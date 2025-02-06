Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. The fandom is buzzing with excitement as Re:ZERO's third season returns after a nearly three-month-long hiatus since episode 8 aired on November 20, 2024.

Episode 9, released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, picks up right where the Counterattack arc left off, covering multiple confrontations as the two groups split up for their individual battles. Subaru and Reinhard manage to rescue Emilia, and the showdown between Reinhard and Regulus begins. The episode also concludes with a tense cliffhanger as Capella targets Crusch.

As the thrill escalates, episode 10 is expected to build on the action-packed momentum, diving deeper into the ongoing battles and exploring whether Team Subaru can find a way to overcome the overwhelming strength of the Witch Cult Archbishops.

Trending

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Regulus takes Emilia hostage (Image via White Fox)

As per the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 is going to be released on several TV stations across Japan on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For international fans, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 12 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 12 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 12 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10?

Expand Tweet

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 is set to air on several Japanese TV networks, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, Sun Television, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

For viewers in Japan, multiple streaming platforms, such as U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more offer flexible unlimited viewing options for this beloved isekai.

International fans have the option to enjoy the upcoming episode on global platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and others. In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication holds the broadcast rights, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy the series on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9: A brief recap

Emilia attacks Regulus (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9, titled City in Chaos, begins with Priscilla and Liliana preparing for the upcoming battle. Anastasia gains Priscilla's permission to have Al secure their base while the others engage in the fight.

Meanwhile, Otto, searching for the Book of Wisdom, finds Felt's group facing Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. Otto tries to reason with him, but his identity as a merchant provokes Lye's wrath. Just as Lye attacks, Otto counters with two water dragons.

Elsewhere, Priscilla reassures Liliana that Kiritaka is safe, suspecting someone is working against the Witch Cult. Their talk is cut short when Sirius arrives, setting the stage for their showdown.

The scene then shifts to Subaru and Reinhard confronting Regulus to rescue Emilia. Emilia attempts an attack during a distraction but is taken hostage. Regulus proposes a deal—if Reinhard withstands one blow from him without blocking or dodging, he'll release Emilia.

Expand Tweet

Reinhard collapses from the strike, but just as an enraged Subaru is about to retaliate, Reinhard awakens and sends Regulus flying, kicking off their battle to break his invincibility.

Meanwhile, Julius and Ricardo face Roy Alphard, another Archbishop of Gluttony. As their confrontation begins, a remark from Roy takes Julius by surprise.

At the same time, Garfiel and Wilhelm battle the Archbishop of Lust, Capella, alongside the reanimated Kurgan and Theresia. Wilhelm reveals Theresia is his late wife and the former Sword Saint. His determination also reignites Garfiel's resolve to avenge Mimi.

As Garfiel takes a hit from Kurgan, he is momentarily distracted by visions of Elsa, leaving him open to Capella's attack—only to realize something is off. The episode ends on a tense cliffhanger—as Felix guards Crusch, an unknown figure enters the room, only for the shocking twist to reveal it's Capella in disguise.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10? (speculative)

Garfiel in episode 9 (Image via White Fox)

The upcoming Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 is expected to continue the focus on the Counterattack arc as Team Subaru faces off against the Witch Cult Archbishops in separate confrontations.

Viewers can anticipate an action-packed episode that will progress through the ongoing battles, depicting how Team Subaru tackles the powerful Archbishops and whether they can gain an advantage despite facing significant challenges in their fights.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback