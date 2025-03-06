Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12 AM KST. The intense developments continue in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44. Released in South Korea on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the chapter sees Suho facing an impossible challenge inside the Advancement Quest dungeon.

Ad

Despite now being equipped with unlimited lifelines due to a System error, he still struggles against his two past selves as the dungeon bosses, who have left their rooms to obstruct him in the labyrinth's hallways. As he searches for another boss room to clear the quest, the battle against these powerful foes proves relentless.

Meanwhile, another pivotal moment unfolds as Tielle discovers the true identity of the Black Mask Hunter. With anticipation at an all-time high following these major developments, the next chapter is expected to explore Suho's strategy for overcoming the seemingly impossible dungeon. Additionally, the story may delve into Tielle's next move after uncovering this key revelation.

Ad

Trending

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 release date, time, and countdown

Suho as he faces the bosses in the hallway (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As per the series' official website, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 is set for release on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12 AM KST (and JST) in South Korea. Due to time zone differences, it will become available for most international readers earlier on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Ad

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 12 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 12 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, March 13 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 will be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction. However, readers should note that, on this site, the chapter will only be available in its original language, Korean.

For international readers, the English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global platform that provides access to Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 for fans worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44: A brief recap

Suho's boss self from the tutorial phase (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 44 opens with Suho questioning whether the numerous lights that appeared after the system error truly represent his new number of lives. Determined to press forward, he ventures again into the labyrinth, convinced that other boss rooms may exist and aiming to find them.

Ad

However, his search takes a dire turn as he once again encounters his two formidable boss selves—his child self and his past tutorial-phase self—in the hallways. Both again overpower him, sending him back to the respawn room. Suho is shaken by the realization that the bosses will continue to attack him outside their room, making his search even more challenging.

With no way to level up and near-impossible adversaries blocking every path, the situation appears hopeless. Yet, his death confirms that the countless lights indeed represent his near-unlimited lifelines.

Ad

Suho confronts his boss selves again (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Despite the grim circumstances, Suho refuses to give up. He devises a strategy: instead of trying to overcome his boss selves, he will persist in searching for another boss room, believing that defeating a different opponent may be the key to clearing the quest.

Ad

He resumes his search, but after numerous deaths and failed attempts, doubt creeps in if the system error caused the absence of additional boss rooms. Suho comes up with a new plan: he will map out the labyrinth using his blood every time he respawns, gradually creating a guide to navigate the dungeon.

Meanwhile, in the real world, Association Chairman Jinchul discusses recent developments concerning Stardust and Minsung's involvement with Taegyu and Jong-in. As Taegyu brings up the interference of the Black Mask Hunter, Jong-in speculates whether he is responsible for Minsung's death.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also notes that a D-Rank miner who participated in the raid has gone missing, revealing a photograph of the individual, which turns out to be Suho. At that moment, Tielle, also attending the meeting in his disguised identity as S-Rank Hunter Park Dojin, requests to see the photo.

Upon viewing it, he uncovers the true face behind the Black Mask Hunter. Jinchul, also contemplating the possibility that Suho is the masked Hunter, expresses concern over his sudden disappearance, hoping for his safety.

Ad

Chapter 44 concludes back inside the Advancement Quest dungeon, where Suho sits in the respawn room, his map of the labyrinth now seemingly complete. With new determination, he prepares to face the seemingly impossible challenge again.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45? (speculative)

Suho and Tielle in chapter 44 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With the intense, intriguing developments in the latest chapter, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45 is expected to push Suho's Advancement Quest further.

Ad

Now aware of the full map of the labyrinth, Suho has a clearer grasp of its structure, which may finally provide him with a way to overcome the seemingly impossible challenge ahead. His next move may determine whether he can escape the endless cycle of death and respawn in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 45.

Readers can also anticipate how Tielle will react to his newfound revelation regarding the true identity of the Black Mask Hunter. With Suho's face now exposed, Tielle's next plans could bring unexpected consequences for Suho, waiting for him in the real world when he escapes the Advancement Quest.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback