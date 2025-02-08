Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6: Jinwoo vs. Kargalgan begins as Lee Minsung is introduced

The excitement reaches its peak as Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 delivers the long-awaited showdown between Jinwoo and his shadow army against Kargalgan and his high orc forces.

Premiering on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode keeps the momentum going as Jinwoo single-handedly clears an A-Rank dungeon, with Hae-in and Jinchul witnessing his overwhelming power firsthand.

As Jinwoo acquires new shadows, this action-heavy installment marks the conclusion of the Hunters Guild Gate Arc, seamlessly paving the way for the highly anticipated Return to Demon Castle Arc.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 begins by building up the inevitable clash between Jinwoo and Kargalgan's army

Jinwoo prepares to face Kargalgan in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, titled Don't Look Down on My Guys, adapts chapters 72 to 75 of the manhwa, kicking off with Hae-in growing suspicious of Jinwoo's actions and deciding to enter the dungeon to investigate.

Meanwhile, inside the dungeon, Kihoon's strike squad reaches the boss room, where they come face-to-face with Kargalgan, the high orc sorcerer, and his army. Recognizing the overwhelming power of their enemies, Kihoon questions why they were summoned rather than being ambushed outright.

Kargalgan reveals they were brought in merely for the entertainment of his warriors before being slaughtered, though he acknowledges an unusual presence among them, hinting at Jinwoo.

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Enraged by Kargalgan's mockery, Kihoon refuses to back down and charges at the boss. However, his attack is effortlessly countered, leaving him gravely injured. Just as Kargalgan is about to finish him off, Jinwoo intervenes, saving Kihoon in the nick of time.

Acknowledging that the dungeon belongs to the Hunters Guild, Jinwoo asks for Kihoon's permission to eliminate all the monsters. After witnessing Jinwoo's overwhelming strength against a high orc, Kihoon grants his approval, setting the stage for Jinwoo's battle against Kargalgan and the high orcs.

Outside the dungeon, Jinchul and the Association's surveillance team arrive at the gate, perplexed by the idea of an S-Rank Hunter working as a miner for two consecutive days. They also learn that Hae-in has entered the dungeon after Jinwoo. Suddenly, Jinchul senses a surge of ominous energy and prepares to remeasure the gate's mana levels.

They discover that this dungeon ranks among the highest-tier A-Rank dungeons, almost close to an S-Rank gate. Considering that it could be a potential catastrophe, Jinchul makes the critical decision to enter the dungeon himself.

Meanwhile, inside the dungeon, Hae-in grows suspicious about how Kihoon's party managed to eliminate the high orcs. As she senses the boss's immense mana waves, she realizes none of them could have survived against such an opponent and rushes to their aid.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 6: Jinwoo and his shadow army vs. Kargalgan and his high orc army begins

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 then kicks into high gear as the battle between Jinwoo, his shadow army, and Kargalgan's high orc forces begins. Utilizing the abilities he gained from leveling up in the Demon's Castle, Jinwoo's shadows—Iron, Igris, and Tank—lead the charge. While assessing the battlefield, Jinwoo quickly realizes that Kargalgan is targeting his shadows to drain his mana.

To counter this, Jinwoo shifts his focus to the boss, knowing that eliminating him first will turn the tide of battle. However, with access to potions from his inventory, he can continuously replenish his mana, keeping him in the fight.

Jinwoo as he fights Kargalgan (mage via A-1 Pictures)

Turning the fallen high orcs into his own shadow soldiers, Jinwoo evens the odds, vowing to add Kargalgan to his ranks as well. Fear grips the boss as he seemingly recognizes Jinwoo as someone significant. As Kargalgan's generals enter the fray, Jinwoo's own shadows engage them in a high-stakes clash.

With the battle tipping in Jinwoo's favor, Kihoon's party also joins the fight. In a desperate attempt, Kargalgan unleashes his most powerful spells, but Jinwoo, protected by his Longevity blessing, remains unaffected.

As Jinwoo shatters Kargalgan's defenses and his shadows overwhelm the battlefield, Hae-in arrives, stunned at the sight before her—far beyond what any summoning mage could achieve. Meanwhile, Jinchul and the Association Hunters also reach the scene just as Jinwoo single-handedly delivers the final blow, slaying Kargalgan and claiming victory.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 6 concludes with Lee Minsung's entrance

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, Kihoon reports the recent events to Jong-in. When asked who he believes is stronger between Jinwoo and himself, Kihoon counters by asking if Jong-in could clear an A-Rank dungeon solo. When Jong-in admits he couldn't, Jinwoo's overwhelming strength becomes even more evident.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6 wraps up by laying the groundwork for upcoming developments, as Jinwoo meets with Jinho to discuss his father's meeting. Meanwhile, the stage is also set for Lee Minsung's highly anticipated debut as a Hunter.

