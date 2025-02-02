Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4: Nene meets a young Hanako as they attend a summer festival

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 was released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 4 picks up right where the first season left off, kicking off the Summer Lights Arc. The story follows Nene, Hanako, and Kou as they attend a summer festival in the spirit realm, but things take an unexpected turn when an accident causes Nene to travel back in time.

There, she meets a young Hanako while he was still alive as Yugi Amane. The episode is filled with romantic, heartfelt, and emotional moments, offering Nene a deeper understanding of Hanako's past. It provides valuable insight into his life before becoming an apparition, enhancing the emotional core of the story.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 begins with Nene, Hanako, and Kou planning to attend a summer festival

Nene and Hanako in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, titled Summer Lights, adapts chapters 36 to 38 of the manga, beginning with Nene asking Akane for advice on how to cheer up Kou, believing he is still troubled by the events with Mitsuba (from the Hell of Mirrors Arc in season 1). Akane offers her a suggestion, while Aoi watches the two conversing from a distance.

Trending

The focus then shifts to Kou, who reflects on recent events—the transformation of Mitsuba into the Third Wonder, Nene's fate, and Teru's warning about getting too close to Hanako. Hanako interrupts his thoughts, telling him not to sulk in public, as Nene might notice. Just then, the Mokke deliver an invitation from Nene, asking Kou to attend a summer festival with her.

Later, when Nene joins them, Hanako throws a tantrum over not being able to go with them since he's bound to the school. However, understanding that Nene's intention is to cheer up Kou, he suggests an alternative—a festival held within the school—and invites both of them to meet at Misaki Stairs on the festival day.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4: Hanako, Nene, and Kou attend the spirit's summer festival

Expand Tweet

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 shifts to their meeting at Misaki Stairs. Yako suggests that she and Nene get ready first, while Hanako and Kou head ahead. Once they reach the location, Hanako introduces Kou to the Tanabata Star Festival, a festival hosted by apparitions.

To help them blend in with the spirits and avoid attracting attention as humans, Hanako suggests Kou and Nene wear a celestial crown (Hitaikakushi). Just then, Nene and Yako arrive. Both Hanako and Kou are left in awe upon seeing Nene in a yukata.

The group then enjoys the festival, where Hanako explains the tradition of collecting tanzaku, colorful paper strips used to make wishes. Each purchase at the stalls provides a tanzaku in one of five colors, and if someone collects all five, their wish is supposed to come true.

While Yako mentions that obtaining all five is incredibly difficult, Kou and Nene enthusiastically set out to gather them. Unfortunately, despite visiting all the stalls, they can't find the last tanzaku.

As the festival nears its end, the group moves to hang their wishes, leading to a sweet moment where Hanako and Nene hold hands to avoid getting separated in the growing crowd. However, in their moment of distraction, a parade cow suddenly appears and strikes Nene, with Hanako unable to reach her in time.

Also read: Sakamoto Days episode 5 review: Serious developments unfold without losing its trademark humorous touch

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4: Yashiro is transported to the past where she meets a young Hanako

Nene and Amane in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, Nene wakes up to find herself at a different summer festival, seemingly a human event. There, Nene encounters a young boy who seems strangely familiar. Confused and frightened, she realizes that she has traveled back in time over 50 years.

While grappling with her predicament and uncertain about how to return to the present, She soon discovers that the boy holds the last colored tanzaku she's been searching for. Determined to use it for her wish to return home, Nene asks for the tanzaku, but the boy refuses to give it to her.

Expand Tweet

In her desperation, Nene fabricates a story, claiming that without the tanzaku, she'll never be able to get a boyfriend, trying to win his sympathy. While the boy is moved by her story, he refuses to give up his tanzaku and offers her food instead.

Curious about the boy's identity, Nene learns his name is Yugi Amane, realizing that this is a young Hanako from when he was still alive. Amane explains that although he had come to the festival with his younger brother, he left by himself, and Amane ended up alone. However, he's grateful for the time spent with Nene.

Also read: Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5: Hunter Guild Gate Arc begins as Jinwoo and the squad confront high orcs

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 concludes with Nene and Amane bid their farewell

Hanako when he was alive (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4, Amane offers Nene his tanzaku, explaining that he had intended to wish to become an astronaut but, after spending time with her, he wants her to have it instead. He even teases her, saying she's his type.

As the fireworks show begins, a cheerful Amane enjoys the view, and Nene, deeply emotional, wonders if this is all just a dream. She wishes that Hanako's tragic past could also be a dream.

Emotional, Nene gives Amane all her tanzaku, wishing that his dream of becoming an astronaut would come true. Wondering how to return to the present now, she notices another parade with a cow. Realizing that getting hit by the parade cow brought her here, she rushes toward it, hoping the same will return her to the present also.

Hanako and Nene hold hands (Image via Lerche)

Nene bids Amane goodbye, but seeing his sadness, she kisses him on the forehead, wishing him luck with his dream. As she walks away, she wonders what Hanako's wishes are in the present, hoping they will also come true.

After being hit by the parade cow again, Nene returns to the present. Upon hearing what happened after she passed out, Nene confirms that her experience was indeed a dream. Hanako mentions that the fireworks show ended while she was unconscious, but Nene cheerfully tells him she watched the fireworks in her dream.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 4 concludes on a heartfelt note with a twist: Amane hangs his wish, his wish being to be able to meet Nene again.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback