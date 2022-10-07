Sasaki and Miyano movie release date revealed, spinoff short film announced

After the anime's premiere in the Winter 2022 anime season, the Sasaki and Miyano movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 17, 2023. The movie will be titled Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, and will be released alongside a short movie based on the spinoff manga Hirano and Kagiura.

The Boys Love anime first started airing on January 9, 2022, and quickly became popular. This was evident from the rising manga sales, which surpassed 1.7 million copies sold globally. The movie is set to be released in theaters in Japan and could be expected to be distributed worldwide thereafter.

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation unveils key visual and release date

Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation unveiled their key visual for their forthcoming movie, along with revealing the release date for the same, which is set for February 17, 2023. The film will adapt the Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation Chapter), and will depict how the two titular characters deal with Sasaki's graduation.

The film will be screened alongside a short film based on the story from Shō Harusono's spinoff manga Hirano and Kagiura.

Sasaki and Miyano teaser trailer, cast and staff infor released

The teaser trailer for Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation features snippets from the anime as we see Sasaki and Miyano growing closer to each other. What began as a friendship between two Yaoi fans who shared manga quickly evolved into something more as they got to know each other better.

But, with Sasaki's graduation inching closer, their time together was about to be cut short, as Sasaki had to concentrate on his studies. Thus, the two start to value their time together, be it something as simple as going to and fro from their school.

Cast Members

The returning cast members will be led by Yusuke Shirai and Sōma Saitō, both of whom will play the titular characters Shumei Sasaki and Yoshikazu Miyano, respectively. Yusuke Shirai has previously voiced Yamato Nikaidou from IDOLiSH7: Third Beat! Part 2, while Sōma Saitō had previously voiced William James Moriarty from Yuukoku no Moriarty.

Shumei Sasaki as seen in Sasaki and Miyani anime (Image via Studio DEEN)

Then we will have Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, who will return as the voice of Taiga Hirano, while Yūki Ono will reprise his role as Jiro Ogasawara.

Yūma Uchida and Ryohei Arai will reprise their roles as Masato Hanzawa and Tasuku Kuresawa, respectively. Yūma Uchida is known for voicing Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen. Lastly, there is Mitsuhiro Ichiki and Nobunaga Shimazaki, who will return as Gonzaburo Tashiro and Akira Kagiura. Nobunaga Shimazaki is widely known for voicing Yuno Grinberryall from Black Clover.

Staff Members

Sasaki listening to music with Miyano (Image via Studio DEEN)

Original Story: Haruzono Sho

Director: Shinji Ishihira

Assistant Director: Takahiro Ueno

Screenplay: Yoshiko Nakamura

Character Design: Maki Fujii

Composer: Kana Shibue

Animation Production: Studio Dean

Distribution: Kadokawa

