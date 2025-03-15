Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11: The Ant King's arrival brings devastation as Jinwoo's soldiers come to the rescue

The tension reaches new heights in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 as the Ant King's arrival shatters the Hunters' strategies. Premiered on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode sees the Korean Hunters slaying the queen ant, but things soon turn grim as Min Byung-gu meets his demise at the hands of the Ant King.

After devouring Byung-gu's corpse, the Ant King gains his memories and abilities, allowing it to communicate in human speech. Fixated on facing the strongest human, it seeks out the "King" and senses the most formidable presence on the island—Goto Ryuji.

Meanwhile, the narrative also unveils the Japanese Hunters' betrayal, exposing their true intentions. Soon after, as Ryuji confronts the Ant King, he realizes the overwhelming menace radiating from the creature. As the Korean Hunters struggle, wounded and outnumbered against the relentless ant army, hope seems lost.

However, in a dramatic turn, Jinwoo's shadow soldiers emerge from their shadows just in time to intercept the attack, turning the tide of battle. The episode ends on a gripping cliffhanger, setting the stage for Jinwoo's long-awaited arrival on the battlefield.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 kicks off as the Ant King enters the battle, disrupting the Hunters' strategy

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11, titled It's Going to Get Even More Intense, adapts the final pages of chapter 96 and covers chapters 97 to 100 of the manhwa, beginning with the evolved ant monster, aka the Ant King, joining the battle and effortlessly slaughtering two more Japanese Hunters after eliminating their S-Rank healer.

Meanwhile, the Korean Hunters engage the queen ant's royal guards, each as powerful as an S-Rank hunter. Using a well-coordinated strategy, they take down the guards and locate the queen ahead with Yoonho's ability, preparing for an even tougher battle.

Hae-in in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures

Upon reaching the queen, the Hunters confront her elite guard army, bolstered by Byung-gu's buffs. Yoonho fully transforms into his beast form for the first time, unleashing his full power.

Elsewhere, another group of Japanese Hunters rushes to the last known location of their fallen comrades, only to find their slaughtered remains. Before they can react, they, too, come face-to-face with the Ant King—meeting the same grim fate.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 11: The Korean Hunters slay the queen, but their victory is short-lived with the Ant King's entrance

Hae-in slays the queen (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, the spotlight shifts to the live broadcast of the Hunters' battle against the ants. With all the Korean Hunters uniting against the queen ant and Byung-gu's S-Rank healing providing crucial support, victory appears within reach.

The moment Hae-in lands the final blow, beheading the queen, the audience erupts in celebration, believing the battle is won.

However, the tides shift dramatically when Goto is alerted that the ants have changed formation, now advancing toward the tunnels—confirming that the jamming signals have failed. Jong-in immediately realizes that his flame prison at the tunnel's entrance has been destroyed, and a wave of ant soldiers is now charging toward them.

As the Korean Hunters speculate whether the queen's death cry summoned them, Yoonho senses something ominous approaching. A chilling presence fills the battlefield as the Ant King enters, sending shivers down the Hunters' spines.

Byung-gu's death at the Ant King's hands (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Despite knowing they must defeat this monstrous foe, they stand frozen in shock as it strides past them toward the slain queen. After feasting on her corpse, the Ant King lets out a terrifying screech before launching its attack.

With a single devastating punch, it knocks out Hae-in before she can react. The other Hunters prepare to engage, but they are no match for the Ant King, and they are swiftly taken down. Fortunately, Byung-gu's healing revives them, allowing them to rejoin the fight.

Meanwhile, the S-Rank healer activates his Camouflage skill to conceal himself, knowing that if he falls, so does the team's last hope of survival. However, his relief is short-lived. To his horror, the Ant King effortlessly sees through his disguise, despite the skill being in full effect.

Confusion and disbelief cloud Byung-gu's mind as he struggles to comprehend how the monster can perceive him—only for the Ant King to strike, piercing him before he can react, sealing his fate.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 11: Japan's betrayal plan comes to light as the Ant King confronts Goto Ryuji

The Ant King in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, the horror intensifies as the Ant King doesn't stop at merely slaying Byung-gu, it devours his corpse before the stunned Hunters. Enraged, Yoonho attacks it, but he is no match for the overwhelming power of the Ant King. The Ant King mocks Yoonho by repeating Byung-gu's final words: "Yoonho, run."

The Ant King scoffs at the Hunters' weakness, declaring that slaughtering them all wouldn't be enough to avenge the queen's death. It then asks Yoonho about their "King," a question that leaves him bewildered.

However, before he can respond, the Ant King senses a powerful presence outside and abruptly rushes out, leaving Yoonho to wonder if it's heading toward Goto Ryuji. Realizing they must escape before the Ant King returns, the Korean Hunters attempt to retreat, only to be met with a massive swarm of approaching ants.

Yoonho's transformation in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, the Japanese Hunters grow increasingly uneasy as they lose contact with two teams. Ryuji's team sets out to investigate. Along the way, they stumble upon the gruesome sight of their fallen comrades, confirming that something has gone terribly wrong.

At that moment, Goto receives a call from an unknown individual, who requests an update on the situation. When asked about the Korean Hunters' chances of survival against the ant swarm, Goto coldly responds: "Zero percent."

Satisfied with this answer, the caller sees their strategy unfolding perfectly—letting a rival nation's elite forces perish while ensuring Japan alone claims the glory of conquering the S-Rank gate. With their objective seemingly within reach, the mysterious figure orders the Japanese Hunters to withdraw for now, leaving the Korean team to their grim fate.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 11 concludes as Jinwoo's shadow soldiers join the battle against the ants

In the final moments of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11, the tension escalates as the Ant King suddenly attacks Ryuji's team, instantly eliminating one of the Hunters. Reacting just in time, Ryuji narrowly blocks the strike and orders the remaining Hunter to retreat, wanting to take down the unusual ant alone.

As the confrontation begins, the Ant King asks if Ryuji is the "King." Without hesitation, he responds with a confident "Yes." However, the moment those words leave his lips, the Ant King's aura darkens, growing even more menacing.

A chilling realization washes over Ryuji as the overwhelming pressure reminds him of a powerful presence he had sensed before (that resembles Jinwoo). In an instant, a brief shot reveals Ryuji's sword shattering, signaling the grim outcome of his fight.

Jinwoo as he prepares to enter the fight (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, the scene shifts back to the Korean Hunters, who find themselves completely surrounded by an overwhelming horde of ants. Facing what appears to be certain doom, they brace for the worst.

But just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected turn of events unfolds. Jinwoo's shadow soldiers rise from their shadows, intercepting the ants and halting their advance.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 ends on a thrilling cliffhanger, with the final scene cutting to Jinwoo himself as he prepares to step onto the battlefield with his "Exchange," setting the stage for an epic battle ahead.

