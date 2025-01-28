Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 4, aired on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, sees Mona and Medaka's usual amusing interactions during the school festival, culminating in an unexpected moment where the two accidentally hold hands on the Bridge of Love.

It also sees a major change in Medaka's behavior toward Mona as begins to reconsider his aloof behavior and begins treating her more kindly, all while trying to not fall for her. The upcoming episode is expected to delve into how this shift in Medaka's attitude impacts their dynamic and whether he can balance being friendly with Mona while remaining steadfast to his principles.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

Mona and Tsubomi (Image via SynergySP)

As mentioned earlier, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5, titled Basketball Girl with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST on multiple TV networks in Japan. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier due to time zone differences, on Monday, February 3, 2025.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 3 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 3 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 3 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 3 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, February 3 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 3 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 3 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 4 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 will be airing on various Japanese TV channels, starting with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on AT-X on the same day, at 11 PM JST, Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and Monday, February 10, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can stream the Winter 2025 anime on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others, available on the first four platforms starting Tuesday, February 4, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms starting Sunday, February 9, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

International fans can enjoy it on global streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, which offer worldwide viewing access.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4: A brief recap

Mona in episode 4 (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 4, titled School Festival with Him, begins with Mona recalling Tsubomi's tip about the Bridge of Love as she and Medaka unintentionally find themselves there during the school festival. Their presence sparks rumors of them dating, so Mona cleverly redirects their attention but also persists in her attempts to charm Medaka.

She tells him about the bridge's legend and attempts to hold his hand. However, Medaka evades her advances, unintentionally leaving Mona flustered instead. Mona chases after Medaka but they have to return to help at the cafe. With the festival ending and her goals unmet, Mona feels down.

To help, Tsubomi sends them on errands that lead them back to the bridge. An accident causes them to hold hands. Medaka dismisses it, saying it doesn't count since the festival is over, Mona is charmed by the incident.

Mona and Medaka promoting the bunny cafe (Image via SynergySP)

The next day, Mona tries to act cool around Medaka but grows flustered remembering the previous events. During a bowling outing with friends, her attempts to charm him backfire, leaving her embarrassed. Meanwhile, Medaka also starts to feel distracted by their recent interactions. Mona, determined to stay on track, resumes her efforts, leading to an amusing moment.

Back at school, their usual antics catch the attention of Shou and Yozuru, who advise Medaka to be friendlier toward Mona, emphasizing that he can still uphold his tenets by not falling for her.

Later, Tsubomi also confronts him about his cold behavior. Medaka reflects on his actions and resolves to treat Mona more kindly while remaining steadfast in his vow. The episode concludes on a touching note as Mona delights in his newfound kindness, while Medaka struggles to balance being nice without breaking his rule.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5? (speculative)

With recent developments raising the stakes for Medaka, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 is set to explore how his dynamic with Mona evolves from this point forward.

Viewers can look forward to seeing how this shift impacts their connection—whether it alters Mona's feelings toward Medaka and if he can genuinely be kind while remaining true to his tenets.

Fans can expect more heartfelt moments in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5 as the rom-com Shonen takes a fresh direction with Medaka's change in behavior, marking a significant turning point in the story.

