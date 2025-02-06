Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The excitement peaks as the long-awaited showdown between Suho and the Itarim Apostle, Tielle, begins in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the chapter is packed with intense action and twists. It builds to a thrilling climax as Suho, struggling against his formidable adversary, reaches a critical turning point, hinting at a potential reawakening.

As the climactic cliffhanger leaves readers on the edge of their seats, the upcoming chapter is expected to reveal Suho's new abilities and how they will influence his fight against the Tielle-possessed Minsung.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 release date, time, and countdown

Suho vs. Tielle begins (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the official website of the series, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 is set to be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. For most international readers, the chapter will be available sooner due to timezone differences, available on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 12 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 12 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 13 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41?

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 is scheduled for release on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should note that the chapter will only be available in its original Korean language on this platform.

For international fans, the English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to audiences across the globe.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40: A brief recap

Suho vs. Tielle in chapter 40 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 kicks off the showdown between Sung Suho and the Tielle-possessed Minsung. As Suho receives an urgent quest to defeat Minsung, the tension escalates further. Suho launches his attack in his fused form with Gray alongside his shadow soldiers and Esil.

Meanwhile, Tielle ponders whether battling Suho, who shares the same Authority over Darkness as Jinwoo, will grant him the answers he seeks.

However, their combined efforts quickly prove ineffective against Minsung, whose strength has surged to S-Rank levels with Tielle's forced transformation. Disappointed by Suho's lack of power, Tielle plans to turn Suho into a Believer and thus seize the Authority over Darkness for himself. When Suho is distracted by the mention of his father, Tielle stabs him.

As self-doubt creeps in, Suho reflects on his shortcomings, questioning why he has been chasing his father's footsteps. He realizes that instead of being a mere copy of Jinwoo, he needs to carve his own path.

Determined to break free, Suho summons his shadows and fuses them, creating a shadow chimera. Deciding to use Shadow Transformation, he also undoes his merged form with Gray and cloaks himself in shadow. Tielle notes that this is something he never saw Jinwoo using.

The chapter ends on another cliffhanger, setting the stage for an even more intense battle ahead.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41? (speculative)

With the stage set for the second round of their battle and Suho now powered up, excitement for the next chapter is at an all-time high. Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 41 promises a thrilling, action-packed showdown filled with tension. Fans can anticipate intense combat as the focus shifts to Suho's development and the evolving battle dynamics.

The upcoming chapter will likely reveal whether Suho's newfound ability will tip the scales in his favor against the Tielle-possessed Minsung—and, if so, how he will utilize it to turn the tide.

