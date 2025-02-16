Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6: The Fourth Wonder, Shijima, is introduced as she turns everyone’s dreams into reality

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 was released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 6 kicks off the Picture Perfect Arc, unfolding yet another strange occurrence at school. Kou and Nene find themselves in a perplexing situation as both Hanako and Mitsuba have inexplicably become human and are now their classmates.

While the rest of the students remember them as having always been human, only Kou and Nene retain the truth about them originally being apparitions. Meanwhile, the introduction of the Fourth Wonder, Shijima of the Art Room, unveils her role in crafting this fabricated reality.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 begins with Nene discovering that Hanako has mysteriously become human and is now her classmate

Hanako and Nene in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, titled Make Believe, dapts manga chapters 41 to 43. The episode begins with Nene arriving at class one day, only to discover that Hanako has mysteriously transformed into a human and is now her classmate.

He goes by his real name, Amane, and all of their classmates recognize him as if he has always been part of their class. Strangely, even Amane has no recollection of ever being Hanako, an apparition, or the Seventh Wonder of the school. Shocked by this sudden development, Nene becomes increasingly suspicious and determined to uncover the truth behind it.

Later, during a sports class, Nene notices a mysterious tower in the distance and questions its presence, unable to recall ever seeing it before. While Amane and the other students insist that it has always been part of the school, Nene is convinced otherwise.

Suspecting that this bizarre situation is one of Hanako’s tricks, she resolves to expose the truth behind it.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6: Hanako asks Nene out while Kou faces a similar situation with Mitsuba turning human

Hanako asks Nene out on a date (Image via Lerche)

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, Nene makes several attempts to expose Amane, but her extreme and usual antics unintentionally hurt his feelings. Amane, visibly upset, asks if she hates him. Realizing she may have gone too far, Nene apologizes, only for Amane to playfully ask if she likes him instead.

In a moment of panic, Nene blurts out a yes without thinking. Flustered by her own words, she struggles to compose herself, while Amane takes the opportunity to invite her to a movie over the weekend, openly acknowledging that he's asking her on a date.

As time passes by, Nene finds herself increasingly influenced by her surroundings, beginning to question which version of reality is actually real.

The focus then shifts to Kou, who experiences a similar situation—only in his case, it’s Mitsuba who has become human and is now his classmate. Initially, Kou suspects Mitsuba might be using his powers as the Third Wonder to fake being human, but just like Nene’s case with Amane, everyone except him has memories of Mitsuba always being a regular student.

As events unfold, Kou finds himself in the same dilemma as Nene, since Mitsuba shows no signs of being an apparition. While Kou wrestles with confusion over what’s truly happening, the episode gives a brief glimpse inside the mysterious tower, where a girl is seen painting.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6: Nene and Kou exchange thoughts on the strange events as Shijima’s involvement starts to show

In Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, the focus shifts to Amane dragging Nene to clean the pool, but she refuses, fearing that contact with water will trigger her mermaid curse transformation.

However, upon hearing that Kou will also be there, she enthusiastically agrees to join. Once Nene and Kou meet, they waste no time confirming whether Hanako and Mitsuba are ghosts. Realizing that they both share the same memories of the original reality, they begin to discuss the bizarre situation and try to make sense of it.

As they talk, Amane sprays them with water for slacking off, but to Nene’s surprise, her transformation doesn’t trigger. Later, just as Nene is about to ask Kou about the mysterious tower, she notices a girl sketching nearby who isn’t wearing their school uniform.

Hanako and the others cleaning the pool

When Aoi and Akane arrive, the girl vanishes. From Nene’s description, Aoi identifies her as Shijima, a skilled painter who attended their school but tragically passed away before graduation.

Aoi explains that despite Shijima’s death, rumors say she still lingers at the school, continuing her passion for painting. Her family had forbidden her from pursuing an artistic career and only allowed her to paint until graduation, which led to her taking her own life before ever finishing school.

As Aoi and Akane recount the tale, the perspective shifts to Shijima, who coldly calls them "failures" before cutting their paintings apart, saying that she’ll start over. However, this surprisingly leads to Aoi and Akane’s original bodies getting torn apart as well.

Kou and Nene are in panic after witnessing this, but to their shock, the others simply laugh it off, nonchalantly remarking that being torn apart is nothing serious and that they will soon return to normal.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 ends as Mutsuba accidentally exposing the false reality as Shijima’s abilities are explained

Shijima is introduced (Image via Lerche)

In the closing moments of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, Kou and Nene remain unconvinced by the false reality, while Mitsuba attempts to divert their attention. When Kou confronts Mitsuba about why the situation doesn’t bother him, calling it "messed up," Mitsuba reacts defensively.

His emotional outburst leads to an unintentional slip, questioning why it should matter if the world isn’t real. Realizing he knows more than he lets on, Kou and Nene press him for answers, but Mitsuba, unwilling to reveal the truth, tries to escape. Meanwhile, Amane silently observes the exchange from a distance.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 concludes with a suspenseful radio broadcast explaining Shijima’s abilities—her painted make-believe world can grant any wish, no matter how impossible in reality. However, those who are drawn into the illusion become trapped, unable to ever return to the real world and forced to endlessly relive the same moment forever.

