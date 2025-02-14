Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The excitement reaches its peak in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 as Sung Suho breaks free from his limitations and embraces his true potential. This allows him to elevate his shadow manipulation to new heights, distinguishing his abilities from those of his father, Jinwoo.

The intense battle between Suho and Tielle rages on, with Suho now gaining the upper hand. Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 13, 2025, this chapter is filled with thrilling action, culminating in a dramatic twist as Suho's attack awakens the dormant Minsung, breaking Tielle's control.

This unexpected turn sets the stage for the ultimate showdown between Suho and Minsung. As anticipation builds, the next chapter is expected to focus heavily on this climactic battle, with Minsung stepping into his role as a villain. Fans may also see how Tielle reacts to this sudden shift in his plans.

Trending

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 release date, time, and countdown

Suho vs. Tielle in chapter 41 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

According to the series' official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 is set to be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. For most international fans, this translates to an earlier release due to timezone differences, available on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 19 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 19 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 20 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42?

Suho vs. Tielle in chapter 41 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 is set to release on the KAKAO PAGE website, a widely recognized South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should keep in mind that the chapter will be available exclusively in its original Korean language on this platform.

For readers across the globe, the English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, an international platform dedicated to bringing the manhwa to audiences worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 opens with a brief flashback as Suho recalls key memories that lead him to recognize his true potential. Embracing his newfound strength, he unleashes a new ability, combining Shadow Transformation with his Bond Skill, Demon Blast.

Despite having been stabbed earlier, Suho quickly turns the tide against Tielle, forcing the Apostle to question whether this is Suho's second awakening. Tielle realizes that Suho's manipulation of shadows is something even Jinwoo never demonstrated, certain that this ability is unique to him.

Sensing the growing danger, Tielle decides to brainwash Suho before things spiral further, but before he can act, Suho lands a devastating blow. The attack not only inflicts damage on the Tielle-possessed Minsung but also wounds Tielle's original body.

Desperate to continue the fight against Suho, Tielle tries to drain Minsung's life force, but at that moment, he realizes that Suho's attack has reawakened Minsung's dormant consciousness.

Unwilling to remain a mere pawn, Minsung decides to take control of his fate, even if it means his own demise. Embracing his role as a villain, he prepares to face Suho head-on. The chapter ends on an intense cliffhanger as the final round of the Suho vs. Minsung showdown begins.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42? (speculative)

Tielle and Suho as seen in chapter 41 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With the thrilling events of chapter 41, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 42 is set to deliver another intense, action-packed installment as the final round of the battle between Suho and Minsung unfolds.

Now reawakened and stronger than ever, Suho stands as an even more formidable force, raising anticipation to new heights. The upcoming chapter is expected to see their decisive showdown, revealing whether Minsung, battered and on his last legs, can muster enough determination to stand against the now-empowered protagonist.

Moreover, the chapter may also delve into Tielle's reaction as his plans crumble—losing control over Minsung while his scheme to turn Suho into a Believer falls apart.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback