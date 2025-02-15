Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: The world sees Jinwoo as an S-Rank Hunter as he returns to the Demon Castle

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 continues to deliver top-tier entertainment as it introduces several pivotal plot developments, including Jinwoo's public reveal as South Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter, his return to the Demon Castle, and the groundwork for the Jeju Island Arc.

Ad

Premiering on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST, the episode not only builds anticipation for intense battles within the Demon Castle but also highlights key moments such as Lim Taegyu's debut, Yoonho's realization of Jinwoo's unique ability to continuously grow stronger, the introduction of new characters and more.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 begins with Jinwoo's public reveal as South Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter as Yoonho begins to suspect Jinwoo's growth

Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, titled The 10th S-Rank Hunter, adapts chapters 76 to 81 of the manhwa, beginning with S-Rank Hunters Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in arriving at the Hunter Association for Jinwoo's re-evaluation.

Ad

Trending

The Fiend Guild's Guildmaster, Lim Taegyu, also makes his first appearance, joining the other two. While Taegyu is primarily there for Minsung, Yoonho, and Jong-in have their sights set on Jinwoo, as both evaluations are scheduled for the same day. Minsung's presence immediately draws media attention.

As Jinwoo makes his way inside, one of Minsung's guards attempts to block his path, but Chairman Gunhee personally arrives to escort Jinwoo, leaving Minsung bewildered about his true identity. In an attempt to shift the media's focus back onto himself, Minsung moves forward for his own evaluation, but Woo Jinchul stops him and reminds him that it's not yet his appointed time.

Ad

Hae-in sees the news of Jinwoo's reawakening (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meanwhile, Gunhee takes Jinwoo in for his re-evaluation, where his overwhelming abilities earn him the classification of an S-Rank Mage-type Hunter, due to his necromancer abilities, which shock everyone with their sheer superiority.

Ad

As Jinwoo exits, Yoonho and Jong-in attempt to approach him, but he effortlessly evades their approaches. However, as soon as he steps outside, the media erupts into chaos over his official debut as South Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter.

The news spreads rapidly, reaching Jinwoo's sister, Cha Hae-in, his associates, and other Hunters, all reacting to his sudden rise in status. With Jinwoo now in the spotlight, the attention swiftly shifts away from Minsung, cementing Jinwoo's dominance in the Hunter world.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yoonho offers to escort Jinwoo through the swarm of media chasing after him, but Jinwoo effortlessly evades them on his own. His incredible speed leaves Yoonho stunned, unable to track his movements.

That prompts Yoonho to question how Jinwoo has grown even stronger since their first encounter outside the Red Gate, especially given that Hunter's powers remain fixed after awakening or reawakening.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 7: Jinwoo plans to open his Guild and Jinho commits to follow him, while Yoonho draws a critical conclusion about his strength

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, Jinho and his father, Yoo Myunghan, discuss the outcome of Jinho's attempt to recruit Jinwoo for the Yoojin Guild. Jinho admits he failed, leading to a flashback of his conversation with Jinwoo.

During their talk, Jinwoo reveals his intention to establish his own guild, explaining that joining another would hinder his growth and disrupt his plans, which he must pursue independently. Returning to the present, Jinho shares that Jinwoo instead offered him the Vice Guildmaster position. Although his father is disappointed, Jinho remains resolute in following Jinwoo.

Ad

With his re-evaluation complete, Jinwoo shifts his focus to preparing for his return to the Demon Castle, gathering stronger weapons and gear in anticipation of the dungeon's final boss battle. Meanwhile, Yoonho continues to ponder Jinwoo's astonishing progress.

Jinwoo and Jinho Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As he considers the unprecedented possibility of a Hunter who keeps growing stronger, he arrives at a game-changing realization — Jinwoo was never reawakened. Instead, Yoonho deduces that Jinwoo possesses the unique ability to continuously level up.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jinho visits Jinwoo's house, conveniently providing Jinwoo with an excuse for his upcoming absence. He informs his sister, Jinah, that he will be busy working with Jinho, covering up his plans to re-enter the Demon Castle. As night falls, Jinwoo assigns three shadow soldiers to protect Jinah, aware of the growing attention on their family.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 then gives a fleeting glimpse of a flying ant monster.

Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 7 concludes with Jinwoo's return to the Demon Castle and setting the stage for Jeju Arc

Jinwoo returns to the Demon Castle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the ending scenes of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, the following day, Jinho drops Jinwoo off at Daesung Tower, marking his return to the Demon Castle. Although the final 25 floors are more challenging than ever, Jinwoo arrives fully prepared, equipped with powerful new gear to face the dungeon's ultimate trial.

Ad

He receives a new quest: defeat the Demon Monarch Baran on the top floor and claim his soul. Thrilled by the potential rewards, Jinwoo steps onto Floor 76, setting the stage for intense battles. With his enhanced strength and formidable shadow army, he swiftly eliminates the demons standing in his way.

Meanwhile, after Jinho leaves, his father suddenly falls ill. It's soon revealed that Myunghan has been afflicted by Eternal Slumber, the same mysterious disease that placed Jinwoo's mother into a coma-like state. The illness was likely triggered by prolonged exposure to Jinho's mana.

Ad

New demons are introduced (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Elsewhere, on a seemingly peaceful island, two Hunters on patrol stumble upon a menacing ant monster, hinting at an impending disaster.

Ad

Inside the Demon Castle, Jinwoo strategizes to clear the 80th floor, where he encounters a group of formidable demons that significantly slow his progress. While his shadow soldiers struggle against them, Jinwoo himself remains unfazed, effortlessly cutting through the enemies until only their leader remains.

With these unfolding developments, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 ends on a suspenseful cliffhanger, laying the groundwork for the Jeju Island Arc while setting the stage for major confrontations inside the Demon Castle.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback