Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The relentless trials continue in Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 45 as Suho pushes forward in his grueling Advancement Quest.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the chapter sees Suho finally completing his map of the labyrinth while growing stronger and gaining a deeper understanding of his foes, managing to outmaneuver his past-self bosses.

His efforts pay off as he discovers a third boss room at the end of the last unexplored corridor. However, just as he barely manages to outrun his previous opponents, a new challenge arises—an unfamiliar version of himself wielding dual swords, standing as his next and most mysterious adversary yet.

With tension at its peak, the next chapter is expected to reveal the true nature of this unknown version of Suho, determine whether he can conquer this seemingly insurmountable trial, and decide his fate within the dungeon once and for all.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 release date, time, and countdown

Suho confronts a new boss Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the series' official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 is set for release on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to time zone differences, the chapter will become available for most international readers earlier on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 19 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 19 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 19 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 20 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46?

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a renowned South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should keep in mind that the chapter will only be available in its original, Korean language on this site.

As for international readers, the chapter's English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global platform that brings Solo Leveling Ragnarok manhwa for fans around the world.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 45: A brief recap

Suho as he faces Soul Striker in chapter 45 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 45 opens with Beru, Esil, and Gray anxiously awaiting Suho's return, as he remains trapped inside the Advancement Quest Dungeon for over two weeks. Despite their growing concern, Ammut remains steadfast in his belief in Suho's strength, and his reassurance helps restore the group's confidence in Suho's ability to overcome any challenge.

The scene then shifts to Suho, who continues navigating the labyrinth dungeon to overcome his trial. Refusing to yield, he meticulously maps out the remaining areas, realizing that both his infant-self boss and the tutorial phase-self boss, Soul Striker, are actively preventing him from accessing a particular section.

Using his own Ruler's Authority and strategic planning, Suho manages to outwit the infant boss and discovers a third boss room at the end of the unexplored corridor.

Before he can fully process his discovery, Soul Striker rapidly closes in on him. Knowing that getting caught would undo all his efforts, Suho makes a last-second dash through the door, narrowly escaping his pursuer.

However, his relief is short-lived as he soon finds himself facing yet another boss—an unfamiliar version of himself wielding two swords. With both Suho and the readers unaware of this new version's origins, Chapter 45 sets the stage for a thrilling confrontation.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46? (speculative)

Suho finds a third boss room as Soul Striker arrives (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With the latest chapter delivering intense and intriguing developments, Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 46 is set to push Suho's Advancement Quest even further as he now faces a new, unfamiliar version of himself as the third dungeon boss.

This critical battle will be his final chance to break free from the relentless cycle of death and respawn, making it a decisive moment in his seemingly impossible challenge. As the fight unfolds, the upcoming chapter may shed light on the origins of this mysterious opponent while Suho's limits continue to be tested.

With new revelations on the horizon and the rising intensity, readers can expect the action and tension to escalate, leading to even more unexpected twists in Suho's grueling trial.

