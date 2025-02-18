Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsuujinai episode 7, aired on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, follows Medaka's friends playfully setting a pinup model image as his wallpaper to test his monkhood training.

Ad

However, things take an amusing turn when Mona sees it, sparking her jealousy. As she continues her efforts to win Medaka over, the idea of a Halloween party arises. Mona decides to use the event to her advantage, but unexpectedly, her rival Asahi also joins in.

The next episode is expected to focus on the Halloween party, built around the growing rivalry between Mona and Asahi as their competition for Medaka's attention heats up, and reveal who will ultimately gain the upper hand.

Ad

Trending

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Mona catches Medaka on the roof (Image via SynergySP)

According to the anime's official sites, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8, titled Halloween with Him, is set for release on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST on various Japanese TV platforms. For international fans, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on Monday, February 24, 2025, due to differences in time zones.

Ad

The release timings for Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 24 7:00 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 24 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 24 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 24 3:00 PM Central European Time Monday, February 24 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 24 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 24 11:00 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 25 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7 is going to air on various TV platforms in Japan, starting with TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, TV Setouchi, and TVQ Kyushu on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will have repeat broadcasts on AT-X on the same day at 11 PM JST, followed by on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 11 AM JST, and on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 5 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can stream this rom-com Shonen on platforms like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, Anime Hōdai, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, and others, available on the first four platforms on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST, and on the remaining platforms on Sunday, March 2, 2025, after 12:30 AM JST.

Ad

For international audiences, popular global platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Crunchyroll are streaming this Winter 2025 anime series, allowing fans viewing access worldwide.

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7: A brief recap

Mona plans to win over Medaka at the Halloween party (Image via SynergySP)

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 7, titled Lockscreen with Him, begins with Sho and Kido setting Medaka's wallpaper to a pinup model to test his monkhood discipline. Flustered, Medaka intends to delete it but hesitates.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tsubomi sends Medaka a picture of Mona to help her win him over, but Mona, shocked by how she looks at Medaka in the photo, decides to delete it from his phone before he sees it.

Alone on the rooftop, Medaka notices Tsubomi's message but proceeds to check the wallpaper first. Just then, Mona snatches it and deletes the sent image. However, upon seeing his wallpaper, she grows irritated. Medaka can feel Mona's displeasure.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overhearing that Kou set it up, she sends Medaka a selfie as a replacement for his wallpaper, but he deletes it instantly.

With Halloween approaching, Tsubomi suggests a party, and the class eagerly agrees, dragging Medaka along. Later, Mona, Tsubomi, and the boys go costume shopping. Mona hopes to use the event to win Medaka over, however Asahi unexpectedly joins them.

Mona mistakenly picks a risqué costume, only to realize Medaka likes the one beside it. Embarrassed, she covers up by saying her real costume will be a surprise, closing the episode on an amusing note.

Ad

What to expect in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8? (speculative)

Mona chooses the wrong costume (Image via SynergySP)

With the Halloween party approaching, Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8 is expected to focus on the event, revealing Mona's final costume choice, Medaka's reaction to it, and whether it will bring her closer to winning him over.

Ad

With Asahi also joining the mix, viewers can expect plenty of lighthearted and amusing moments as the rivalry between her and Mona heats up in their battle for Medaka's heart. Fans can look forward to a blend of comedy, drama, and romantic tension in the upcoming Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms episode 8.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback