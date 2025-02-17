Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The sixth installment, aired on Sunday, February 16, 2025, sets the Picture Perfect Arc into motion, introducing the Fourth Wonder of the school, Shijima of the Art Room.

Her influence triggers a bizarre phenomenon—creating an illusion where Hanako and Mitsuba become ordinary humans and longtime classmates of Nene and Kou. It also features Nene's classmate Hanako, now using his human name, Amane, inviting her on a date.

Meanwhile, as the only ones who remember the original reality, Kou and Nene set out to uncover the truth behind this strange occurrence. The episode concludes with a fascinating revelation about Shijima's abilities, hinting at impending danger for the duo.

With these intriguing developments and rising tension, the next episode is expected to explore Shijima's motives, the true nature of her powers, and why only Kou and Nene retain their memories.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Hanako asks out Nene in episode 6 (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7, titled Make Sense, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. For most international audiences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 22 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 23 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 23 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 23 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, February 23 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 23 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 23 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 23 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated networks across Japan on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese viewers can also stream this Winter 2025 anime on several local platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, U-NEXT, and others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the release day.

International fans also have several viewing options as the Shonen is available on major global streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6: A brief recap

Hanako and Nene in episode 6 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, titled Make Believe, throws Nene and Kou into yet another bizarre situation. Nene discovers that Hanako has mysteriously become human and is now her classmate, going by his real name, Amane. Everyone except her believes he has always been that way. Meanwhile, Kou experiences the same with Mitsuba.

Determined to expose Hanako, Nene repeatedly tests him, only to unintentionally hurt his feelings. When he asks if she hates him, she panics and accidentally admits she likes him, leading Amane to invite her on a movie date. As events unfold, she begins to question reality.

Later, during pool cleaning, Nene and Kou confirm they share the same memories. Their suspicions deepen when Nene's mermaid curse doesn't activate after getting splashed with water. She also notices a mysterious tower, which others insist has always been there, but she remembers otherwise. As she prepares to discuss it with Kou, she spots an unfamiliar girl who soon vanishes.

Aoi and Akane reveal she is likely Shijima, a former student who took her own life but still haunts the school. Elsewhere, Shijima tears apart Aoi and Akane's portraits, calling them failures. It causes their real bodies to also crack apart before Nene and Kou's eyes. While they panic, the others insist it's normal and that they'll return to normal soon.

Mitsuba tries to distract them but accidentally reveals that this world isn't real. The episode ends on a suspenseful note as Shijima's powers are explained.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Shijima is introduced (Image via Lerche)

As the truth behind the strange occurrences begins to unfold, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 7 is expected to dive deeper into Shijima's connection to this fabricated reality. With Mitsuba accidentally exposing the illusion, Kou and Nene will likely push him for more answers to uncover the full extent of the situation.

The upcoming episode may reveal Shijima's true motives, why only Kou and Nene retain their memories, and how they plan to escape this false world. Additionally, fans might learn whether Tsukasa is involved in this scheme and, if so, why Shijima is working alongside him.

Meanwhile, the episode could also explore Nene and Amane's growing relationship, potentially showing their anticipated movie date amid the ongoing mystery.

