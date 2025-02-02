Sakamoto Days episode 5 review: Serious developments unfold without losing its trademark humorous touch

Sakamoto Days episode 5 had an early premiere on Netflix Japan on Saturday, February 1, 2025, giving Japanese viewers a head start before its global release. Picking up from the suspenseful clash between Boiled and Sakamoto, this episode not only delivers the climax of their battle but also raises anticipation with more serious plot developments, including the introduction of the Order and the serial killer, X, aka Slur.

The anime continues to build on its strong momentum, packed with intriguing developments while maintaining its signature blend of intense action and humor. Staying true to Yuto Suzuki's beloved manga, this episode once again delivers a compelling mix of thrills and comedy.

With its pacing and execution only getting better, TMS Entertainment has crafted yet another solid installment, further proving Sakamoto Days as a must-watch adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days episode 5.

Sakamoto Days episode 5 narrative review: An elevated adaptation with strong story progression and signature comedy

The order is introduced (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Building on the excitement of the previous episode, which left the intense Boiled vs. Sakamoto battle at its peak, Sakamoto Days episode 5 delivers the thrilling climax of their showdown. With TMS Entertainment's top-tier production, this installment offers yet another captivating experience.

Titled Source of Strength, the episode adapts manga chapters 12 to 15, remaining largely faithful to the source material. Masaki Watanabe's expert direction and Taku Kishimoto's skillful scriptwriting seamlessly push the story forward. Episode 5 picks up right where the Boiled vs. Sakamoto battle left off, before briefly transitioning to a lighter tone as Aoi learns about the bounty.

She suggests that Sakamoto should handle the issue swiftly by addressing the root cause. Thus, the ex-legendary hitman and his group begin strategizing their next move and set their sights on the Dondenkai headquarters. The narrative steadily unfolds as they plan their next move, all while the introduction of the Order builds anticipation for what's to come.

Upon reaching the Dondenkai headquarters, the episode maintains a smooth blend of action and humor. The tension rises when Sakamoto's group arrives at the boss's room, only to discover the unsettling scene of Nagumo's presence alongside the lifeless Dondenkai members.

Nagumo's playful yet ominous interactions with the group add a layer of intrigue before the story takes an even darker turn, introducing the notorious serial killer targeting JAA hitmen—X, also known as Slur.

After all the intense plot developments, the episode closes on a lighter note, providing a well-balanced mix of suspense and humor. The narrative expertly weaves together high-stakes confrontations, thrilling progressions, and comedic moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout.

The introduction of X and the Order further amplifies the excitement, marking a crucial turning point in the series. With these significant story advancements and new character debuts, the episode successfully builds anticipation for even more action-packed events ahead.

Nagumo pranks Shin in Sakamoto Days episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

By seamlessly blending humor with peak action, Sakamoto Days episode 5 ensures a thoroughly captivating experience. The adaptation remains true to the manga while elevating the material with enhanced visuals and stellar execution, leaving no room for disappointment among manga readers or anime-only fans alike.

Overall, Sakamoto Days episode 5 is a brilliant display of how action, suspense, and comedy can be intricately woven together to create an incredibly entertaining watch. TMS Entertainment continues to exceed fan expectations, delivering an installment that not only meets but surpasses what viewers hoped for, securing its place as one of the standout anime episodes of the Winter 2025 season.

Sakamoto Days episode 5: TMS Entertainment's stellar production elevates the action as well as X and the Order's introduction

Sakamoto Days episode 5 once again highlights studio TMS Entertainment's commitment to delivering an enhanced adaptation with top-tier production quality. This episode masterfully blends thrilling action, intense developments, and lighthearted comedy, maintaining the series' signature charm. While the narrative direction remains strong, it's the animation that truly steals the spotlight.

TMS Entertainment delivers a visually stunning adaptation, particularly in the action sequences. The climax of Sakamoto vs. Boiled is executed with precision, using expertly crafted shots that heighten the intensity of the dynamic visuals, leaving viewers eager for more.

Additionally, the introduction of new characters is enhanced by their striking designs, making a strong impression from their very first appearance.

The hitmen killer X is introduced in Sakamoto Days episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The voice cast continues to shine, skillfully breathing life into each character. Complementing this, Yuki Hayashi's music composition seamlessly ties everything together, intensifying the atmosphere further, especially during fight scenes, where the soundtrack amplifies the tension and excitement.

All these elements come together flawlessly, creating an immersive viewing experience. The seamless blend of animation, storytelling, and sound design enhances the episode's overall appeal, making Sakamoto Days episode 5 a truly memorable and thoroughly entertaining entry in this Shonen's first season.

Final thoughts

Lu and Obiguro in Sakamoto Days episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In summary, Sakamoto Days episode 5 is a well-executed installment that delivers an engaging experience, packed with significant developments and intense action, all while seamlessly maintaining its signature lighthearted humor.

TMS Entertainment's outstanding production ensures a visually captivating episode, with skillful direction and top-tier animation enhancing every moment. The narrative remains faithful to the source material while elevating key scenes, especially the action sequences, bringing the story to life with remarkable precision.

The result is an episode that keeps viewers thoroughly entertained and satisfied, further proving that Sakamoto Days is a must-watch in the Winter 2025 anime lineup.

