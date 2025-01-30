Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 marks the long-awaited return of the beloved supernatural Shonen anime, now airing as part of the Winter 2025 lineup after a five-year wait. Produced by Lerche, the first season premiered in Winter 2020, enchanting fans with its compelling narrative and vibrant visuals. Based on the renowned manga series written by Iro and illustrated by Aida, the sequel continues the unique journey of Hanako, Nene, Kou, and their companions.

With four episodes already released, excitement continues to build as the series once again captivates the fandom. Here’s everything to know about the full release schedule, episode count, broadcast timings, and other key details.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2: Total episode count, release date, broadcast times, and more

The truth about Nene's lifespan is revealed (Image via Lerche)

As confirmed by the official website, home media, and the X account of the anime franchise, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 will consist of 12 episodes, airing within a single cour as part of the Winter 2025 lineup. In Japan, the Shonen series releases new episodes every Sunday at 4:30 PM JST on several TV networks. For most international audiences, the English-subtitled version of the episodes is typically available earlier on the same day.

The first episode premiered on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. With four episodes released so far, the sequel has already charmed fans once again.

Below is a detailed release schedule for all episodes of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2, with timings provided in IST, GMT, and CST.

Episodes Date Release Timings(IST/GMT/CST) 1 (Released) January 12, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 2 (Released) January 19, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 3 (Released) January 26, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 4 (Released) February 2, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 5 February 9, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 6 February 16, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 7 February 23, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 8 March 2, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 9 March 9, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 10 March 16, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 11 March 23, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM 12 March 30, 2025 1 PM/7:30 AM/1:30 AM

However, readers should note that while this schedule outlines the expected release times, they are subject to change should the studio make any such announcements. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any delays so far.

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 is airing across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan every Sunday at 4:30 PM JST.

For Japanese viewers, this Winter 2025 anime is also available for streaming on multiple domestic platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, with episodes available every Sunday after 5:30 AM JST.

International fans can catch the series on global streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, which provide worldwide accessibility.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2?

Viewers were introduced to the vibrant and distinctive world of Hanako and Nene in the supernatural school-themed shonen series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. The debut season established the story's foundation, following an ordinary schoolgirl, Nene, whose life took a drastic turn after a fateful encounter with Hanako-kun—one of her school's Seven Wonders and an apparition.

This seemingly simple encounter soon pulled Nene into the spirit realm, where she eventually forged an unexpected bond with Hanako. Together, they faced challenges, gained new allies, and unraveled various mysteries of the spiritual world. As their journey progressed, Nene's ties to the supernatural deepened, setting the stage for something special between her and Hanako.

With the foundation laid, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 is set to explore how their journey and evolving relationship continue to unfold. This season will cover key arcs that were previously skipped. The sequel has already revealed a crucial truth about Nene's lifespan and fate.

With that, the story is expected to introduce even more intense developments as Nene, Hanako, and Kou's adventures continue to unfold.

Final thoughts

Nene and Hanako's refreshing journey returns in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2, bringing back the charm, mystery, and heartfelt storytelling that fans adore. The sequel season delves deeper into the tense revelation surrounding Nene's lifespan while continuing their usual supernatural adventures.

Viewers can look forward to an emotional blend of romance, humor, and intrigue, sure to leave a lasting impact. As the series unfolds, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun promises another unforgettable and heartwarming journey in Winter 2025.

