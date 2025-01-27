Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3: Nene shares a kiss with Hanako while Kou begins his mission to alter her fate

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 was released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Building on the tense revelation of Nene's short lifespan in the second episode, episode 3 takes a lighter, more romance-focused approach. It follows Nene's adventures while looking for Hanako.

At the same time, Kou begins his quest to uncover ways to change her impending fate of dying within a year. The episode builds to a romantic moment featuring a heartfelt interaction between Hanako and Nene, wrapping up on a humorous yet sweet note.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 begins with Nene looking for Hanako as Kou sets out to find ways to rewrite her fate

Nene and Kou in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3, titled Lost and Foundmi, adapts chapters 28 and 29 of the manga. It begins with Kou training with Teru during lunch break. During this time, Teru warns Kou to keep his distance from Hanako, an apparition.

Trending

The episode briefly recaps Nene discovering a love letter. In the present, Nene is ecstatic and searches for Hanako, but along the way, she encounters Yuko, who confronts her about spreading new rumors about the Misaki Stairs. The rumors have drawn couples to the location non-stop, much to Yuko's annoyance.

Nene and Hanako at the roof (Image via Lerche)

Nene explains that she started the rumor to dispel the old one and to help Yuko, though Yuko remains disappointed. During their conversation, Yuko mentions Hanako's last known location: the science prep room.

After arriving there, she meets Tsuchigomori-sensei. He asks for her help with Kou, who has been persistently approaching him. Kou reveals that he's been trying to gain the teacher's attention by offering bugs, as he needs his help with something. However, when Nene questions him about the favor he's seeking, Kou hesitates.

Tsuchigomori answers on his behalf, that Kou needs career advice. He then informs Nene that Hanako was indeed there earlier but had left for the garden shortly before she arrived.

Nene's kiss leaves Hanao blushing (Image via Lerche)

As Nene heads off, Kou chases after her. In a touching moment, he promises to be there for her and asks her to tell him if she ever has any troubles. Nene thanks him and walks away. After she leaves, Tsuchigomori warns Kou that fate cannot be changed, no matter how hard one tries.

Despite this, Kou remains determined, prompting Tsuchigomori to give him a glimpse of Nene's fortune for the day, asking him to try altering her destiny. Upon seeing the future, however, Kou panics and bolts from the scene in shock. It's revealed that Nene and Hanako are fated to share their first kiss that very day.

Also read: Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4: Jinwoo steps into the spotlight as an S-Rank Hunter and crosses paths with Cha Hae-in

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3: Nene's search for Hanako takes her to Akane and Teru

Expand Tweet

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3, as Nene reaches the garden in search for Hanako, it's revealed that the confession tree has also changed due to new rumors circulating about it. The tree confirms that Hanako was there earlier but has since returned to the roof.

However, Nene is briefly diverted when she finds Hanitarou, an item belonging to Akane, and decides to return it to him. Upon visiting Akane, she discovers him in an embarrassing state, constricted as punishment from Teru for the earlier incident involving Mirai.

Kou and Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

Teru appears and temporarily frees Akane, explaining the significance of Akane's glasses, which prevent him from seeing spiritual beings. He also emphasizes the importance of ordinary people remaining ignorant of the supernatural. After Nene departs, Akane questions Teru why he hasn't acted against Hanako despite his desire to eliminate him.

Akane implies that Teru might be sparing Hanako because of Nene. Teru confirms this, revealing that he's aware of Nene's short lifespan and admits he has no means of protecting her.

Also read: Solo Leveling season 2 episode 4 review: Action takes a backseat as key plot developments drive the story

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 concludes with a romantic interaction between Hanako and Nene

Hanako and Nene almost shares a kiss (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3, the scene transitions to Hanako sitting alone on the rooftop. Nene joins him, showing off the love letter she received and bragging to Hanako, who often teases her about her legs. However, she soon notices Hanako's distracted demeanor and asks him what's on his mind.

Hanako refuses to explain, prompting Nene to reflect on how little she knows about him and his reluctance to talk about himself. As she ponders how to cheer him up, she recalls Hanako giving her a kiss on the cheek in the past to lift her spirits.

Expand Tweet

Inspired, she decides to try the same trick. While Hanako is lost in thought, Nene catches him off guard with a sudden kiss on the cheek. With Hanako visibly flustered, Nene contemplates whether her move was the right choice.

But then, Hanako hugs her, advising her that, as a girl, she should be more careful before making such bold moves. He then leans in and whispers something in her ear, leaving Nene stunned.

Hanako and Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 (Image via Lerche)

Just then, Kou arrives, determined to stop Hanako and Nene's kiss in a last-ditch effort to alter the fate. Hanako leaves the scene with a teasing remark, causing Kou to wonder if something already happened between Hanako and Nene.

A flashback reveals that Hanako whispered to Nene that the love letter wasn't actually for her but was intended for Aoi. Overwhelmed with embarrassment, Nene is left in shock at her misunderstanding. Meanwhile, Akane is shown contemplating whether Aoi received the love letter he left.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 3 wraps up on a humorous yet romantic note, with Hanako touching his cheek where Nene kissed him, leaving the roof with a small smile on his face, seemingly pleased with the unexpected moment.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback