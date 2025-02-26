Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. Episode 12 maintains the intensity of the ongoing Battle of Priestella, centering on Subaru’s battle against Regulus.

Released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the episode brings their climactic fight to a close with Team Subaru’s win before shifting attention to Garfiel and Wilhelm’s confrontation.

With that, episode 13 is expected to shift the focus on Garfiel and Wilhelm as they face off against the reanimated Theresia and Kurgan.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 release date, time, and countdown

Emilia and one of Regulus' wives, Sylphy (Image via White Fox)

According to the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 will be released on several Japanese TV networks on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be out earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 5 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, March 5 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 5 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13?

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 will air on several Japanese TV platforms, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

For fans in Japan, this beloved isekai is also streaming on various online platforms, such as U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, providing flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

International viewers can catch the upcoming episode on global sites like Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and more. For fans in South and Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is broadcasting the anime, allowing viewers in these regions to enjoy Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12: A brief recap

Emilia freezes the wives (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 12, titled Regulus Corneas, begins with Subaru revealing to Emilia that Regulus' power is linked to his wives. To defeat him, Emilia approaches them, convincing them to help. Though hesitant at first, fearing for their lives, the wives ultimately open up to Emilia, revealing their shared hatred for Regulus.

During their discussion, they realize that Regulus has distributed his heart among the wives. Meanwhile, as the Sin Archbishop of Greed corners Subaru, he boasts about distributing his heart among his wives, though neither he nor they know who actually carries it. Subaru realizes that to defeat him, they must stop the hearts of all his wives.

Realizing the truth, Regulus’ wives prepare to sacrifice themselves, but Emilia stops them, freezing them instead to suspend their hearts without killing them.

Back at the battle against Regulus, Subaru reveals that he was merely feigning weakness to trick Regulus into revealing his secret. The fight resumes, and Emilia soon joins in, revealing that Regulus’ heart is actually inside her chest.

Subaru uses the Unseen Hand to crush it, severing Regulus’ authority. With his invincibility gone, Emilia mercilessly pummels Regulus, avenging his wives.

Desperate, Regulus attempts to negotiate for a duel. Subaru agrees—only for Reinhard to step in as his opponent. Overwhelmed, Regulus still refuses to accept his fate, but Reinhard swiftly delivers a devastating final blow. In his final moments, he recalls the woman originally meant to be his 79th bride—Fortuna, Emilia’s adoptive mother.

As he takes his final breath, Emilia senses a vague familiarity but is unable to recall where she had met him before.

The episode concludes as Emilia unfreezes Regulus' wives. As she and Subaru reflect on the battles still raging on other fronts, the focus shifts to the fight between Wilhelm and Garfiel against the reanimated Theresia and Kurgan.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13? (speculative)

Emilia and Subaru in episode 12 (Image via White Fox)

With the intense battle against Regulus concluding in episode 12 and the focus shifting to Garfiel and Wilhelm’s fight, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 13 is expected to maintain the action-packed momentum. The episode will likely center on their battle against the reanimated Theresia and Kurgan, two formidable Witch cultists.

Viewers can anticipate an emotional showdown as Wilhelm faces his late wife, while Garfiel, now in his transformed state, takes on Kurgan in an intense showdown.

