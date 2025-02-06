Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40: Tielle overwhelms Sung Suho, pushing him toward a reawakening

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 takes the excitement to new heights as it kicks off the highly anticipated battle between Sung Suho and the Tielle-possessed Minsung. While the intensity builds, Suho struggles to keep up as the Itarim Apostle's influence elevates Minsung's strength to an S-Rank level.

Released in South Korea on Thursday, February 6, 2025, this chapter is packed with exhilarating action and thrilling twists. The battle reaches its climax in the final moments as Suho, overwhelmed by his formidable opponent, is pushed to a turning point.

Confronted with his own limitations, he is forced to take drastic action—marking the beginning of a transformation that will set him apart from Jinwoo. Ending on a gripping cliffhanger, the chapter leaves fans eager to witness Suho's emerging abilities and how they will shape his path moving forward.

Trending

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 kicks off the Suho and Tielle-controlled Minsung showdown

Suho vs. Tielle unfolds (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 picks up right where chapter 39 left off, diving straight into the face-off between Suho and Minsung, now under Tielle's control. As Suho and his shadow soldiers prepare to engage the Itarim Apostle, he receives an urgent quest to defeat Minsung. Suho questions whether the time has finally come for him to take a human life.

Meanwhile, Tielle reflects on how his growing understanding of emotions has shifted his perspective. As he recalls the feelings he experienced when he first encountered Jinwoo—whom he refers to as "Darkness"—his curiosity about Jinwoo's immense power deepens. Believing that Suho, who wields the same authority over Darkness, may hold the answers he seeks, Tielle becomes even more excited about the fight.

With that, the battle begins as Suho takes the offensive. He distracts Tielle-possessed Minsung using his shadows before launching an attack himself. Esil seizes an opening and strikes as well, but Tielle effortlessly counters. Using the momentary distraction to his advantage, Suho lands a punch on Tielle.

The Apostle questions why Suho fights himself rather than relying solely on his shadows. With that, Suho sends more shadow soldiers after him, escalating the battle even further.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40: Suho struggles as Tielle dominates the battle

Expand Tweet

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40, Suho's relentless efforts prove ineffective as Tielle swiftly overpowers both him and his shadow soldiers. Tielle outright dismisses Suho's strength, declaring that despite their similar nature, his abilities are nowhere near Jinwoo's level. Calling him weak, Tielle reveals how Jinwoo's overwhelming power left him isolated, and unmatched by anyone else.

Meanwhile, Suho recognizes that the Tielle-possessed Minsung has reached the levels of an S-Rank Hunter, making the battle even more formidable. As he contemplates whether his father truly feels lonely, Tielle lands a significant blow, shattering Suho's gauntlet, Vulkan's Horn, before stabbing him.

Tielle taunts Suho, stating he has no comprehension of the immense power he possesses. His internal monologue further reveals his true intentions—he aims to brainwash Suho and turn him into a Believer, allowing him to seize the authority of Darkness for himself.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 wraps up as Tielle lands a decisive wound, triggering Suho's reawakening

Tielle shatters Suho's gauntlet and stabs him (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

In the closing scenes of Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40, Suho begins questioning whether he truly understands his own power. Tielle's words resonate with him, making him recall Minsung's earlier remark about his lack of personality.

As he contemplates what he needs beyond stats and skills to grow stronger, he remembers a past conversation with Beru about using Shadow-Transformed weapons.

This flashback reveals that Suho originally chose Vulkan's Horn over Shadow-Transformed weapons due to its superior power and because he struggled with handling multiple skills simultaneously, doubting his ability to wield a Shadow-Transformed weapon effectively. He also suspected that Jinwoo had never used such weapons for a reason, further leading to his uncertainty.

Expand Tweet

Suho realizes he has been limiting himself ever since his awakening, driven by a sense of powerlessness. He questions why he has been following in Jinwoo's footsteps instead of carving his own path. This epiphany leads him to acknowledge that he doesn't need to be a mere copy of his father—he must discover his own unique strength.

Returning to the battle, Suho once again summons his shadow soldiers with "Arise," but takes an unprecedented step—he fuses them together, something Jinwoo never attempted. Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 ends on a tense cliffhanger as a shadow chimera emerges, and Suho dispels Gray's transformation before cloaking himself in shadows, setting the stage for a potential reawakening.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback