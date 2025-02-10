Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. The fifth installment, aired on Sunday, February 9, 2025, adapts the events of Mokke of the Dead and The Melancholy of the New Number Three.

In the first half, Nene, Kou, and Teru face a rampaging Mokke that triggers a candy zombie outbreak and throws the entire school into chaos. After successfully resolving the situation, the focus shifts to Mitsuba, as he struggles to navigate his new identity as the Number Three Wonder and find a sense of belonging.

As the episode concludes, it sets the stage for the Picture Perfect Arc with the introduction of the Number Four Wonder. As such, the next episode is expected to delve deeper into her identity, exploring Tsukasa's schemes and how the Fourth becomes entangled in his plans.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and countdown

Mitsuba faces Teru (Image via Lerche)

As per the anime's official sites, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6, titled Make Believe, is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. For global audiences, the English-subtitled version will be accessible to most fans earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 15 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 16 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 16 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 16 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, February 16 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 16 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 16 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 16 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

Japanese fans can also catch this Winter 2025 anime on several local streaming platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, available starting at 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

International viewers also have multiple viewing options to catch the upcoming episode as this Shonen streams on major global streaming sites such as Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5: A brief recap

Teru and Nene in season 2 episode 5 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 5, titled Mokke of the Dead/The Melancholy of the New Number Three, adapts chapters 39 and 40 of the manga. It begins with the Candy Zombie or will-ting outbreak at school, as Kou, Nene, and Teru work together to resolve the chaos.

The epidemic, caused by a wild Mokke, is later revealed to be the result of Teru's actions. The trio tries to restore everyone to normal and track down the source Mokke of the outbreak.

With Nene playing a crucial role, they ultimately succeed in resolving the incident. The story then shifts to the broadcasting room, bringing Mitsuba back into focus. After a brief recap of The Hell of Mirrors Arc, the episode explores how he is adjusting to his new existence as the Number Three Wonder alongside his new companions, Sakura, Natsuhiko, and Tsukasa.

However, Tsukasa causes a misunderstanding between Mitsuba and the club members, leading him to leave in search of a place where he truly belongs. Despite his efforts, he struggles to connect with humans as an apparition.

His encounter with Teru only deepens his doubts, as Teru coldly reminds him that he doesn't belong in the world of the living. Just as Teru is about to finish him off, Natsuhiko creates a distraction and saves Mitsuba.

Upon returning to the club, Mitsuba learns that the group had actually been planning a welcome party for him all along. Tsukasa had simply twisted the situation into a misunderstanding.

As Mitsuba finally finds a sense of belonging, the episode takes an intriguing turn. In the final scene, Tsukasa introduces the Number Four of the Seven Wonders, teasing his new scheme that he claims will grant everyone's wishes.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6? (speculative)

The Fourth Wonder is introduced (Image via Lerche)

With the fifth episode setting the stage for the Picture Perfect Arc, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 6 is expected to introduce viewers to the Fourth Wonder in detail.

This upcoming installment is likely to delve deeper into Tsukasa's scheme, exploring how the Fourth Wonder fits into his plan, why he is scheming to grant everyone's wishes, and how, as well as what role Mitsuba will play in his agenda.

Fans can expect to see more thrilling developments as the story explores how these events will impact Nene and Hanako's journey, shaping the unfolding narrative.

