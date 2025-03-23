Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11: Shijima's story is revealed as Nene regroups with Mitsuba and Kou

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 premiered on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. This penultimate episode delves into Shijima and Mei’s past, revealing how Shijima came into existence and why she seeks to erase her original self. Their confrontation unfolds as they learn more about each other, with Shijima initially attempting to kill Mei.

As the episode progresses, they ultimately come to an understanding, parting ways on a more reconciled note. Meanwhile, Nene awakens in the painting world, reuniting with Kou and Mitsuba. Shijima then reveals the true identity of the flying paintbrush and agrees to guide them toward the exit leading back to reality.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 begins by delving into Shijima’s backstory

Shijima creates a copy of herself for Tsukasa in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11, titled Make It About You, continues as Nene and Mei chat after their pancakes. When Nene asks how to leave this world, Mei explains she must also return to finish a painting, revealing her dream of attending art school with her parents’ support. However, Nene realizes this contradicts the rumors she heard about Shijima.

Just then, the whispering shadows return, pitying Mei and claiming she’s dying. Mei, however, remains resolute, insisting she won’t die. Meanwhile, the apparition Shijima searches for her.

A flashback reveals how Shijima witnessed the birth of the false rumors that Mei’s parents opposed her art, leading to her supposed suicide. This created Shijima of the Art Room, shaping her into a powerful School Wonder. Over time, Shijima’s resentment grew.

Shijima attempting to kill Mei (Image via Lerche)

One day, Tsukasa appeared, encouraging her to stop painting if she hated it. He then reveals his true intention of wanting her to paint for him. Instead of dealing with him directly, she created a copy of herself for Tsukasa. Frustrated that her ability to bring things to life couldn’t change reality, she wished Mei had never painted the picture that gave birth to her.

In the present, Shijima cuts down the shadows, determined to find Mei and erase her before she finishes her painting. As she attacks again, Nene saves Mei. Realizing her attacker has her own face, Mei learns that Shijima is just a fictional creation. Shijima, in turn, apologizes for failing to protect her, believing it was her duty.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11: Shijima the apparition's birth is revealed as she and Mei come face-to-face

Mei leads Nene to the exit (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11, the story shifts into another flashback as Mei chooses to paint a tower for her project. In her painting, the tower serves as a studio where a healthy, "what-if" version of herself happily paints to her heart’s content.

Wishing to create at least a fictional happy version of herself, Mei speaks to her painted self, asking if life is fun on that side. Determined to recover, she entrusts her other self with completing the painting until she gets better.

In the present, Shijima reveals that Mei created her as an idealized version of herself—one that could never exist in reality. She blames herself for failing to protect Mei or prevent the false rumors about her.

Resolving to fulfill her duty, Shijima prepares to attack once more, declaring that if she cannot save Mei, she will at least erase her existence to stop the rumors from ever forming.

Nene and Mei bid their goodbyes in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 (Image via Lerche)

Shijima acknowledges that she is a painting Mei created and reveals that Mei is indeed nearing death. When Nene tries to intervene, Shijima insists that apparitions and living beings will never understand each other. Shijima’s determination to protect Mei reminds Nene of Hanako’s feelings toward her.

As Shijima strikes, Mei swiftly dodges, overpowering her and noting that Shijima seems to care about her deeply. Before they can process what’s happening, the building starts to collapse. Mei grabs Nene, and they race toward the exit of this world.

When they reach the exit—a transparent staircase—Nene finds herself unable to climb it. Mei suggests that since it leads to her own reality, Nene’s presence there is unnatural. She speculates that after she departs, they will likely end up in different places.

As they exchange farewells, Mei wonders if Nene might have come from the future. However, before they can talk further, Shijima intervenes, pleading with Mei not to leave, unable to accept her existence continuing this way.

In response, Mei reassures Shijima, calling her a self-portrait that carries her dreams and hopes. She expresses gratitude for Shijima’s presence, explaining that because of her, she can wake up again and live a little longer. As they reconcile, Shijima is left to process the moment as Mei departs.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 concludes as Nene returns to the painting world and reunites with Kou and Mitsuba

In the final moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11, Nene wakes up in the painting world to find Mitsuba and Kou by her side. With Shijima also present, Nene admits she’s still undecided about returning to the present and facing her fate but is certain she wants to confront Hanako.

While Shijima agrees to help them escape, she explains that her boundary’s rules prevent an immediate exit and that she still has to finish her painting. As they search for a solution, the flying paintbrush appears. Kou reveals it was the one that led them to Nene.

Shijima identifies it as a failed copy of herself. When Nene mentions the door leading back to the real world, Shijima finally agrees to guide them there. With that, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 11 ends on a hopeful note as they make their way toward the exit.

