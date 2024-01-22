One Piece chapter 1105: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of chapter 1104 this past weekend, fans are incredibly excited and anxious for the coming release of One Piece chapter 1105 next Monday, January 29, 2024. This is somewhat understandable, given the exciting events of the last issue, which included the disappearance of Luffy, Kuma attacking Saturn with a devastating blow, and the Gorosei member enacting a Buster Call on Egghead.

Likewise, fans are incredibly desperate for any and all alleged spoilers or leaks they can find concerning One Piece chapter 1105, searching all corners of the internet for such information. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the coming issue are unavailable at the time of this article’s publishing but should be made available sometime in the near future.

That being said, there are some key aspects of and developments within One Piece chapter 1105 that fans can count on being present, even without the help of verifiable spoilers. Unsurprisingly, a major part of these predictable events for the issue concerns the coming Buster Call, which will likely begin its assault in the coming release.

One Piece chapter 1105 likely to see the Buster Call begin, Straw Hats prepare to escape before finding Luffy

Major spoilers to expect

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1105 is almost certain to see the Buster Call begin, with the issue likely to open up with this development. The perspective will likely then shift to the Straw Hats and co., who are retreating to the Labo-Phase, which is likely where they themselves will realize that Luffy has disappeared.

The perspective will likely then shift to Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru, who will likely discuss what their next course of action should be in their pursuit of the Straw Hats. The two will likely decide to prioritize finding Luffy and blockading the Straw Hats instead, which will in turn ensure their deaths and the deaths of the Vegapunks in the Buster Call.

One Piece chapter 1105 will likely then give fans an update on Rob Lucci versus Roronoa Zoro, where the former will likely receive news regarding the coming Buster Call for the island. While the two are unlikely to stop their fight due to this news, they’ll instead likely prepare their strongest attacks to try and end the fight immediately. In such a scenario, it’s much more likely than not that Zoro will emerge as the winner.

The issue will also likely take this opportunity to catch readers up on the statuses of the other Straw Hats in the Labo-Phase, specifically focusing on Jinbe and Nico Robin. The focus on Jinbe will likely be to establish that the Thousand Sunny is all ready for the Straw Hats’ escape, with Dr. Vegapunk’s necessary equipment having been loaded.

Nico Robin’s focus, however, will likely be the most harrowing moments of One Piece chapter 1105, showing the reality of her living through yet another Buster Call settling in. While she’ll undoubtedly be shown to be affected, this terror will give way to determination, likely resulting in her being the one to look for Luffy while the others make final preparations for their escape.

Likewise, the issue is almost certain to end with a tease of where Luffy has disappeared, either by showing him speaking or by showing him but not his full location. This should set up a focus on Luffy in the next issue, revealing his location and exactly how he disappeared.

