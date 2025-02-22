Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8: Jinwoo defeats Baran as Goto Ryuji's introduction kicks off Jeju Island Arc

The excitement reaches new heights in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 as Jinwoo's long-anticipated showdown with Demon Monarch Baran finally unfolds. This episode not only delivers an intense battle but also kickstarts the highly anticipated Jeju Island Arc with the introduction of the Japanese S-Rank Hunter Goto Ryuji.

Premiered on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode shows Jinwoo's victory over Baran, marking his conquest of the Demon Castle. Meanwhile, Gunhee's crucial meeting with Goto Ryuji signals the beginning of the fourth Jeju Island Raid, setting the stage for the next major battle in the series.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 begins with Esil and the Radir Clan's introduction

Esil debuts (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, titled Looking Up was Tiring Me Out, adapts chapters 82 to 88 of the manhwa, kicking off with Jinwoo's effortless victory over the Demon leader.

To his surprise, the leader is revealed to be a female Demon, who, after a brief yet humorous exchange and a menacing threat from Jinwoo, agrees to hand over the entry pass needed to ascend to the upper floors. She then leads him to her family's home, where the permit is hidden.

Introducing herself as Esil, daughter of the Radir Clan, she piques Jinwoo's curiosity, prompting him to question whether her kind harbors the same murderous instincts toward humans as Baruka. Esil clarifies that, rather than receiving commands to exterminate humans, they instead hear a directive compelling them to protect their current location.

Jinwoo in this episode (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This phenomenon began after they arrived there from the Demon Realm. However, when Jinwoo presses for details about their homeland, Esil begins speaking of preparations for war against a formidable enemy—only for her words to glitch and the conversation to abruptly cut off, leaving her unconscious.

Upon reaching the Radir Clan castle, Esil's father, recognizing Jinwoo's overwhelming strength, surrenders the permit without resistance. Additionally, he grants permission for Esil to accompany Jinwoo as his guide to the next floor.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 8: Jeju Island Arc and Jinwoo vs. Baran begins

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, a brief scene shows an ant monster wreaking havoc in a town, attacking civilians. The focus then shifts to Gunhee and his team as they discuss the ant monster's invasion of a Japanese island located approximately 120 kilometers from Jeju.

Recognizing the escalating threat posed by the Jeju Island ants, Gunhee decides that immediate action is necessary. He proposes collaborating with Japan and other neighboring countries to subjugate the monsters before the situation worsens, officially setting the stage for the fourth Jeju Island raid.

Jinwoo vs. Baran unfolds (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, Jong-in and Hae-in discuss the upcoming operation, where all of Korea's S-Rank Hunters have been summoned to participate. Additionally, cooperation with Japanese Hunters and other international forces is confirmed, with discussions scheduled to take place later that day.

Back in the Demon Castle, Jinwoo promises to wipe out the other demon clans and make the Radir Clan the strongest. When Esil questions his reasoning, he casually responds that he simply likes her.

Impressed by his determination, Esil pledges her loyalty to him, and together, they press forward to the upper floors. Despite the increasing difficulty, Jinwoo remains focused on his ultimate goal: obtaining the Elixir of Life.

Goto Ryuji debuts in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Upon reaching the 100th floor, he comes face-to-face with the Demon Monarch, Baran. Initially overwhelmed by Baran's powerful aura, Jinwoo quickly realizes that to secure victory, he must first eliminate the Demon Monarch's wyvern. As Baran summons his vast army, Jinwoo's shadow soldiers engage in battle, while Jinwoo himself takes on Baran directly.

Jinwoo saves Esil from Baran's wide-range attack and strategizes that he must finish the fight quickly before his mana is depleted. With the help of his shadow generals, he successfully brings down Baran's wyvern, forcing the Demon Monarch to the ground and shifting the battle in his favor.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 8 concludes with Goto Ryuji's introduction as Jinwoo conquers Baran

Jinwoo defeats Baran in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8, the spotlight shifts to the introduction of one of Japan's top S-Rank Hunter, Goto Ryuji, as he meets with Gunhee to discuss cooperation for the upcoming Jeju Island Raid. The Japanese Hunters present their research on the evolution of the ant monsters, proposing a strategy to eliminate their queen, believing this will eradicate the threat within a year.

Meanwhile, Jinwoo's battle with Baran intensifies. A crucial attack fails, leaving Jinwoo vulnerable, but he manages to survive and launch a counterstrike. However, Baran's counterattack drains Jinwoo's mana entirely, forcing him into a desperate one-on-one fight against the Demon Monarch. Severely outmatched and struggling, Jinwoo refuses to back down.

Expand Tweet

Even after losing his daggers, he stops Baran's assault with his bare hands. At a critical moment, Esil throws him a weapon. With newfound determination, Jinwoo overpowers Baran, tearing off both his arms. As Baran attempts a final move, Jinwoo delivers a decisive punch, finishing him once and for all.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 ends on a calmer note as the battle concludes and Jinwoo turns to Esil and instructs her to inform her father that the Radir Clan now reigns as the strongest Demon Clan in the Demon Castle.

