Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 6, aired on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, highlights Mona and Asahi's escalating rivalry as they both insist on taking care of Medaka while he's sick.

During this time, Asahi confesses her feelings for Medaka to Mona and, in turn, realizes that Mona also harbors feelings for him—though she remains in denial.

The next episode is expected to delve deeper into Mona and Medaka's evolving relationship, as Mona grapples with her true emotions. With Mona and Asahi now more aware of each other's feelings and motives, their dynamic is also likely to take center stage in the upcoming installment.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Mona and Asahi visit Medaka (Image via SynergySP)

As per the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7, titled Lockscreen with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST in Japan on multiple TV channels. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, February 17, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 17 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 17 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 17 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 17 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, February 17 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 17 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 17 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 18 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 is going to air on various TV platforms across Japan, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The episode will have repeat broadcasts on AT-X on the same day, at 11 PM JST, followed by on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese audiences can stream the Winter 2025 anime on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others, available on the first four platforms starting Tuesday, February 18, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms starting Sunday, February 23, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international fans, this debut series is steaming on popular global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, allowing fans viewing access to Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 across the globe.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6: A brief recap

Mona attempts to kiss Medaka (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6, titled Nursing Girl with Him, picks up the day after episode 5. When Medaka is unexpectedly absent due to a cold, Mona wonders if she and Asahi are to blame. Meanwhile, Asahi wonders the same.

Learning of his condition, both girls decide to visit him. Mona secretly follows Shou and Kido to find his address, while Asahi openly expresses her intent to check on him, and confronts Mona.

Despite Medaka's resistance, Mona and Asahi insist on nursing him back to health, leading to comedic chaos. Mona ups the ante by cosplaying as a nurse, only for Asahi to surprise her by dressing as a doctor. As Medaka rests, Asahi confesses her feelings for him and leaves, only for Medaka to groggily hug Mona in his sleep.

Startled by her own emotions, Mona nearly kisses him but stops, only to be caught by Asahi. Though Mona denies her feelings, Asahi realizes she hasn't come to terms with them herself. As Mona accidentally reveals her true intentions in the face of Asahi's accusations, she promises to keep Mona's secret.

That night, Medaka wakes to find food and notes from the girls. The next day, Tsubomi feels threatened by Asahi and Mona's growing dynamic. Meanwhile, Mona struggles with her emotions, avoiding Medaka after Asahi's teasings. After she trips and faints while trying to avoid him, she wakes in the infirmary to Medaka informing her that she has a fever.

He blames himself, thinking she may have caught it from him, but also thanks her for her care. As he leaves, Mona is left alone with her thoughts, still in denial about her feelings, insisting it's just the fever—leaving episode 6 with an amusing conclusion.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7? (speculative)

Medaka hugs Mona (Image via SynergySP)

With these developments, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 is set to dive deeper into Mona's emotions as she grapples with her growing feelings. The episode is also expected to highlight her intensifying rivalry with Asahi, who now has a better understanding of Mona's true feelings.

As the series reaches an exciting turning point, fans can look forward to more comedy, drama, and romantic tension. Will Mona finally acknowledge her emotions, or will she continue to deny them? The next installment may hold the answer.

