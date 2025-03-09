Sakamoto Days episode 10 review: TMS Entertainment sets the stage for the finale with an unconventional battle and the Triad's arrival

Sakamoto Days episode 10 premiered early on Netflix Japan on Saturday, March 8, 2025, giving Japanese viewers a head start before the global release. The episode kicks off on a lighthearted tone, blending amusing action with the series' signature humor as Sakamoto and co visit a bathhouse.

Ad

The intensity then escalates with the arrival of the Triad as the narrative introduces Lu Wutong, the Lu family's adviser and a high-ranking mafia member, who challenges Sakamoto's group, leading to an unconventional battle unfolding as a casino game.

Balancing action, comedy, and the introduction of key new players, the episode delivers a thrilling yet fun experience while adding an emotional note as Lu fights for her right to choose her own path.

Ad

Trending

Staying faithful to Yuto Suzuki's manga, TMS Entertainment's outstanding production sets the stage for the finale in the best way possible. Let's take a closer look at why Sakamoto Days episode 10 serves as the perfect setup as the anime nears its conclusion.

Sakamoto Days episode 10 narrative review: A lighthearted yet thrilling narrative as the triad joins the game

Wutong is introduced (Image via TMS Entertainment)

TMS Entertainment once again demonstrates its production excellence in Sakamoto Days episode 10. Titled Bathhouse Roughhouse, this episode moves the anime closer to its season finale, with the season consisting of 11 episodes. As expected, the production quality remains top-notch, with impressive animation and narrative direction throughout.

Ad

This episode adapts manga chapters 32 and 34, staying largely faithful to the manga. The humorous bathhouse events, along with the Triad's entrance and the introduction of Wutong, contribute to making this installment an entertaining lead-up to the finale.

However, the anime does omit chapter 33, missing out on some significant moments between Sakamoto and his wife. These moments would have added more emotional depth to their relationship, which could be a letdown for manga reader fans who were hoping to see these interactions on screen.

Ad

Sakamoto Days episode 10 sets the stage for Team Sakamoto vs. Wutong (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Following the intense action of the previous episode, this one starts on a lighter note as Sakamoto and the gang visit a bathhouse to unwind and escape from their stresses. However, things take a humorously intense turn when the bathhouse owner's son, Yutaro, an amateur assassin, recognizes Sakamoto and tries various methods to take him down, seeing it as an opportunity to collect the bounty on his head.

Ad

While Sakamoto enjoys the challenge, Shin is less enthusiastic about the situation. These amusing exchanges continue the series' trademark blend of action and humor, executed with perfect narrative timing. The episode takes a more moving turn when Sakamoto steps in to help Yutaro when he faces some bullies, adding an emotional depth to the story.

In the latter half, the tone shifts as the Triad enters the story, introducing Lu Wutong, the Lu family's adviser and a high-ranking mafia member. Wutong, aiming to take Lu back, challenges Sakamoto's group, and Lu accepts—setting the stage for an unconventional battle.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Instead of a typical fight, the challenge unfolds as a casino game, where the team with the most money at the end of the allotted time wins. The arrival of the Triad and Wutong ramps up the intensity, but the casino match adds an unexpected touch of humor to the narrative.

This unconventional challenge contrasts with the usual assassin combat, forcing Sakamoto and his group to use their wits rather than their combat skills. This new dynamic introduces additional tension and raises the stakes as the group faces an entirely different kind of battle.

Ad

Sakamoto and group visit the bathhouse as Yutaro recognizes Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 10 excels under the direction of Masaki Watanabe and the writing of Taku Kishimoto, blending thrilling action, humor, and emotional elements seamlessly. The introduction of the new character, Wutong, and Lu's struggle for freedom adds intrigue, while the casino match presents a fresh and entertaining twist.

Ad

Despite its lighthearted tone, the episode sets the stage perfectly for the finale, keeping viewers hooked and eager for what's next as the series nears its conclusion.

Sakamoto Days episode 10 overall production criticism: TMS Entertainment's stellar execution paves the way for an exciting finale

Expand Tweet

Ad

Once again, Sakamoto Days episode 10 upholds TMS Entertainment's exceptional production standards, maintaining the studio's reputation for high-quality execution. Seamlessly driving the story forward, the episode's top-tier production elements perfectly complement its expertly crafted narrative direction.

The breathtaking art and masterful storyboarding take center stage, enhanced with fluid animation that brings every moment—action and comedy alike—to life with precision and finesse.

The slow-motion water jet scene, as Shin presses the button, perfectly exemplifies the animation's brilliance. TMS Entertainment also excels in introducing Wutong, building anticipation for his role in the story with impeccable character design that leaves a lasting impression.

Ad

Lu and Wutang's reunion (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The voice cast continues to deliver outstanding performances, adding depth to every character. Wutong's VA, in particular, makes his debut all the more striking, amplifying the impact of his arrival. Yuki Hayashi's music composition ties everything together, elevating the atmosphere and emotional weight of each scene.

Ad

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 10 delivers a flawless blend of stunning animation, immersive sound design, and engaging storytelling. TMS Entertainment's meticulous production provides a captivating experience, perfectly setting the stage for the finale.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

In summary, Sakamoto Days episode 10 delivers an engaging and entertaining viewing experience while effectively building anticipation for the final episode.

From a production standpoint, this installment reaffirms TMS Entertainment's commitment to making Sakamoto Days one of Winter 2025's standout anime, seamlessly blending humor-driven action, immersive world-building, unexpected twists and intensity.

Following the introduction of the series' primary antagonist, Slur, in episode 9, this episode raises the stakes even further with the arrival of the Triad and Wutong, adding another layer of excitement and setting the stage for an action-packed finale.

Ad

With TMS Entertainment's thrilling storytelling and dynamic execution, Sakamoto Days episode 10 keeps fans entertained while leaving them eager to see how Team Sakamoto navigates this unconventional challenge in the upcoming finale. Hopefully, the final episode will also take the opportunity to cover Sakamoto and Aoi's bonding moments.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback