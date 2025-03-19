Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. Released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, episode 15 delivers key updates on the ongoing clashes: Al vs. Capella, Otto's group vs. Lye Batenkaitos, and Julius and Ricardo vs. Roy Alphard.

While Julius and Ricardo struggle against Roy, Al's battle against Capella proves equally challenging until she ultimately decides to retreat. Meanwhile, Otto's group faces difficulties against Lye, though Otto manages to uncover the secret behind the Authority of Gluttony. With Reinhard and Beatrice now joining the fight, tensions are at an all-time high.

With just one episode left, the highly anticipated finale, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16, is expected to bring the Battle for Priestella to its conclusion, revealing the outcomes of these pivotal encounters.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 release date, time, and countdown

Capella makes a comeback (Image via White Fox)

According to the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 will be released on several Japanese TV networks on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For most international viewers, the English-subtitled version of this finale episode will be out earlier on the same day, due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 26 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 26 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 26 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16?

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 is going to air on various TV platforms across Japan, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

Japanese fans can also watch this final episode on several local streaming platforms, including U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, providing flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

For international viewers, this beloved isekai is streaming on numerous global platforms such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and more.

In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is streaming the anime, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15: A brief recap

Julius as he fights Roy (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 15, titled A Hideous Dinner Party, opens with Lye overpowering Otto's group, while elsewhere, Julius and Ricardo struggle against Roy, whose knowledge of Julius's attacks, fighting style, and childhood memories suggests a deep, unsettling familiarity.

However, Julius has no recollection of these shared experiences. Enraged by Roy's words, Julius unleashes a powerful attack, but before the outcome is revealed, the scene shifts to Al's battle with Capella.

Despite Al cutting Capella down multiple times, her relentless regeneration makes him question whether she can truly be killed. Anticipating this, their group had prepared a surprise attack. Enraged by Al's trickery, Capella transforms into her dragon form, but Al triggers a trap, collapsing the building onto her and using the distraction to escape.

After regrouping with Anastasia and Ferris, Al finds himself in an argument with Anastasia. As Ferris tries to diffuse the situation, Capella unexpectedly reappears, shocking them as they had assumed she was at least pinned under the rubble. To their surprise, she declares her intent to retreat, claiming she has already achieved her objective.

Roy vs. Ricardo (Image via White Fox)

Anastasia, however, questions whether this was actually the gospel's order. While this remark bruises Capella's pride, Ferris suggests killing her to remove the dragon blood curse afflicting Crusch. Sin Archbishop of Lust mocks Ferris' misguided optimism, revealing that her death would not lift the curse.

As a horde of demi-beasts under Capella's command charges at them, the group is forced to flee. Just as their situation seems hopeless and Ferris calls for help, Reinhard arrives, fulfilling his duty as the Sword Saint by instantly wiping out the demi-beasts.

Meanwhile, as Otto's group faces off against Lye, Otto makes a critical discovery: Lye can steal a person's memories and skills by learning their name and making physical contact. Cautious of this, Otto warns his allies not to reveal his name—only for them to humorously admit they had already forgotten it.

During the ensuing battle, Otto manages to plant explosives on Lye, but even that proves insufficient to take him down. As Lye prepares to torture Otto into revealing his name, Beatrice makes a dramatic entrance, saving him at the last moment.

Otto nearly calls out Beatrice's name but catches himself just in time. However, Lye already knows about her and her life at Roswaal's mansion. The Sin Archbishop of Gluttony reveals the reason behind his knowledge—he is the one who devoured Rem's memories.

As he mocks Subaru's pain and the suffering Rem's condition has caused, Beatrice and Otto understand that they must stop him from crossing paths with Subaru since the psychological damage on the protagonist could be irreversible. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Beatrice and Otto prepare for a decisive showdown to take down Lye at all costs.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16? (speculative)

Beatrice enters the fray (Image via White Fox)

As the remaining battles reach their peak in episode 15, the upcoming season finale, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 16, is expected to bring these intense showdowns to their conclusion, paving the way for an epic climax. With Beatrice and Reinhard now in action, the hype is higher than ever.

The finale is also expected to reveal the outcome of Julius' attack. Fans can also anticipate to see whether Felt will return with the powerful weapon she previously mentioned, and if it will play the key role in defeating Lye.

Also read:

