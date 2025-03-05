Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. Episode 13 maintains the intense momentum, shifting focus to different battlefronts. Released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the episode centers mainly on Garfiel's clash against the reanimated Kurgan, culminating in Garfiel's victory.

Alongside this, the narrative offers glimpses into two other showdowns: Al vs. Capella, and Otto, Felt, and her companions vs. Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony. The narrative concludes with a brief peek into Wilhelm's battle against the reanimated Theresia.

With another win for Team Subaru, episode 14 is expected to shift the attention to the remaining confrontations, potentially revealing the outcomes of some of these battles.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 release date, time, and countdown

The transformed Garfiel vs. the reanimated Kurgan unfolds (Image via White Fox)

According to the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12 will be released on several TV platforms in Japan on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For international viewers, the episode's English-subtitled version will be out earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 12 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 12 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 12 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14?

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 is going to air on various Japanese TV networks, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

Japanese viewers can also catch this beloved isekai on several local streaming platforms, including U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, offering flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

For international fans, episode 14 will be available on global platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and more. In South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is streaming the show, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13: A brief recap

Lye slaughters the Water Dragons (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13, titled A Warrior's Acclaim, shifts focus to the ongoing intense battles across multiple fronts. The episode primarily highlights Garfiel's showdown with the reanimated Kurgan, while also providing updates on Al vs. Capella and Otto, Felt, and her companions vs. Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops of Gluttony.

It opens with Garfiel facing off against Kurgan in his transformed state, while Elsa's lingering presence continues to haunt him, hindering his performance. Meanwhile, Otto deploys Water Dragons against Lye, though the method behind his control remains a mystery.

Felt reveals that she and her group were en route to retrieve a secret weapon—one capable of even harming Reinhard. However, Lye swiftly slaughters the Water Dragons and turns his focus on Otto's group. With no other choice, Otto urges Felt to retrieve the weapon while he and her companions hold Lye off, hoping it will be their key to victory.

Capella as she fights Al (Image via White Fox)

Elsewhere, Al and Capella's battle rages on. Despite Al managing to land several powerful attacks, the Sin Archbishop of Lust continues to regenerate. She further taunts him by taking on Priscilla's form, trying to trap him in a psychological battle.

Even when Al decapitates her and obliterates her body, Capella regenerates from her severed head, and they prepare for a round two.

Back in Garfiel's battle, their struggle leads them into a shelter where his siblings are taking refuge. As a roaming monster threatens them, Garfiel finally overcomes Elsa's lingering influence and slays the beast. With Kurgan arriving on the scene, Garfiel's siblings and the other bystanders cheer him on, reigniting his determination.

Expand Tweet

Recognizing Garfiel's resolve, Kurgan acknowledges him and unleashes his full strength. After an intense and brutal fight, Garfiel emerges victorious, with Kurgan crumbling away, his final words calling the fight "magnificent."

The episode concludes with Garfiel collapsing, as his siblings prepare to seek out a healer for him. The final scene shifts to the showdown between Wilhelm and the reanimated Theresia, setting the stage for their face-off.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14? (speculative)

Episode 13 ends with a glimpse into Wilhelm vs. Theresia (Image via White Fox)

With Team Subaru securing another victory in episode 13, the action is set to escalate even further in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14. The spotlight will likely shift to the unresolved battles, including Wilhelm vs. Theresia, Al vs. Capella, and Lye vs. Otto and his group.

As the conflicts reach their peak, the upcoming episode is expected to deliver the outcomes of some of these intense showdowns. With the anticipation higher than ever, viewers can hope for even greater tension, thrilling combat sequences, and pivotal developments in the ongoing battles in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 14.

