Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 8, aired on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, captures Mona and Medaka's amusingly romantic journey as the Halloween party unfolds.

Ad

Amid Mona and Asahi's ongoing rivalry over winning Medaka's heart, Mona and Medaka's relationship continues to develop through various hilarious moments. While the party ends on a frustrating note for the two, they eventually reconcile the next day.

With these developments, the next episode is set to further explore Mona and Medaka's evolving dynamic while introducing a new character, Viewers can expect to see how her arrival influences the unfolding story.

Ad

Trending

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Medaka and Mona's amusing exchanges continue (Image via SynergySP)

According to the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9, titled Best Friend with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST on various Japanese TV networks. For international viewers, the episode's English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, March 3, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

Ad

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, March 3 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, March 3 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, March 3 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 3 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, March 3 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, March 3 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, March 3 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, March 4 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 is going to air on several TV stations across Japan, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Repeat broadcasts will follow on the same day on AT-X at 11 PM JST, followed by on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese fans also have the option to stream this rom-com Shonen on various online platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others. The episode will become available on the first four platforms on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms on Sunday, March 9, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

Ad

For international viewers, global platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are streaming this Winter 2025 anime, bringing viewing access to fans worldwide.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8: A brief recap

Mona and Asahi's clash intensifies (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8, titled Halloween with Him, kicks off with the Halloween party, where Mona dresses as a witch, which was Medaka's favorite costume. However, when her zipper comes undone and she struggles to fix it, she unknowingly asks Medaka for help, mistaking him for Tsubomi since they are both in identical costumes with their faces hidden.

Ad

Medaka, equally unaware of the mix-up, hesitantly helps zip her costume, only for Mona to pull back his hood—revealing his identity. Despite her attempts to explain, the awkwardness lingers throughout the party.

Later, during a contest, Mona competes for a chance to partner with Medaka, narrowly winning against Asahi. However, her excitement is short-lived as Medaka remains visibly unsettled from their earlier mishap. The situation worsens when he refuses to take a selfie with her, dampening the mood.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The following day, feeling guilty for upsetting Mona, Medaka resolves to apologize. During a joint cleaning session, their misunderstanding unravels, leading to a heartfelt yet humorous exchange where they both end up apologizing.

Later, Tsubomi sends Medaka a photo of him and Mona from the party. Overwhelmed by the moment, he briefly sets it as his lock screen but quickly changes it, realizing it contradicts his monkhood training.

The episode concludes on an intriguing note, teasing the arrival of a new character.

Ad

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9? (speculative)

Mona in episode 8 (Image via SynergySP)

With the new character teased in the final moments of episode 8, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 9 is expected to properly introduce her and explore her role in the story. The episode will likely reveal who she is and how her return to Tokyo impacts Medaka and Mona's dynamic.

Ad

Additionally, fans can anticipate a blend of comedy and drama as the romantic tension between Mona and Medaka continues to escalate.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback