Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 5, aired on Tuesday, February 3, 2025, initially sees progress in Mona and Medaka's relationship.

However, things take an unexpected turn with the arrival of a new character—first-year student Asahi Shonan, who has a crush on Medaka and openly declares war on Mona to win him over first, sparking a comical romantic rivalry.

The upcoming episode is set to escalate the competition between the two girls and explore how Asahi's entrance affects Mona and Medaka's dynamic. Expect plenty of comedic moments as Mona faces her first real rivalry while Medaka now finds himself resisting the advances of not just one but two girls.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Asahi confronts Mona (Image via SynergySP)

As previously mentioned, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6, titled Nursing with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST on multiple TV channels across Japan. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, February 10, 2025, due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 10 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 10 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 10 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 10 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, February 10 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 10 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 10 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 11 12:30 AM

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6?

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 will air on various Japanese TV platforms, beginning with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The episode will have repeat broadcasts on AT-X on the same day, at 11 PM JST, followed by on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese fans can stream the Winter 2025 anime on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others, available on the first four platforms starting Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms starting Sunday, February 16, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

For international viewers, this anime is steaming on popular global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll, allowing fans across the globe viewing access.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5: A brief recap

Mona teases Medaka (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 5, titled Basketball Girl with Him, begins with Mona waking up on a rainy morning. Despite the glum weather, she's optimistic about her progress with Medaka. On her way to school, she shares an umbrella with him, enjoying the small moment despite his usual reserved nature.

At school, they come across Asahi practicing basketball. A stray ball nearly hits Mona, but Medaka blocks it. Asahi then pulls Mona aside, directly confronting her about her feelings for Medaka. She denies it, and they're interrupted before the conversation ends. Later, Mona suspects Asahi might have a crush on Medaka, marking the start of an unexpected rivalry.

As Mona learns more about Asahi's popularity, she grows wary but brushes it off—until Asahi unexpectedly confronts her again. When Medaka appears, Asahi flusters, confirming Mona's suspicions. Declaring that she won't lose, Asahi sets the stage for competition.

Determined to win Medaka's heart first, Mona takes every chance to show off during gym class. Afterward, when she finds him alone, she tries to charm him, but Asahi arrives with the same goal. Their rivalry escalates into hilariously exaggerated attempts to win Medaka's attention.

The episode ends on a comedic note as Medaka, overwhelmed, walks away, while Mona and Asahi are left questioning their tactics.

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6? (speculative)

Mona wonders if Asahi likes Medaka (Image via SynergySP)

With the stakes rising for both Mona and Medaka, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 6 is expected to delve into how Asahi's arrival shakes up their dynamic. As Mona faces her first real competition, Medaka now has to resist not one but two girls vying for his attention.

Viewers can look forward to the unfolding rivalry—will Mona win his heart, or will Asahi steal the spotlight? Fans can expect to see more comedy, drama, and romantic tension ahead in the upcoming episode as the Shonen reaches an exciting turning point.

