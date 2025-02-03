Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 is set to be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The fourth installment, aired on Sunday, February 2, 2025, takes a more lighthearted and heartwarming direction as Nene, Hanako, and Kou attend a spirit-hosted summer festival, which leads to Nene accidentally traveling back in time and encountering the young Hanako when he was still alive as Yugi Amane.

With this, the episode sheds more light on Hanako's past, concluding on a heartfelt yet bittersweet note. The next episode is anticipated to cover the Mokke of the Dead chapter, see the return of Mitsuba, and set the stage for the Picture Perfect Arc.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Nene kisses the young Hanako in episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

As previously noted, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, titled The Melancholy of the New Number Three, is scheduled to air across Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The English-subtitled version of it will be accessible to most international fans earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 8 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 9 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 9 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 9 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, February 9 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 9 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 9 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 9 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 will be airing on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also catch this Winter 2025 anime on several streaming platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, starting at 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

For international fans, this Shonenre is streaming on several global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, providing viewing options for episode 5 worldwide.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4: A brief recap

Hanako and Nene hold hands (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, titled Summer Lights, adapts chapters 36 to 39 of the manga. Taking a lighter and heartwarming approach, the episode follows Nene, Hanako, and Kou as they attend a summer festival hosted by spirits. As the trio enjoys the festivities, they come across the tradition of collecting tanzaku in five different colors, which are said to grant any wish.

However, despite their efforts, they fail to find the last colored tanzaku. Amid their search, a sweet moment unfolds between Nene and Hanako. But during their distraction, Nene is suddenly hit by a parade cow, transporting her back in time to a human-held summer festival, where she encounters a young Hanako—still alive as Yugi Amane.

Having been left alone at the festival by his younger brother, Amane spends time with Nene, keeping her company as she tries to figure out how to return to the present. Their time together is filled with humorous exchanges, especially when Nene realizes that Amane has the final tanzaku she needs to make a wish to return to her timeline.

While Amane initially refuses to give, he ultimately appreciates Nene's presence, grateful not to have been alone. He also teases her saying she’s his type before offering her his tanzaku. However, reflecting on the tragic future awaiting him, Nene gives Amane all her tanzaku instead, encouraging him to use them to fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut.

Noticing another parade cow, Nene decides to use the same method that initially sent her there to return to the present. Before leaving, she bids Amane farewell with a kiss on his forehead, hoping to cheer him up.

After returning to the present, Nene is certain that her experience must have been a dream, but she feels content with the time she spent there. The episode ends on a heartfelt note with a surprising twist—Amane’s wish, written on his tanzaku, is not to become an astronaut but to meet Nene again.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5? (speculative)

Nene and Amane in episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5 is set to explore the chapter with the Mokke of the Dead, and is also anticipated to see the return of the Third Wonder, Mitsuba.

Additionally, the upcoming episode is expected to kick off the Picture Perfect Arc, introducing new mysteries and adventures. With this, fans can look forward to the debut of the school's Fourth Wonder, setting the stage for new challenges as Nene and the gang find themselves caught up in the new supernatural developments.

