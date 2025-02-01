Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5: Hunter Guild Gate Arc begins as Jinwoo and the squad confront high orcs

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 was released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 12 AM JST, continuing to build excitement as it kicks off the Hunters Guild Gate Arc. Jinwoo once again joins an A-Rank dungeon raid with the Hunters Guild's second strike squad, this time as a porter.

However, things take a turn for the worse when they encounter formidable high orcs and become trapped by the dungeon boss, Kargalgan. To their shock, Kargalgan speaks in human tongue and invites them into his lair.

Meanwhile, Hae-in grows more suspicious of Jinwoo, prompting her to investigate him further and even visit the dungeon site in search of answers. The tension escalates as the episode ends on a tense cliffhanger, with the strike team stepping into the boss's lair, setting the stage for an intense battle ahead.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 opens with Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter as he joins a new raid with the Hunters Guild

Jinwoo and Hae-in's first encounter (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, titled This is What We're Trained to Go, adapts chapters 67 to 71 of the manhwa, staying largely faithful to the webtoon's events.

The episode opens with Jinwoo's first encounter with Cha Hae-in. She approaches him just as he prepares to engage the dungeon boss. Snapping back to reality, Jinwoo explains that he got lost and accidentally wandered into the boss's chamber. While he is impressed by her ability to sneak up behind him, Hae-in is puzzled to see him holding a weapon that vanishes the next moment.

As their paths cross, she notices something unusual—unlike other Hunters, Jinwoo lacks the foul stench they typically emit. Instead, he has a surprisingly pleasant scent. Curious, she confirms his license as an E-Rank and lets him leave, wondering if this difference is due to his low rank.

Jinwoo joins the raid in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Later, the mining team informs Jinwoo about Hae-in's unique condition, which allows her to detect a foul scent from Hunters. This revelation makes Jinwoo wonder if his absence of stench is connected to his status as a Player. He also recalls that even Baruka didn't hear voices compelling him to attack, leading him to further contemplate what being a Player truly means.

Satisfied with Jinwoo's mining skills, the mining team invites him to join their next raid. Jinwoo considers that his re-evaluation is still two days away, and upon learning that the Hunters Guild's second strike squad will be raiding the A-Rank dungeon this time, he decides to participate again.

Meanwhile, Hae-in begins investigating Jinwoo, still suspicious of his behavior in the dungeon. When she asks someone to look into him, she discovers that Jong-in had already begun investigating Jinwoo the day before. Additionally, she learns that the Association has classified his file, raising even more questions.

While these discoveries only heighten her suspicion, she remains intrigued by the fact that Jinwoo is the only Hunter she has encountered who smells nice.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 5: Jinwoo takes part in another raid on an A-Rank dungeon, facing off against high orcs

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, as Jinwoo joins the raid the next day, he is reminded of his past raids with his old companions. Before the A-Rank dungeon raid begins, strike squad leader Son Kihoon requests someone to fill in as a porter since their original one backed out.

Seizing the opportunity to observe a strike squad in action within an A-Rank dungeon, Jinwoo volunteers to join. While the gate initially appears less menacing than the one from the previous day, he can't shake the ominous feeling, reminiscent of the one he had when entering the Red Gate.

Jinwoo assists in fighting the orcs (Image via A-1 Pictures)

At first, everything proceeds smoothly as the squad takes on dungeon jackals, impressing Jinwoo with their coordination. However, he soon realizes that the jackals are merely hunting dogs. At that moment, a group of high orcs enters the battlefield, shocking the squad. Their sudden attack disrupts the team's coordination, quickly overwhelming them.

As the situation spirals out of control, Jinwoo discreetly intervenes, aiding the strike squad from the shadows. With his hidden assistance, the team regains momentum, ultimately defeating the high orcs without any casualties. However, one of the Hunter mages sees through Jinwoo's camouflage, but since they survived thanks to him, she chooses to keep quiet about it.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 5 concludes with the entrance of the dungeon boss, Kargalgan

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5, the team discusses their options and decides to temporarily retreat in order to regroup with stronger forces. However, they discover the passage to the exit is blocked by an advanced spell barrier, sending powerful mana waves that shake the Hunters.

As the mages attempt to quickly dispel the barrier, they are hit by a curse spell, and the team is confronted with an even larger horde of high orcs. Assessing the dire situation, Kihoon decides that fighting is not an option, as they are hopelessly outmatched. To everyone's shock, one of the orcs speaks in human language, introducing itself as Kargalgan and expressing a desire to meet the humans.

Kargalgan confirms that he's the boss of the dungeon, the almighty sorcerer of the high orcs who blocked the path. He offers them a choice: die at the hands of his orc soldiers or follow them to meet him. Kihoon, understanding their limited options, decides to follow.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On their way there, Kihoon clarifies that his real plan is to launch a surprise attack on the boss, hoping that in the chaos, he won't be able to maintain the barrier. He asks Jinwoo to escape alive during this chance since he's not part of their squad.

Meanwhile, Hae-in arrives at the gate location, despite being off-duty, suspecting that Jinwoo might have joined the raid again. The others reveal that Jinwoo entered as a porter with the strike squad, deepening her suspicions.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5 concludes with a tense cliffhanger as the strike squad enters the boss's lair, and Kargalgan welcomes them inside.

