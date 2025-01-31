Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 am KST. Chapter 39, released in South Korea on Thursday, January 30, 2025, intensifies the story, as Suho's encounter with the Itarim Apostle, Tielle, begins. Packed with intense action and confrontations, the chapter takes an unexpected turn when Lim Taegyu arrives, interrupting Suho and Tielle's face-off.

The tension escalates with the stage set for an epic battle ahead. With that, the upcoming chapter is expected to focus primarily on Suho's fight with the transformed, Tielle-possessed Minsung. Fans can expect to see an action-packed chapter, as this much-awaited clash finally takes center stage.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 release date, time, and countdown

Suho vs. Tielle begins in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

As mentioned earlier, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 is set to be released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 12 am KST (and JST) in South Korea. For most international readers, this translates to an earlier release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, due to timezone differences.

The release timings for Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 5 3:00 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 5 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 5 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Thursday, February 6 12:30 AM

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40?

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 is going to be released on the KAKAO PAGE website, a popular South Korean digital platform for webcomics and fiction.

However, readers should keep in mind that on this platform, the chapter will be available exclusively in its original language, Korean. For international fans, the English-translated version will be accessible on Tapas, a global platform that brings the manhwa to readers worldwide.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39: A brief recap

Lim Taegyu and Tielle-controlled Minsung (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 39 continues from Sung Suho's first encounter with Tielle, setting the stage for an intense battle between him and the Tielle-controlled Minsung.

However, just as the fight is about to begin, an unexpected twist unfolds with the arrival of S-Rank Hunter, Lim Taegyu, in pursuit of Minsung. What follows is a chaotic three-way clash between Suho, Tielle, and Taegyu. Suho ultimately diverts Taegyu's attention, securing his own, as well as Tielle's, escape.

His reasoning for aiding the enemy soon becomes clear— Suho had anticipated that if Minsung was pushed into a corner, Tielle would abandon his body, jeopardizing Suho's plans to extract information from him.

Meanwhile, Choi Jong-in and Jinchul learn of the Black Masked Hunter's involvement from Taegyu. The mention of shadow beasts makes Jinchul suspect a connection to Jinwoo and question the Masked Hunter's true identity.

The chapter concludes on a tense cliffhanger as Suho and Tielle relocate their battle to a more secluded area, setting the stage for an epic, uninterrupted showdown.

What to expect in Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40? (speculative)

Suho vs. Tielle begins (Image via Daul/Jin/D&C Media KAKAO)

With chapter 39 setting the stage for the long-awaited clash between Suho and Tielle, Solo Leveling Ragnarok chapter 40 is expected to deliver an action-packed and tension-filled confrontation. Fans can look forward to intense action as the battle unfolds.

Additionally, with Jong-in and Jinchul discovering the Black Masked Hunter's connection to Minsung, the story may take an intriguing turn. Jinchul's realization about the masked Hunter's use of shadow beasts linking back to Sung Jinwoo could bring him closer to uncovering his true identity.

