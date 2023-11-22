Studio DEEN'S BL anime Tadaima, Okaeri announces release date, key visual and more

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the official website of Tadaima, Okaeri anime revealed the series' first key visual, featuring the Fujiyoshi family. In addition, the Boys-Love anime also revealed the series' staff members and the 2024 television and streaming premiere decision.

Tadaima, Okaeri is an ongoing manga series created by mangaka Ichikawa Ichi. The manga was first serialized in 2015 in Omegaverse Project (fusion). Since then, the manga has spawned four volumes and a side story called Tadaima, Okaeri dj - Oni Taiji!. Later in September 2023, the series announced an anime adaptation produced by Studio DEEN.

Tadaima, Okaeri announces release window and staff members with new key visual

On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the official X account of Tadaima, Okaeri anime released the series' first key visual. The visual featured the Fujiyoshi family, i.e., the husbands Masaki and Hiromu, and their son Hikari. All three family members seem happy as they spend time in a children's park.

With the series's first key visual, Studio DEEN revealed that the BL anime would premiere on television and streaming websites in 2024. Additionally, the announcement also revealed the staff members for the anime.

Shinji Ishihira will be directing the anime at Studio DEEN. He had previously worked in Sasaki and Miyano, Super Lovers, and Fairy Tail. Yoshiko Nakamura, who previously also worked in Super Lovers and Sasaki and Miyano, will be in charge of the series scripts. As for Mina Ōsawa, they will be designing the characters for the anime. They previously worked in School Babysitters, Given, and I-Chu: Halfway Through the Idol.

Following the announcement, the original manga creator Ichi Ichikawa released an illustration of the Fujiyoshi family to commemorate the occasion. With that, the manga creator thanked everyone who was involved in the series and the readers for supporting the same.

The mangaka shared that the staff and cast members were set to adapt the series with great warmth by keeping the original work in mind. With that, Ichikawa hoped that the fans would love the Fujiyoshi family and would come to see them as their friends and neighbors.

What is Tadaima, Okaeri about?

The Fujiyoshi family as seen in the manga (Image via Omegaverse Project)

Tadaima, Okaeri follows the story of the Fujiyoshi family. Masaki is a stay-at-home spouse and parent. Given his status, he believes that he is a burden to his working husband Hiromu. Following the birth of their son Hikari, the family moved to a new area that is better suited to raise children.

As time has passed, Hikari is set to turn two years old. During this time, the family began forging meaningful bonds with their neighbors and friends. Just as they seemingly found their domestic bliss, family ties that they had abandoned began to reach them. However, Masaki and Hiromu aren't quite sure that they have good intentions.

