third-most admired character, only after mothers and friends

Ai Hoshino as seen in the anime series (Image via Doga Kobo)

As stated earlier, the study was conducted by PR Times, a Japanese company that excels in the sphere of education. The survey specifically targeted middle school children ranging from third grade to sixth grade students, and it was conducted at Shinkenzemi Elementary school.

The data set was quite comprehensive, given that it was conducted in just one school. A total of 18,802 people took part in the survey. Among these kids, 12,859 were girls. This also suggests a potential connection between Oshi no Ko and its audience concerning gender.

The top 10 most admired people among middleschool kids in Japan (Image via PR Times)

This is an exceptionally interesting result since most kids represented by this data set indicate that they look up to Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. Here’s a list of the top 10 most admired people among middle school children in Japan, according to the aforementioned studies:

Friend Mother Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko School teacher Snow Man (Japanese boy band) Shohei Ohtani (Japanese baseball pitcher) Strawberry Prince (Japanese boy band) Father Irregular Dice (Japanese boy band) Frieren (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End)

The survey also revealed why kids of that age admire Ai Hoshino from Oshi no Ko. Ai Hoshino is loved for her ability to sing and dance. Her influence is further extended because of how polite and cute she is.

This, paired with the prevalence and popularity of idol culture, also played a role in kids’ perception of the character. Another staggering fact about Oshi no Ko is that Yoasobi’s song, titled Idol, was the seventh most searched keyword by Japanese schoolchildren.

This is a clear indication of the animanga series’ popularity and its influence on the audience. The year 2023 was a notable one for the series because of the success that it enjoyed. It ranked quite high on MyAnimeList and other forums.

Furthermore, the anime adaptation also boosted the sales of manga volumes. Given this series’ success, it isn’t altogether surprising to see the influence it has on young viewers, which is proven by the study explored in this article.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.