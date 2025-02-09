Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5: Mitsuba returns as Mokke of the Dead mystery comes to a close

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 was released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 5 marks the conclusion of the Summer Lights Arc, adapting the events of Mokke of the Dead and The Melancholy of the New Number Three.

The story follows Nene, Kou, and Teru as they deal with a rampaging Mokke that drives the entire school to madness, causing a candy zombie outbreak. As they ultimately resolve the chaos, the focus shifts to Mitsuba, the new Number Three Wonder, as he struggles to come to terms with his new identity and find his place in his new existence.

Packed with humor, suspense, and heartfelt moments, the episode delivers an engaging watch, serving as a lighthearted interlude before the more intense Picture Perfect Arc begins.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 begins with Nene, Kou, and Teru investigating the candy zombie outbreak

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, titled Mokke of the Dead-The Melancholy of the New Number Three, adapts chapters 39 to 40 of the manga. The episode opens with Teru experimenting on a Mokke before shifting focus to Nene, who goes to meet Hanako one evening.

However, she finds him acting strangely, like a zombie, alongside several Mokke behaving the same way. When Hanako suddenly attacks her, Kou rushes to her aid.

Hanako charges at them again, demanding candy. As they flee, they realize the entire school has fallen under the same bizarre affliction. They witness the Mokke infecting others, turning them into candy-obsessed zombies.

While hiding inside a locker, Kou impulsively strikes at someone opening the door, only to discover that it's Akane. Teru, standing nearby, commends Kou for taking Akane out in a single hit.

Relieved to have found Teru, they regroup to come up with a plan. Teru explains that the cause of this strange behavior is a phenomenon called "will-ting," which affects both humans and spirits, making them obsess over a single thing—in this case, candy.

He surmises that this outbreak was triggered by a wild Mokke, but with so many now infected, identifying the original culprit proves difficult. When Nene asks how it all started, Teru speculates that someone might have brought in a wild, unclean Mokke from outside the school—though his expression carries an air of suspicion.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5: The zombie outbreak comes to an end, with Nene playing a crucial role

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, Akane regains consciousness, only to reveal that he, too, has been affected. As he lunges at Nene, she accidentally spills a salted drink on him, unexpectedly restoring him to normal.

However, before realizing Akane was cured, Kou instinctively attacks him again. As Teru questions how Akane was purified, the candy-obsessed zombies close in on them.

Following Teru's plan, Kou and Nene lure the zombies to the rooftop, where Kou attempts to cure them with the salted drink. This time, however, it proves ineffective. Just as a zombified Hanako attacks Nene, Teru intervenes, swiftly taking out the zombies chasing after them.

Teru returns with salt, but before he can explain further, the zombified Mokke fuse together into a monstrous form. Though Teru successfully separates them, the candy zombies remain relentless in their pursuit.

With their backs against the edge of the roof, Teru hands Nene the salt before grabbing both her and Kou and leaping into the pool below. The zombies, still in pursuit, follow them into the water. At Teru's command, Nene opens the salt bottle, spreading its contents over the zombies. As the salt disperses, Teru uses his electricity, purifying them all upon impact with the pool.

With everyone—including the Mokke—returning to normal, Teru explains that salt water has purifying properties, though he notes that the purification only succeeded this time because of Nene, calling her "special."

Later, as they walk home, Teru reveals to Kou the true cause of the outbreak: a wild Mokke that their sister had found and wanted to keep as a pet. Since it carried will-ting, Teru was curing it at school, but it escaped during the process, unintentionally triggering the chaos. In the end, he takes responsibility for the entire ordeal.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5: Mitsuba returns to focus as he has an encounter with Teru

In the second half of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, the narrative shifts to Mitsuba, now the Number Three Wonder. After a brief recap of his past experiences, Mitsuba recounts how he ended up in the broadcasting room.

Just as he decides to approach the others and break the ice, Tsukasa stirs up a misunderstanding, causing Mitsuba to leave, questioning where he truly belongs.

As he wanders through the school, he watches the cheerful students around him and tries to blend in, but struggles, reminded that he is merely an apparition. While lost in thought, he crosses paths with Teru, who coldly tells him that he doesn't belong in the world of the living. Teru's appearance reminds him of Kou just as Teru is about to strike the final blow.

However, before the blow lands, Natsuhiko intervenes, saving Mitsuba and bringing him back to the broadcasting room. There, the group welcomes him with a surprise party, offering him a place to belong.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 concludes with the introduction of the Number Four Wonder as Tsukasa begins scheming something involving her

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, it's revealed that the club members had been planning Mitsuba's welcome party all along when Tsukasa's meddling caused the misunderstanding that drove him away. As they officially welcome him, Mitsuba is genuinely happy to have finally found a place where he belongs.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 concludes by setting the stage for the Picture Perfect Arc, as Tsukasa introduces the Number Four Wonder to Mitsuba and the others, hinting at his grand plan that according to him will make everyone's wishes come true.

