Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST in Japan. The excitement continues in the tenth episode as the high-intensity battles unfold following the show's return from hiatus.

Released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, episode 10 delivers major developments, including Anastasia successfully trapping Capella, Subaru uncovering the secret behind Regulus' invincibility, Reinhard being temporarily thrown out of the fight, and the suspenseful mention of Iris and the Thorn King, hinting at a connection to Priscilla.

As the tension escalates, episode 11 is set to build upon these exciting confrontations, delving further into the battles as Team Subaru begins to gain momentum. With key revelations and shifting dynamics, fans can expect the upcoming episode to heighten the excitement further.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

Emilia in episode 10 (Image via White Fox)

As per the anime's official website, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 is going to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. For international viewers, the English-subtitled version will be available earlier on the same day due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 19 2:30 PM Central European Time Wednesday, February 19 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 19 10:30 PM

Where to watch Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11?

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 will air on several TV networks across Japan, starting with AT-X, TOKYO MX, MBS Kyoto, SunTelevision, Aichi Television, BS11, Television Hokkaido, Fukui Broadcasting, Tochigi Television, among others.

For Japanese fans, this beloved isekai is also available on various streaming platforms, like U-NEXT, Niconico, Bandau Channel, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Unlimited Anime, Lemino, DMM TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more, providing flexible and unlimited viewing options across the country.

International audiences can catch the episode on global platforms such as Crunchyroll, Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Laftel, MeWatch, and more. Muse Communication holds broadcast rights in South and Southeast Asia, thus fans in these regions can enjoy Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10: A brief recap

Regulus vs. Reinhard (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10, titled The Battle Against Greedsuv, continues the intense confrontation between Team Subaru and the Witch Cult Archbishops. The episode opens with Capella infiltrating Team Subaru's headquarters, where Felix is tending to Crusch. Seeking a cure for Crusch's curse from the Dragon Blood, Felix confronts Capella, only to learn that she herself has no knowledge of a remedy.

However, in a shocking twist, Crusch suddenly attacks Capella, revealing that it was actually Anastasia in disguise all along. Anticipating Capella's arrival, they had set a trap for her. As the deception is unveiled, Al steps in to challenge Capella, setting the stage for an impending showdown.

Meanwhile, the Reinhard vs. Regulus showdown rages on, as Subaru and his allies struggle to find a way to bypass Regulus' invincibility. Despite multiple failed attempts, Emilia eventually joins the fight, and through their exchanges, Subaru begins to suspect that Regulus' heart might not be beating.

Reinhard confirms his theory before Regulus forcefully removes him from the battle temporarily, leaving Subaru and Emilia to hold their ground against the formidable Archbishop.

Elsewhere, Priscilla and Liliana face off against Sirius. Initially, Liliana falls under Sirius' brainwashing, but Priscilla manages to free her with a kiss. Entrusting Liliana with the task of breaking the brainwashing spell on the surrounding citizens, Priscilla engages Sirius in direct combat. However, the battle takes an unexpected turn when Sirius mentions "Iris" and "The Thorn King," visibly unsettling Priscilla.

The episode concludes on a tense cliffhanger as Subaru finally uncovers the secret behind Regulus' invincibility. Realizing that each Sin Archbishop's name corresponds to a star, Subaru deduces that Regulus possesses an ability called "Lion Heart," which allows him to pause time for his own body.

As Subaru voices his theory, Regulus' reaction confirms his suspicion, setting the stage for an even more intense confrontation in the episodes to come.

What to expect in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11? (speculative)

Subaru and Emilia plan a strategy against Regulus (Image via White Fox)

With these intense developments in episode 10, the upcoming Re:ZERO season 3 episode 11 is expected to further escalate the ongoing battles. The next episode is expected to show the beginning of Capella's showdown with Al, while also continuing the Subaru and Emilia vs. Regulus, as well as the Priscilla vs. Sirius confrontations.

Since episode 10 ended with Subaru devising a strategy alongside Emilia to counter Regulus' invincibility after uncovering its secret, fans can look forward to seeing how their plan unfolds and whether it will finally turn the tide in their favor.

Additionally, the upcoming episode may shed more light on the identities of Iris and The Thorn King, whom Sirius referenced. As Priscilla is visibly shaken by these names, viewers can anticipate a deeper exploration into their significance and how this revelation impacts her battle.

