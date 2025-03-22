Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12: Jinwoo vs. Ant King unfolds as he slays the monster

The tension climaxes in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 as Jinwoo finally steps into the Jeju Island battlefield, turning the tide of the fight against the overwhelming ants. Premiered on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode sees Jinwoo and his Shadow Army entering the fray, shifting the battle’s momentum in favor of the Hunters.

However, with the arrival of the Ant King, a fierce confrontation ensues. Despite the Ant King’s relentless attacks and strategic attempts to gain the upper hand, Jinwoo repeatedly proves his dominance, countering every move with overwhelming strength. Though Jinwoo faces moments of danger, nearly sustaining critical injuries, he ultimately prevails, slaying the Ant King and securing victory.

However, the battle's conclusion does not bring immediate relief, as Cha Hae-in’s deteriorating condition casts a shadow over the win. With Jinwoo’s potions, including the Elixir of Life, failing to heal her, he is forced to consider other measures, but Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers in suspense over what action Jinwoo will take next.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 kicks off with Jinwoo entering the fight

Jinwoo vs. Ant King unfolds in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, titled Are You the King of Humans, adapts chapters 101 through most of chapter 104 of the manhwa.

Picking up from episode 11’s cliffhanger, Jinwoo’s Shadow Army enters the battlefield just in time to save the Korean Hunters from impending doom. With Jinwoo himself stepping into the fight, the intense battle between his Shadow Army and the Ant Army begins.

As Jinwoo gathers the surviving Hunters and heals them using his potions, one major concern remains—Cha Hae-in’s condition does not improve, as her injuries are too severe for ordinary healing. Meanwhile, a brief scene shows stand-by Hunters, Chairman Gunhee, the Hunter Association, and the masses' anxiety rising with the live feed suddenly cutting off.

Jinwoo in this episode (Image via A-1 Pictures)

On the Japanese side, Reiji informs the mysterious figure Ryuji was speaking to in the previous episode about Ryuji’s death, leaving the person alarmed and uneasy about the unknown developments on Jeju Island.

Back at the battlefield, with Hae-in’s condition worsening, Jinwoo is determined to end the chaos quickly and decides to revive the fallen ants with his Shadow Extraction. He asks the surrounding Hunters to keep what they just witnessed a secret as he prepares the extraction.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 12: Jinwoo vs. Ant King kicks off

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, just as Jinwoo prepares to revive the slain ants, he senses an overwhelming presence approaching. The Ant King returns, declaring that the human "King" was not outside and asking the Korean Hunters if their "King" is present among them.

Upon seeing the Ant King’s reappearance, Yoonho speculates whether Ryuji has been defeated. Jinwoo realizes that the reason he can no longer detect Goto Ryuji’s shadow is the Ant King.

As he steps forward, the Ant King questions whether Jinwoo is the "King" of humans, while Jinwoo, in turn, is amused by a talking insect. Acknowledging Jinwoo’s intimidating presence, the Ant King wastes no time and attacks, officially kicking off their intense showdown.

Meanwhile, the Hunter responsible for the live broadcast regains the signal and resumes the transmission, allowing the media to continue the public telecast. The focus briefly shifts to the public’s reaction, including his sister's, as they witness Jinwoo entering the battlefield. Excitement fills the air, and Chairman Gunhee, seeing Jinwoo take charge, places his final hope in him.

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, the battle between Jinwoo and the Ant King intensifies. The Ant King takes the offensive, landing a direct hit on Jinwoo’s face. Yoonho and Jong-in momentarily fear that Jinwoo may have underestimated his opponent, while the Ant King smugly assumes Jinwoo is weaker than expected.

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

However, mid-sentence, the Ant King abruptly stops, stunned to find Jinwoo completely unfazed by the attack. Jinwoo counters with Ruler’s Authority, striking the Ant King with overwhelming force. Yoonho and Jong-in are left in shock, struggling to comprehend how Jinwoo could withstand such a devastating blow.

Dongwook even questions whether Jinwoo is truly a Mage-type Hunter, as his sheer physical strength defies conventional class limitations. Despite the impact, the Ant King recovers instantly and retaliates. Jinwoo quickly deduces that its resilience stems from its exoskeleton and launches a relentless barrage of attacks.

As the pressure mounts, the Ant King begins to question who this overwhelming human truly is. Desperate, it unveils a hidden tentacle that barely grazes Jinwoo’s cheek, revealing it to be laced with a lethal paralysis poison. The Ant King boasts that, when mixed with its mana, the poison becomes even deadlier. Confident that Jinwoo is now paralyzed, it prepares to strike a finishing blow.

Meanwhile, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 briefly shifts focus to the Japanese Hunters and their mysterious partner. They hope that as the Ant King returns to its tunnels, it could spell disaster for the Korean Hunters.

Back on the battlefield, Jinwoo shatters the Ant King’s expectations by catching its arm mid-strike and countering with a devastating punch to its face. During the fight, Jinwoo realizes that his increased sense stat allows him to perceive the emotions of those around him.

He detects the Ant King’s growing anxiety as it struggles against his overwhelming power. With Hae-in’s condition worsening, Jinwoo knows he must end the battle quickly.

Jinwoo faces the Ant King with his daggers (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sensing the urgency, the Ant King undergoes a transformation, fully unleashing its strength. In response, Jinwoo readies his daggers, and the two clash once more at incredible speed. This time, the Ant King incorporates magic into its attacks, but Jinwoo keeps up effortlessly, matching its every move.

As their battle reaches a climax, the Ant King prepares to land a critical strike. At that moment, Jinwoo gets a skill upgrade. Activating his newly acquired Mutilation skill, Jinwoo turns the tide completely, overwhelming the Ant King in a decisive exchange.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 12 concludes as Jinwoo slays the Ant King

Moments before Jinwoo slays the Ant King (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the closing moments of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12, the Ant King, sensing imminent defeat, attempts to flee. However, Jinwoo refuses to let it escape. Desperate, the Ant King makes a final attempt to overwhelm Jinwoo by summoning the entire Ant Army. To its shock, Jinwoo counters by unleashing his own Shadow Army.

The Ant King is left in disbelief as its forces are swiftly overpowered. In a last-ditch effort, it tries to regenerate and escape once more, but Jinwoo relentlessly pursues it. With nowhere to run, the Ant King meets its end as Jinwoo delivers the finishing blow using his maxed-out Mutilation skill.

As their leader falls, the remaining ants scatter and retreat. However, the Korean Hunters still face a dire situation—Hae-in’s condition continues to deteriorate. In a desperate bid to save her, Jinwoo uses the Elixir of Life, only to discover that even this powerful potion is ineffective. With time running out and Shadow Exchange still on cooldown, Jinwoo is left with no options.

Determined to save her, he resolves to take drastic action. However, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 12 ends there with a cliffhanger before revealing what he will do next.

